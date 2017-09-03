2017 NFL Waiver Claims Following Roster Cuts To 53

NFL teams had to trim their rosters down to 53 active players on Friday and because the league did away this year with the intermediate cut-down to 75 players after the third week of the preseason, several predicted it would lead to a large amount of waiver claims on Sunday. In short, it did.
According to the NFL’s Sunday transaction report, 44 players who were waived on Saturday were claimed by other teams and you can see that full list below.
By my count, only 13 of those 44 players claimed off waivers Sunday were true rookies. Of those 13, only three were draft picks this year with the other 10 going undrafted.
In a future post, I will attempt to compile all of this year’s draft picks who were waived Saturday that went unclaimed.
|NEW TEAM
|PLAYER
|POS
|COLLEGE
|OLD TEAM
|ROOKIE
|BILLS
|Lacey, Deon
|LB
|West Alabama
|DOLPHINS
|N
|BILLS
|Lee, Khari
|TE
|Bowie State
|LIONS
|N
|BILLS
|McDermott, Conor
|T
|UCLA
|PATRIOTS
|Y/6
|PANTHERS
|Cox, Demetrious
|DB
|Michigan State
|BENGALS
|Y/UD
|PANTHERS
|Kaaya, Brad
|QB
|Miami
|LIONS
|Y/6
|BEARS
|DePaola, Andrew
|LS
|Rutgers
|BUCCANEERS
|N
|BEARS
|McBride, Tre
|WR
|William & Mary
|TITANS
|N
|BEARS
|Mizzell, Taquan
|RB
|Virginia
|RAVENS
|Y/UD
|BROWNS
|Davis, Reggie
|WR
|Georgia
|FALCONS
|Y/UD
|BROWNS
|Jordan, Michael
|DB
|Missouri Western
|RAMS
|N
|BROWNS
|McGill, T.Y.
|NT
|North Carolina State
|COLTS
|N
|BROWNS
|Williams, Kasen
|WR
|Washington
|SEAHAWKS
|N
|BROWNS
|Woodrum, Josh
|QB
|Liberty
|RAVENS
|N
|COWBOYS
|Price, Brian
|DT
|Texas-San Antonio
|PACKERS
|N
|LIONS
|Kerin, Zac
|G
|Toledo
|VIKINGS
|N
|LIONS
|Mihalik, Brian
|T
|Boston College
|STEELERS
|N
|PACKERS
|Odom, Chris
|DE
|Arkansas State
|FALCONS
|Y/UD
|TEXANS
|Jones, Andy
|WR
|Jacksonville
|COWBOYS
|N
|COLTS
|Desir, Pierre
|DB
|Lindenwood
|SEAHAWKS
|N
|COLTS
|Hazel, Matt
|WR
|Coastal Carolina
|REDSKINS
|N
|COLTS
|Jones, Matt
|RB
|Florida
|REDSKINS
|N
|COLTS
|Moore, Kenny
|DB
|Valdosta State
|PATRIOTS
|Y/UD
|COLTS
|Silberman, Ian
|G
|Boston College
|RAIDERS
|N
|JAGUARS
|Ankou, Eli
|DT
|UCLA
|TEXANS
|Y/UD
|JAGUARS
|O’Shaughnessy, James
|TE
|Illinois State
|PATRIOTS
|N
|JAGUARS
|Payne, Donald
|LB
|Stetson University
|RAVENS
|Y/UD
|JAGUARS
|Pitts, Lafayette
|DB
|Pittsburgh
|DOLPHINS
|N
|JAGUARS
|Poehls, William
|T
|Montana
|BEARS
|N
|CHARGERS
|Richards, Jeff
|DB
|Emporia State
|PANTHERS
|N
|CHARGERS
|Schofield, Michael
|T
|Michigan
|BRONCOS
|N
|RAMS
|Dielman, J.J.
|C
|Utah
|BENGALS
|Y/5
|RAMS
|Jefferson, Quinton
|DT
|Maryland
|SEAHAWKS
|N
|RAMS
|Neary, Aaron
|C
|Eastern Washington
|EAGLES
|N
|DOLPHINS
|March-Lillard, Justin
|LB
|Akron
|CHIEFS
|N
|DOLPHINS
|Parkey, Cody
|K
|Auburn
|BROWNS
|N
|VIKINGS
|Bell, Blake
|TE
|Oklahoma
|49ERS
|N
|SAINTS
|Carr, Austin
|WR
|Northwestern
|PATRIOTS
|Y/UD
|SAINTS
|Hill, Taysom
|QB
|Brigham Young
|PACKERS
|Y/UD
|JETS
|Raymond, Kalif
|WR
|Holy Cross
|BRONCOS
|N
|JETS
|Robinson, Edmond
|LB
|Newberry
|VIKINGS
|N
|JETS
|Stringfellow, Damore’ea
|WR
|Mississippi
|DOLPHINS
|Y/UD
|JETS
|Tye, Will
|TE
|Stony Brook
|GIANTS
|N
|49ERS
|Cooper, Xavier
|DE
|Washington State
|BROWNS
|N
|REDSKINS
|Clemmings, T.J.
|T
|Pittsburgh
|VIKINGS
|N