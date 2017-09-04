Hot Topics

    2017 Camp Questions: Who Will Be Moved To Make Room For Bell And Wilcox?

    By Matthew Marczi September 4, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Which players will the Steelers release in order to accommodate the additions of Le’Veon Bell and J.J. Wilcox?

    Today is Monday, and that means teams are back in business just on the eve of the regular season, the first reporting sessions following the cut-down to a 53-man roster. except technically the Steelers have 55 players rostered at the moment, with two in limbo.


    Those two players are running back Le’Veon Bell and safety J.J. Wilcox, the latter of whom the team just traded for last evening. Bell has yet to sign his franchise tender but is expected to do so today. When he does, the team will have to find a roster spot for him, bumping somebody off.

    The same can be said for Wilcox, who will not count against the 53-man roster following the trade until he officially reports, which presumably will be today as well. This means that in all likelihood Pittsburgh will have to make not one, but two roster moves by the end of the day in order to accommodate these additions.

    So with that out of the way, who are the players that are going to lose their seats at the table? A frontrunner for this is naturally rookie third-round cornerback Cameron Sutton, who is widely anticipated to be moved to injured reserve, with the possibility of returning in the second half of the season with a significant hamstring injury.

    He could potentially be joined by another cornerback seeing his release, especially after the Steelers added another defensive back. With Wilcox, they have 12 in total. Fellow rookie Brian Allen could seriously be at risk of being waived, with the team obviously hoping he clears so he could be put on the practice squad.

    Other potential candidates for this move should include offensive lineman Matt Feiler, nose tackle Daniel McCullers, and potentially even outside linebacker Arthur Moats. I would not get my hopes up that Robert Golden will be released, however.

    The Steelers are bringing in a safety in part because two of them are currently banged up, with a third having spent the offseason recovering from shoulder surgery. Wilcox would be the only fully healthy safety on the roster if Golden were released so…that’s probably not going to happen tomorrow.

    • Rob H

      Posted this in the other thread before this article popped up… SMH at waiving Allen to make room for Wilcox

      Dangerfield is the obvious cut for Wilcox, he’s bounced between the roster and practice squad his whole career thus far, and would easily clear waivers, even if he wasn’t banged up. I’ll just continue to hope Golden never has to see any snaps on defense. I think if Mitchell becomes an injury problem, they’ll just move Davis over, and put Wilcox at strong. Golden is a trainwreck in coverage, and I really hope they move on from him after this season, since I doubt they’ll cut him at this point.

      I hate not having Sutton for an extended period, he and Watt are my favorite picks this year, but a balky hamstring is only solved by one thing. Just makes sense to let him heal completely, and bring him back during the bye week, which will give him plenty of time to get up to speed and fully ready to contribute by the time they face teams like the Packers and Pats during the stretch run.

    • afrazier9

      I wouldn’t mind seeing a swap between safety’s. I believe it’s Dangerfield, or golden who has been lest than impressive in his stent as a starter. I’m tired of hearing he is a special teams captain who can be replaced by a more significant player like Conner. It’s time to move on from him he’s not making specials teams tackles like that. Let him go he is irrelevant to the cause.

    • Iulo

      there are some options..
      IR Sutton and you have your spot for Bell

      for Wilcox I would cut one of these:
      Grimble/Golden/McCullers but my preference is Golden to be cut

    • Walt Dongo

      Cutting grimble would leave us with 2 TEs. Im also hoping it golden, he is a liability every play he is out there

    • CP72

      Don’t think it will be a safety cut. They traded for a safety because lack of depth and injury. If you cut one you’re net gain is zero.

      My guess is McCullers or Allen….

    • Iulo

      agree.. the same with McCullers… if you cut him there will be no backs at NT…
      So yeah… Golden is the man 😀

    • Walt Dongo

      LT Walton is the back up NT

    • Steve Johnson

      Interesting options, but Sutton on IR for Wilcox. L. Bell, dump McCullers, why is he on the team? McCullers isn’t being picked up. Brian Allen? Would you prefer to risk him, McCullers, Feiler or Robert Golden?

    • Rob H

      They have often gone with four safeties, you only need two starters, and two backups. One on the practice squad in case of injury.

    • CP72

      Yeah, but do we know if Mike Mitchell or Dangerfield are healthy enough to play the first few weeks?

      My guess is this trade doesn’t get made if the answer is yes.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Sutton to ir. Feiler traded.

    • CP72

      If Colbert makes one more trade he will probably exceed his career total!!

    • Steve Johnson

      You know, they finally appear to be cleaning up the secondary, so why the Heck is Robert Golden still there?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      They aren’t cutting Dangerfield. Period.

    • CP72

      Special teams captain. He’s the DHB of the defense.

    • CP72

      I agree….Mitchell’s health may have a lot to do with that. They need 4 safeties. If Mitchell misses a few weeks can’t cut a safety.

      Mitchell injured
      Davis, Golden, Wilcox, and Dangerfield are the safety tandem for the Cleveland game.

      If they cut a safety that probably means they feel good about Mitchell being there week one. I hope that’s the case.

    • RickM

      I’ll come out of left field and suggest that Mitchell being put on IR with the ability to return, is another possibility. I know that Mitchell says he’ll be ready and I hope he’s right. Something just doesn’t ring quite true on this one. Hope I’m wrong, but there’s just a little uncertainty in my mind given how little they’ve communicated about the actual injury. Probably worrying for no reason.

    • You guys seems to forget Golden is a special teams maven and has been a team captain the past few years. And when he came in for injuries last year, played above the line.

    • CP72

      Cutting Allen now would be a mistake. With 1200 guys being cut at one time he’s a little more under the radar. If you cut him now he stands out.

      They obviously didn’t want to expose him to waivers the first time around. That probably hasn’t changed in two days.

    • Rob H

      LOL @ “Period.”
      Sorry, I just find that funny, I guess I should just pack up my opinion and call it a day!

    • StolenUpVotes

      I was actually thinking the same thing

    • john bennett

      Sutton goes to IR and maybe Mitchell too. Big Dan could also be on the chopping block.

    • Rob H

      According to a couple of reporters I trust that are around the team every day, Mitchell is fine.
      Dangerfield is the one a little dinged right now, and he will still be there when/if they need him, no one is claiming a banged up journeyman safety off of waivers.

    • Terrible Towlie

      sutton and golden,or Feiler…. dont piss around and lose Allen, he may be the next richard sherman

    • Terrible Towlie

      even better idea

    • Terrible Towlie

      lets hope so

    • ryan72384

      Please dump Mccullers instead of risking losing Allen. For a raw rookie that guys seems to have real potential at CB.

    • The Tony

      He uses “Period” to show his extreme intellect over the pions such as ourselves.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      I know they won’t do it, but cut Dobbs….can always pick up a 3rd QB elsewhere if/when needed.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      ^^^

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Imma say like a lot of ppl that Sutton will go on ir and I want to say Golden gets cut (probably not 🙄) or like a few said Feiler gets traded.

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      Dobbs isn’t going anywhere. He wasn’t picked up to a be a #2 this year, but for the future. He’s going to get a redshirt year for this season.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i’ll take mccullers the 2nd nt over feiler the 9th o linemen

    • Michael Mosgrove

      allen is the next sherman? come on now. you know we dont develop cb’s like that. lol.

    • Zhan 使美国再次伟大

      Makes perfect sense.

      Feiler could start for a number of teams…

    • Michael Mosgrove

      start? no. but many teams could use a backup project.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Either IR Mitchell or Dangerfield if they’re going to be out an extended period or, better yet, just cut Big Dan. We are just as good without Big Dan.

      Don’t risk Allen to waivers! It’s simply unnecessary.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Thats not exactly a ringing endorsement as far as many are concerned. We really should’ve found better options than those 2.

    • Steve Johnson

      Hmm! I don’t think that’s enough to reward a player a roster spot, especially when they (DHB, R. Golden) offers exactly nothing at their respective positions. We all know injuries do happen. Imagine Robert Golden starting at Safety in the playoffs. Imagine DHB starting at Wide Receiver, if neither of the two can effectively enter a game and contribute and be effective, then they are dead weight.

    • Steve Johnson

      BINGO! Just said the same thing below.

    • Steeler Nation!

      What I remember is he was handed a job as a starter and he played so poorly he lost it in quickly. In coverage, it’s always been far below the line.

    • Steve Johnson

      No! He was awful. Rodney Dangerfield played much better than Robert Golden. When Golden was the backup three years ago, I do recall him coming in, started for about five games, and he did play exceptionally well. But, like I said, that was three years ago. Since then, his play has gone down hill.

    • Denny

      At the same time we can’t just let the other team block our punts or return them for TDs because we prefer to keep better backup position players. Always a trade-off there.

    • Ok I was wrong it wasn’t last year, it was in ’15, certainly not 3 years ago. But he did fill in well for Mitchell that year whether you want to remember and believe it or not. At the time, there some on here that claimed he was our best safety, I never went that far. Nevertheless, he is a special teams standout, and plays on all special team unit and is the upback on punt formations. Whether you like it or not, chances of the team moving him are probably slim and none.

    • Steve Johnson

      I read a couple of days ago that one of the analysts even stated that they didn’t want to risk it. Obviously the F/O knows something, have heard of teams possibly eyeing this kid. So, with that said, why risk it? I’m not exactly sure who they should cut, but I will say this; Robert Golden looked horrible in the preseason, just horrible. Poor angles when tackling, couldn’t cover a penguin on land, and from what I’ve read, the same thing was obvious in Training Camp. So, why keep him?

    • Feiler isn’t going anywhere. You need to be able to form two o-lines at practice, the starters and and o-line for the scout team. They kept 9 plus Kyle Friend on the practice squad which makes 10 and forms your scout team line. Without Feiler they would have a hard time practicing…

    • Steve Johnson

      And if they cut a safety, I hope it’s Robert Golden. Obviously the Steelers know they have an issue covering the middle of the field, that’s why they looked so hard at the position during the draft. Mitchell and Robert Golden (IMO) are huge liabilities in coverage. I will be shocked if both are still on the roster in 2018.

    • #beatthepats

      Why no mention of Hawkins? Fieler completly outplayed him and looked great at guard, hawkins has shown nothin and was injured lat year, both tackles are signed longterm and hubbard is the swing tackle. At this point its only to justify his draft status.

    • #beatthepats

      Why no mention of Hawkins? He has shown nothing and was hurt last year. With Both tackles signed and hubbard as the swing, he is only on the team because of his draft status. This offseason is clearly different , no need to “” develop” hewkins and justify the pick.

    • Steve Johnson

      Yes, when he came in for that five game stretch, I too felt he was a better safety and fit than Mitchell. I still and always have felt that Mitchell was overrated.

    • Big White

      Marczi’s been trying to purge Moats for a few months now. First it was Keion Adams, then Moats erupted for like 3 sacks and a pick, now …..