2017 Camp Questions: Will Stephon Tuitt Miss The Rest Of The Season?

Question: Will Stephon Tuitt miss the rest of the season?

A simple question with a simple answer that we should be getting later today, but it is easily the biggest questions in Steeler Nation right now: after leaving yesterday’s game early with a left arm injury, is Stephon Tuitt going to be out for the rest of the year?





We got a report late after yesterday’s game that the team fears the fourth-year defensive end suffered a torn bicep, which, if so, would indeed put him on the shelf for the year, but we will not get confirmation on that until after he gets an MRI today.

A former second-round pick, Tuitt just signed a long-term extension adding five years and an extra $12 million per season on to the final year of his rookie contract the day before the season opener in Cleveland.

Now we may have to wait a year to get another look at him, and frankly he had a strong preseason, and was already off to a good start on just a couple of plays. On the play on which he was injured, he forced the running back out of bounds for a big loss on the second snap of the game.

The Steelers do have some experience playing without a key member of their starting defensive line, as Cameron Heyward missed the majority of the 2016 season following a couple of different injuries. That included missing all of the final 10 games, including the postseason, after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

At the very least, they should be better-prepared to handle such a blow than they were ago. Presumably Tyson Alualu will step in for Tuitt, and I fully expect him to be up to the task. While this is a blow to the depth of the line, it just means a bigger role for Javon Hargrave and L.T. Walton.