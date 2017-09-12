Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Does Steelers’ Sunday Performance Merit Concern?

    By Matthew Marczi September 12, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Should there be concern for the future over how the Steelers played in the season opener?

    Barring injury news, there seems to be no more hotly-debated topic concerning the Steelers right now than just how absolutely terrible their season-opening victory was and how it is a demonstration of their inability to get off to fast starts, to put away lesser opponents, and any number of failings.


    It is true that the Browns held the Steelers to just 21 points, and that the offense only scored 14 of those points. It is true that the game could have easily broken in a slightly different way in which they would have ended up losing the game. It is true that there was a lot of room for improvement in that showing in Cleveland.

    There was also a lot of room for improvement in their showing against the Eagles in the third game of the 2016 season as well, and then they did improve, well enough to make it one game shy of the Super Bowl. So having a humdrum victory over the Browns in the season opener is not going to guarantee future failure.

    But okay, let’s talks about some of the failings. First of all, there were a ton of penalties. This has to be worked on. It’s fixable, but it needs to be addressed. Vance McDonald did not have a good game. Joe Haden could have had a much worse game had DeShone Kizer hit on more of his targets.

    The offensive line’s run-blocking was not up to par, nor was Le’Veon Bell. Martavis Bryant was far from polished. A lot of the defensive pressure stemmed from Kizer not knowing when to get rid of the ball.

    Lots and lots of bad ways to spin that win. So how hard do you spin it? How much of what we saw in the negative column on Sunday bears worrying about when it comes to their next game against the Vikings?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • CP72

      Ok I get Le’Veon and Martavis are rusty. Joe Haden and Vance McDonald are new. All valid points. The thing that frustrates me the most are the penalties.

      We had what 12-13 penalties total. Some were at crucial spots and absolute drive killers. Willie Gay’s unnecessary roughness penalty seemed to breath new life into the Browns offense. Watt had a bad jumping on penalty that he later made amends for, but that could have been big. The Seam Davis PI….The Pouncey hold….I could go on and on.

      We’re going to be more talented than 90 percent of the teams we face. Don’t keep lesser teams in the game by helping them out with undisciplined play.

    • Nolrog

      Agree. That is my biggest concern coming out of that game.

    • steelcityinny

      The issue is this is the same type of traits that we have seen for the past few years. Poor play calling, poor execution, missed tackles, undisciplined play. So yes, we should be concerned and hope it gets fixed. Watching the Viking game last night shows why Steelers better be prepared.

    • NavyDoc

      Concerns….yes. Especially after watching the Vikings’ defense last night. Need the offense to quickly shake off that rust this week because a performance like that will not cut it. Good thing is that we are home and they do play better there, regardless of who they play.
      Penalties, also a concern as mentioned before.
      Won’t have him next week, but dodged a bullet with Tuitt’s bicep
      Concern with health of our safeties. Interested to see injury report. Could be another week of no practice all week for Mitchell, but he plays again.

    • Dorian James

      The Steelers performance was worrisome and so was the Vikings. If this O Line couldn’t handle the Browns defense they’re going to get absolutely crushed against the Vikings defense. Sam Bradford is playing far better than DeSean Kizer. We should be worrying if the Steelers can at least keep it close

    • Steve Johnson

      The only thing that concerns me is the durability of some players. It seems like the same players are injured over and over again. Slow start? Pretty typical for a Mike Tomlin squad. They always seem to get off to a slow start, unprepared and not motivated when playing what is perceived to be (a lesser opponent). But, I didn’t see that from the team Sunday, they appeared to be ready. Well, at least Special Teams and Defense were. The Offense played as though they were just out of sync. But again, I give a lot of credit to the Cleveland Browns.

    • Steve Johnson

      Valid points, forgot about the penalties. They had 141 or a 143 yards total in penalties.

    • dwsteelers

      Not to worried about the O. They haven’t played much together. That was more like a pre-season game. With the new faces on D it will take some time to gel. They will be fine!! Go STEELERS!!!

    • Ryan Alderman

      Far too early to worry…

    • Nicholas

      Off topic, but makes you wonder……….

      Why is the NFLPA so involved with suspensions of Brady (last year) and Elliot( this year).
      I mean, where were they in filing injunction requests when Ben was suspended?

      The only team that DID NOT vote in favor of the CBA was the STEELERS, yet every other team that voted for it now challenges it legally in one way or another.

    • budabar

      NO this is MT living in his fears of #1’s getting hurt in the preseason so like every year the #1’s have to use the first 3 inseason games for their preseason which creates a slow start out of the box EVERY YEAR and a loss or two that the team has to dig out of

    • Robert E Lil

      I don’t know if concern is the right word
      I’d say we’ve some some consistency from the offense over the past 3 games and it’s on the verge of becoming a trend.
      The defense – THAT is moving in the right direction and for that I’m thankful and excited

    • Kevin artis

      Absolutely. Vikings look extremely tough. Legit defense that gets off the ball on the edge, legit running back and receiver. Bradford looks like he is a pro bowler. If we play anything close to last Sunday, we will get run right out of Heinz field.

    • RickM

      No. We should never get too high or too low about any one game until later in the season, and that applies even more to the season opener.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Concerned about the run game and penalties. O Line didn’t look very good and Bell looked slow, sluggish. He’s never been the fastest guy, but he really looked a step slower. He better pick it up quickly. Hard to justify “even” the $12M salary offered him vs some of the rookie guys that started off with a bang. He looked far worse than some of this week.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Last Sunday’s win was a hard fought win against a divisional opponent, on the road, in the first game of the season. Take the win and move on. Everybody is saying the Browns are a lesser opponent and the Steelers should have put them away earlier/easier, but no one seems to remember that the Browns defense has been one of the best units in the NFL for several years running and they were almost at full strength for this game. The Brown defense has made other high powered offenses look silly in the not so distant past, so yeah. Take the win and move on.

    • pcantidote

      It’s week 1. Just get the W. Look at how NE and ATL played. It is going to be interesting though, because we play a much better defense this week. In fact, we play several good defenses over the course of the season. I could see a lot of “what is wrong with the offense” and “fire Haley” talk. The good news is that I think our defense is much improved this year and that will keep us going when the offense is sputtering.

    • falconsaftey43

      take it easy with the best defensive units for several years running there. last two seasons combined they’ve allowed the 2nd most points in the league giving up 27.6 pts per game on average. They have some pieces on defense and will be better this year, but let’s not go making stuff up.

      It’s one game, I’m not worried.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Sure, I’ll back off them being one of the best defensive units in football, and replace it with a very good defensive unit for several years. The main reason the Browns defensive stats look so poor is because they have had historically inept offensive units. The Browns defense usually gets off to great starts at the beginning of every season only to see their play slide as the offense repeatedly puts the defense in bad situations.

    • treeher

      I said this in another post but will repeat it here. Points by winning teams, week 1: Det 35, Phi 30, Atl 23, Jax 29, Den 24, Oak 26, LAR 46, Car 23, KC 42, MN 29. See a pattern here? I don’t buy the “week 1” excuses, the new people, the holdouts. All teams have them. You either are, or you aren’t one of the best offenses in the league. Clearly, we are not. And with a defense giving up 18 points to a rookie QB in his first game, I am concerned.

    • ryan72384

      I think had we opened up at home we would have beat Cleveland 35-10 or something like that. Yes Kizer held the ball way to long. The positive spin is that some of the sacks were coverage sacks so our corners were actually covering receivers. Yes Haden could have had a worse looking game had Kizer connected on a few passes. I still feel better knowing Haden is back there in our secondary as opposed to Cockrell even though I didn’t think Haden looked fast at all but honestly he’s never really looked fast. Bell looked slow and disinterested in my opinion. The blocking was horrible but our o line will get it together. They are too good not to play better. Bryant looked maybe a step slower and out of sync. He’s the key to the offense taking off I think. Not a real inspiring performance but it was against a young and hungry up and coming divisional opponent so I give them a pass. Let’s see how they look at home.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I think a fair amount of it is to be expected. The Steelers starters played little to no time in the preseason. They also added new players after the fourth week of preseason who played in the game – Bell is still in spring form – obviously it’s gonna take some time for the team to gel.

      However, yet another 1st round LB unable to play – which is a theme, even if injuries are random – and it’s a good thing Chick has been on the rise. Also, was Martavis running in wet cement or what’s the deal there?

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Home game should help some..

    • Penalties are why last week’ game was so close. All of the Brown’s scoring drives were aided by or kept alive by the Steelers getting flagged.

      I’m not worried about the offense, as the rust will eventually break away to shiny Steel. If anyone watch most of the games this weekend, a lot of teams showed rust too.

    • VaDave

      It all about public relations, not justice. The NFL is a somewhat tightly controlled multi billion dollar enterprise. Their only real asset of any value are the people that tune in every week. Trust me when I say this is the primary concern. They can fluff cases like deflate gate, and even Elliot and come out ok. But poo pooing a potential rape case, even though there was zero evidence anything happened, or in the Rice case where there was significant evidence that something actually did happened, would have seriously damaged The PR images of the league and the potential loss of billions in revenue.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      My only concern is todd haley’s playcalling.

    • VaDave

      Agreed . Any of us that have been around a while know it isn’t the way you start, it’s how you finish. How many times have we seen teams that start out like a house a fire flame out as their depth is depleted through the course of a season? What we saw out of the Browns may be their best game of the year, and likely what we saw out of the Steelers could be their worst. I’ll agree, the Vikes look good last night, but the Saints are a long way from a championship caliber team. Me, as long as I’m seeing progress week in and week out, we will be just fine.

    • WreckIess

      I wouldn’t say so. First game on the road against a divisional opponent (that is in all honesty probably better than most people think). I’m not overly concerned. I can’t see them having another double digit penalty outing and I can’t see the OL underperforming like that again.

      I’m not a Haley hater by any stretch, but I will say that he has to stop getting so caught up in his game plan. Some of the plays were so bad and they just didn’t fit the situation at all. First drive we do four straight screens? That’s just dumb. He has to fix that type of thing.

    • RickM

      I agree that it’s a long season. I do think it’s more important this year than ever before to try and get the #1 seed. But drawing any meaningful conclusions, as you say for the Steelers or Vikings, is premature. We’ll have a much stiffer test this week for our O, but I expect to see the progress you mention. Hopefully Ben, Bell and Bryant – and Haley – will all look sharper.

    • srdan

      You should check his record for the first 3 games every year. If that is his strategy, he should keep it.

    • VaDave

      The #1 seed would be great for sure and certainly have they talent to get it, at this point. A lot can happen in the next 15 games across the league that will decide it. You hit it on the head, we need better, and more consistent output from the other 3 Bs to get there. I’m not so much down on Haley as a fair number of posters here, and lay most of the failures on a lack of execution as a default. Pardon another of my musical analogies, but if the tuba player misses a note, the whole symphony including the director and composer is going to take the hit.

    • falconsaftey43

      2016 first 5 games they gave up 29, 25, 30, 31, 33 points. 2015 first 5 games they gave up 31, 14, 27, 30, 30. Not exactly great starts. In 2015 and 2016 they gave up the 2nd most points per possession, so it’s not even like the opponent is simply getting more chances to score either, they’re scoring at a high rate every time they get a chance to. 31st and 27th in yards given up as well. Not sure why you’re trying to paint them as a good defense.

    • VaDave

      Did you mean rushing defense, and not total offense?

    • falconsaftey43

      There is reason for mild concern, but it’s one week, it is far too small of a sample to draw any conclusions on for any team.

    • Ray Powell

      I’m not too concerned, I think most of the problems, including many of the penalties, can be attributed to rust due to players not playing in the preseason. It’s interesting, for example, that many of the better performers included a rookie (T.J.Watt), a backup (Chickillo) and a guy who’s starting credentials have been questioned (James), all of whom spent considerable time on the field in preseason. Meantime, the guys who you’d expect to do well (Ben, Bell, Bryant and the O-Line) played relatively poorly. How long it takes them to get up to speed is something of a concern, but it’s the same for most teams. Fortunately, the Steelers are at home next week against a Vikings team who are playing their first game of the season on the road and are on a short week, which should help.

    • falconsaftey43

      Normally I don’t care too much about play calling because there are so many variables (checks at the line, execution etc.) but man, that was a lot of freaking WR screens all in a row that went no where.

    • VaDave

      One thing about statistics, you need larger sample sizes to glean any meaningful conclusions. And even those can be manipulated. One week does not a season make. That said, the probability that we’re are going to have 140 yards in game/score altering penalties every week is as likely as the Rams continuing to put up 46 points a week. Relax. It’s going to be another compelling season of Steeler football.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Some of it was overall rust, that’s clear. We’d all like to see Bell settle into “form,” obviously. (Which also means the Steelers shouldn’t get too cute with subbing Connor in, because Bell finding his rhythm with consistent reps is what will get the run game going.) Penalties were a real killer, and it seemed like everyone except for AB was playing more like this was a dress rehearsal rather than the real thing.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I will take the first 4 games of the season and throw them out…I understand they count but it takes about 4 weeks for teams to really start gelling sometimes longer depending on injuries. The Steelers were on the road against a up and coming Browns team, the Steelers have guys who are new to the team that need to get up to speed, and we know Ben isn’t great away from home. I am happy with the win today but will expect more to come as the year goes.

    • falconsaftey43

      You know what always baffles me, is why Ben can throw accurately to AB and struggles significantly more throwing to anyone else. It’s not just that AB bails him out (he does that too), but Ben seems to have way more problems throwing accurately to his other receiving options. Just simple stuff too, there was a crosser to Bryant he missed badly on, a flat route to Bell was off, the INT he threw short (small window, but so was the one to AB in triple coverage). IDK, just seems like he doesn’t judge other guys’ speed as well or something. Most of these can’t be attributed to route running as I’m only really talking about things like the Bryant crosser where the it’s clearly just a missed throw.

      He also had some curious throws on third down (some play calling issues there too?) where he threw short of the sticks (not always a bad thing) but they were into tight coverages where even if caught, there was no way the receiver was getting loose to gain the yards needed to convert (pass to McDonald and Rogers come to mind).

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I’d understand running them if they ever worked but they don’t. We rarely even get a first down off wr screens. I thought they would have been better off getting MB something quick and on the move. Catching a bunch of screen passes as a receiver doesn’t really get you in any rhythm.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      With how the Browns were playing the Steelers, it was important for the Steelers to make a few of those plays work to force the Browns to bring their safeties down. We did not execute those plays well which allowed the Browns to stay the way they were on defense and making it seem like Haley was not calling a good play. Let a couple of those screen plays hit for 15-20 yards and this game very well could have been a much different game but now it was coulda, woulda,shoulda.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      You’re not wrong. I expect AB and Ben to have the best chemistry, but a pro of Ben’s caliber should still be able to put the ball where his receiver can (reasonably) go and get
      it—not where he wishes his receiver was or thinks they should be.

      If I’m Bryant, I’m trying to get some one-on-one practice time with Ben.

    • vasteeler

      HOW can you BLAME the players for a COACHING STAFF that REFUSED to take advantage of a browns defense that consistently featured 1 or both safeties 25+ yds off the line of scrimmage??? For not even ATTEMPTING to establish a ground game that carried the team to the AFC TITLE GAME less than a calendar year ago??? Only Todd haley “fixes” something that isnt broken. Trust and believe that future Steelers opponents will now ploy this same EXACT strategy until tomlin and haley at least show some SEMBLANCE of common football sense #HereWeGoSteelers

    • Lil Smitty

      Saints had 4 rookie DBs and a rookie MLB starting for them. They were also playing in Minnesota. Need to keep this things in mind

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      But we never hit on wr screen plays. Why expect a different result after the first 2-3 tries? At least spread those calls throughout the game if you’re going to run them that much. There are other short routes that could have been used that didn’t require throwing the ball laterally or behind the LOS.