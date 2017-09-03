2017 NFL Waiver Claims Following Roster Cuts To 53

NFL teams had to trim their rosters down to 53 active players on Friday and because the league did away this year with the intermediate cut-down to 75 players after the third week of the preseason, several predicted it would lead to a large amount of waiver claims on Sunday. In short, it did.

According to the NFL’s Sunday transaction report, 44 players who were waived on Saturday were claimed by other teams and you can see that full list below.

By my count, only 13 of those 44 players claimed off waivers Sunday were true rookies. Of those 13, only three were draft picks this year with the other 10 going undrafted.

In a future post, I will attempt to compile all of this year’s draft picks who were waived Saturday that went unclaimed.

NEW TEAM PLAYER POS COLLEGE OLD TEAM ROOKIE BILLS Lacey, Deon LB West Alabama DOLPHINS N BILLS Lee, Khari TE Bowie State LIONS N BILLS McDermott, Conor T UCLA PATRIOTS Y/6 PANTHERS Cox, Demetrious DB Michigan State BENGALS Y/UD PANTHERS Kaaya, Brad QB Miami LIONS Y/6 BEARS DePaola, Andrew LS Rutgers BUCCANEERS N BEARS McBride, Tre WR William & Mary TITANS N BEARS Mizzell, Taquan RB Virginia RAVENS Y/UD BROWNS Davis, Reggie WR Georgia FALCONS Y/UD BROWNS Jordan, Michael DB Missouri Western RAMS N BROWNS McGill, T.Y. NT North Carolina State COLTS N BROWNS Williams, Kasen WR Washington SEAHAWKS N BROWNS Woodrum, Josh QB Liberty RAVENS N COWBOYS Price, Brian DT Texas-San Antonio PACKERS N LIONS Kerin, Zac G Toledo VIKINGS N LIONS Mihalik, Brian T Boston College STEELERS N PACKERS Odom, Chris DE Arkansas State FALCONS Y/UD TEXANS Jones, Andy WR Jacksonville COWBOYS N COLTS Desir, Pierre DB Lindenwood SEAHAWKS N COLTS Hazel, Matt WR Coastal Carolina REDSKINS N COLTS Jones, Matt RB Florida REDSKINS N COLTS Moore, Kenny DB Valdosta State PATRIOTS Y/UD COLTS Silberman, Ian G Boston College RAIDERS N JAGUARS Ankou, Eli DT UCLA TEXANS Y/UD JAGUARS O’Shaughnessy, James TE Illinois State PATRIOTS N JAGUARS Payne, Donald LB Stetson University RAVENS Y/UD JAGUARS Pitts, Lafayette DB Pittsburgh DOLPHINS N JAGUARS Poehls, William T Montana BEARS N CHARGERS Richards, Jeff DB Emporia State PANTHERS N CHARGERS Schofield, Michael T Michigan BRONCOS N RAMS Dielman, J.J. C Utah BENGALS Y/5 RAMS Jefferson, Quinton DT Maryland SEAHAWKS N RAMS Neary, Aaron C Eastern Washington EAGLES N DOLPHINS March-Lillard, Justin LB Akron CHIEFS N DOLPHINS Parkey, Cody K Auburn BROWNS N VIKINGS Bell, Blake TE Oklahoma 49ERS N SAINTS Carr, Austin WR Northwestern PATRIOTS Y/UD SAINTS Hill, Taysom QB Brigham Young PACKERS Y/UD JETS Raymond, Kalif WR Holy Cross BRONCOS N JETS Robinson, Edmond LB Newberry VIKINGS N JETS Stringfellow, Damore’ea WR Mississippi DOLPHINS Y/UD JETS Tye, Will TE Stony Brook GIANTS N 49ERS Cooper, Xavier DE Washington State BROWNS N REDSKINS Clemmings, T.J. T Pittsburgh VIKINGS N



