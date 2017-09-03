Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Waiver Claims Following Roster Cuts To 53

    By Dave Bryan September 3, 2017 at 02:38 pm


    NFL teams had to trim their rosters down to 53 active players on Friday and because the league did away this year with the intermediate cut-down to 75 players after the third week of the preseason, several predicted it would lead to a large amount of waiver claims on Sunday. In short, it did.

    According to the NFL’s Sunday transaction report, 44 players who were waived on Saturday were claimed by other teams and you can see that full list below.

    By my count, only 13 of those 44 players claimed off waivers Sunday were true rookies. Of those 13, only three were draft picks this year with the other 10 going undrafted.

    In a future post, I will attempt to compile all of this year’s draft picks who were waived Saturday that went unclaimed.

    NEW TEAMPLAYERPOSCOLLEGEOLD TEAMROOKIE
    BILLSLacey, DeonLBWest AlabamaDOLPHINSN
    BILLSLee, KhariTEBowie StateLIONSN
    BILLSMcDermott, ConorTUCLAPATRIOTSY/6
    PANTHERSCox, DemetriousDBMichigan StateBENGALSY/UD
    PANTHERSKaaya, BradQBMiamiLIONSY/6
    BEARSDePaola, AndrewLSRutgersBUCCANEERSN
    BEARSMcBride, TreWRWilliam & MaryTITANSN
    BEARSMizzell, TaquanRBVirginiaRAVENSY/UD
    BROWNSDavis, ReggieWRGeorgiaFALCONSY/UD
    BROWNSJordan, MichaelDBMissouri WesternRAMSN
    BROWNSMcGill, T.Y.NTNorth Carolina StateCOLTSN
    BROWNSWilliams, KasenWRWashingtonSEAHAWKSN
    BROWNSWoodrum, JoshQBLibertyRAVENSN
    COWBOYSPrice, BrianDTTexas-San AntonioPACKERSN
    LIONSKerin, ZacGToledoVIKINGSN
    LIONSMihalik, BrianTBoston CollegeSTEELERSN
    PACKERSOdom, ChrisDEArkansas StateFALCONSY/UD
    TEXANSJones, AndyWRJacksonvilleCOWBOYSN
    COLTSDesir, PierreDBLindenwoodSEAHAWKSN
    COLTSHazel, MattWRCoastal CarolinaREDSKINSN
    COLTSJones, MattRBFloridaREDSKINSN
    COLTSMoore, KennyDBValdosta StatePATRIOTSY/UD
    COLTSSilberman, IanGBoston CollegeRAIDERSN
    JAGUARSAnkou, EliDTUCLATEXANSY/UD
    JAGUARSO’Shaughnessy, JamesTEIllinois StatePATRIOTSN
    JAGUARSPayne, DonaldLBStetson UniversityRAVENSY/UD
    JAGUARSPitts, LafayetteDBPittsburghDOLPHINSN
    JAGUARSPoehls, WilliamTMontanaBEARSN
    CHARGERSRichards, JeffDBEmporia StatePANTHERSN
    CHARGERSSchofield, MichaelTMichiganBRONCOSN
    RAMSDielman, J.J.CUtahBENGALSY/5
    RAMSJefferson, QuintonDTMarylandSEAHAWKSN
    RAMSNeary, AaronCEastern WashingtonEAGLESN
    DOLPHINSMarch-Lillard, JustinLBAkronCHIEFSN
    DOLPHINSParkey, CodyKAuburnBROWNSN
    VIKINGSBell, BlakeTEOklahoma49ERSN
    SAINTSCarr, AustinWRNorthwesternPATRIOTSY/UD
    SAINTSHill, TaysomQBBrigham YoungPACKERSY/UD
    JETSRaymond, KalifWRHoly CrossBRONCOSN
    JETSRobinson, EdmondLBNewberryVIKINGSN
    JETSStringfellow, Damore’eaWRMississippiDOLPHINSY/UD
    JETSTye, WillTEStony BrookGIANTSN
    49ERSCooper, XavierDEWashington StateBROWNSN
    REDSKINSClemmings, T.J.TPittsburghVIKINGSN


    • John Noh

      Really curious to know if Brian Allen would have been scooped up. Glad we don’t have ro find out though bets are off when Sutton comes back.