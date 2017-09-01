Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Cutdown Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

    By Dave Bryan September 1, 2017 at 04:42 pm


    I almost forgot it’s Friday. By the way, Happy Friday to all of yinz.

    Ok, the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason is now over and we’ll know what the team’s initial 53-man roster will look like by this same time Saturday. A few names of players being released are already starting to leak out but don’t look for the Steelers to officially confirm any of them until Saturday evening.

    As usual, the second half of the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers was pretty brutal to have to watch outside of the final drive. At least we were treated to a prize after suffering through the first 28-plus minutes of the second half.

    Ok, it’s Friday and that means I have five questions for you to answer and hopefully several of you take time to do just that in the comments.

    Have a great holiday weekend and please stay safe.


    

    1 – Do you think the Steelers will ultimately keep five total safeties on their 53-man roster because of the Thursday night injury suffered by Jordan Dangerfield and with Mike Mitchell currently working his way back from his early training camp injury?

    2 – Name the one player who you think absolutely should be on the initial 53-man roster who ultimately won’t be.

    3 – Will new cornerback Joe Haden play for the Steelers in 2018?

    4 – Are you keeping tight end Xavier Grimble on the 53-man roster if you are the Steelers?

    5 – True or false: The Steelers will sign defensive end Stephon Tuitt to a contract extension prior to the team boarding their plane to Cleveland.

    Recap last week’s Friday night questions per David Orochena:

    Question 1 – The consensus of the Steelers Depot Black & Gold focus group is that the Steelers will retain nine linebackers. There was unanimity on keeping Bud Dupree, James Harrison, TJ Watt, Ryan Shazier and Vince Williams. Three are very safe Anthony Chickillo, Art Moats & LJ Fort would be retained by 95.7% but would be candidates to lose the position battle if only eight linebackers kept. Steve Johnson was the longshot with only 17.4% in favor of keeping him.

    Question 2 – Brian Allen will not make the Steelers initial 53-man roster according to 78% of respondents. Most believe he is destined for the practice squad. The acquisition of Joe Haden would probably drive this figure even higher.

    Question 3 – Joe Haden was not an option last week. Ross Cockrell was favored by 61% to play opposite Artie Burns while Coty Sensabaugh got 37% of the votes. Venture to say that both would be near zero and Joe Haden plugged across from Burns. The question now is whether Cockrell or Sensabaugh is cut. Wow, from starter to cut; thin margins for success or failure for these two.

    Question 4 – Landry Jones blew our median response of 8.5 completions. Michael Mosgrove came closest with his prediction of Jones completing 18 passes. Either we don’t have much confidence in Landry as a group or did not think he would play that much.

    Question 5 – Team Knile just barely edged out Team Neither 38-34 percent while Team Fitz lagged with 28%. A Team Watson entry would likely have won this race.
    Preseason is over; the team will make cuts to 53-man roster tomorrow and is preparing for their season opener.

    I will try to keep track of results through the entire 2017 season beginning with tonight’s questions.

    Last year Phil Brenneman II won honors. Yours truly was 2nd with Kevin Schwartz, PaeperCup and Matt Manzo finishing off the top 5 prognosticators. Phil answered the Friday Night Questions in all 21 weeks of the regular season and playoffs last year. Consistency and accuracy was the key to his success; you have to play to win. Good luck!

    • Burgh Ball

      1). Yes

      2) Justin hunter

      3) yes

      4) no

      5) true hopefully

    • s0v3r3i9n

      1) yes
      2) Matt Feiler
      3) no
      4) no
      5) true

    • WreckIess

      1. Yes, but I’m holding out hope that the 5th one isn’t on the roster right now.
      2. Uhhh no one? I don’t think anyone that I would pound the table for is getting cut.
      3. Yup.
      4. Nope.
      5. False

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      1. Yes a 5th safety in the form of a waiver wire pick up.
      2. Idk. Maybe Cockrell, just because he knows the system, but I wouldn’t be mad if he’s dropped.
      3. Yes
      4. Yes, I think we keep 4 tight ends
      5. False.

    • Alan Tman

      1 No
      2
      3 Le’Veon or Haden Coin flip
      4 Yes 4 initially.
      5 True

    • J.

      1. Yes
      2. No clue
      3. Yes
      4. No
      5. Yes

    • RickM

      1. Yes. Seems like no other choice as the position has been hit hard.
      2. Russ Cockrell. The best insurance policy if Haden isn’t running well as rumored and he continues to be beaten deep.
      3. No
      4. No
      5. False

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Man, I can’t wait for the season to start, because I don’t pay that much attention to cut-downs and that sort of thing.

      1) So, Davis, Mitchell, Golden, Dangerfield, and someone else? No one on the roster, but it wouldn’t surprise me if they picked someone up who could be a serviceable backup.

      2) No one in particular. There are some I’d like to stick on, but no one that I think would be a grave mistake to cut.

      3) So many variables – 1) How does he play, 2) Is Ben back, 3) What’s going on with Bell/ how much cap space do we have. I think if he plays well, the Steelers will try to keep him around. As long as he’s reasonable worth the money, he seems like a good fit on the team, and it means we can use our high draft picks for other needs.

      4) Someone’s probably going if they believe in Macdonald. Not sure what skill set they consider most valuable at the moment.

      5) No idea. Kinda seems like it was gonna happen, and both sides wanted to get it done. If they’re close, I don’t see why not.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i didnt pay attention to half of them last year.
      i was surprised i was the only one who thought landry would play that much, looks like i just about nailed the other questions.
      anywho.
      1 – Do you think the Steelers will ultimately keep five total safeties on their 53-man roster because of the Thursday night injury suffered by Jordan Dangerfield and with Mike Mitchell currently working his way back from his early training camp injury?

      no. unless a special player becomes available at cuts, gay or hilton will fill in for mitchell/dangerfield.

      2 – Name the one player who you think absolutely should be on the initial 53-man roster who ultimately won’t be.

      grimble. i have a feeling he may be cut to be put back on the practice squad, but he has shown more than james, even if grimble is inconsistent.

      3 – Will new cornerback Joe Haden play for the Steelers in 2018?

      hard to say. if he has an even average year yes. if a bad season no.

      4 – Are you keeping tight end Xavier Grimble on the 53-man roster if you are the Steelers?

      yes. either cut james or keep all 4.

      5 – True or false: The Steelers will sign defensive end Stephon Tuitt to a contract extension prior to the team boarding their plane to Cleveland.

      true.

    • Brad Wealand

      1) Not 5, and 4th may not be on current roster
      2) Golson, if we weren’t going to keep him we should have released him earlier
      3) I hope
      4) No, none of them are that good so keeping 4 not worth it. Unless we expect to run a lot of max protection
      5) Yes

    • Shane Mitchell

      1. No, but I expect an outside FA safety to be one of the 4.

      2. Senquez Golson

      3. Yes, 9 mill is nothing for a #1CB

      4. No

      5. false

    • Harley Crockett

      1. No
      2. Hunter
      3. Yes
      4. No
      5. No, because they’ll take a bus …. haha couldn’t resist ….. yes

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      1. No. Just 4.

      2. Justin Hunter

      3. Yes; after being named Super Bowl MVP; he will have earned his keep.

      4. Yes. Higher upside than Jesse James. Maybe they keep 4 TE’s.

      5. True.

    • Jaybird

      1) initially yes
      2) Grimble
      3) yes
      4) I would keep him, but I don’t think the Steelers agree with me
      5) False

    • Larry Kraus

      1.) Yes the 5th being ward with a lot of luck.

      2.) N/a

      3.) Yes

      4.) Yes

      5.) True

    • SJT63

      1. No
      2. Hunter
      3. Yes
      4. No
      5. No

    • AndyR34

      1. No

      2.

      3. Yes…especially if Steelers don’t get #7 and Ben doesn’t retire.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      1. No. I think they will keep 4 and view William Gay as an emergency safety.

      2. Unless they keep 7 CB’s (and I do think there is a chance they will) I would go with either Cockrell or Hilton if either loses out to a numbers game. Cockrell would still be considered very solid depth at the position and Hilton has definitely earned a shot.

      3. No. My guess is that they draft a CB early and cut him for money. Hilton and Sutton will both be up and coming along with an early pick added to the mix. And let’s not forget Allen who will be gained skills on the PS

      4. No I don’t think so. I think we all like the potential but eventually he has to reach it and show it consistently and he just hasn’t. Plus I am not keeping 4 TE’s.

      5. True

    • DirtDawg1964

      1. Yes. Backed into a corner on this one.
      2. Until Davis got cut I would have said Watson. I will go with Hunter.
      3. Yes.
      4. No
      5. I want it to be true so I’m will say true!

      And for the record I thought Jones wouldn’t play that much!

    • barry foster

      Joe Haden at his worst is still the best corner we will have besides Artie burns potential.

    • Josh Cummings

      1. No. They already cut Hagen w/ reports saying goal is to get him back to the practice squad. If they felt the injuries were serious enough, I dont see them taking that risk. I also like the idea of 7 CBs making this team, and wont cut one off my 53 Man projection for the extra Safety.

      2. Ayers. I know Coates has the better measuables, is a bigger home run threat… but think Ayers’ value in return game and better NFL IQ would be beter value added. I know we have such a limited sample size, but was encouraged by what we saw.

      3. Ehh, no??? At least not at the 10 million. But Dave, you told us on the Podcast today not to even think about him beyond 2017 lol

      4. No, i had to cut him based on not being able to dress him on gamedays.

      5. TRUE. this needs to and will get done. They have made some great moves to show they are all in for this season… Locking up Tuitt falls in line with their planning for the future strategy.