    2017 NFL Week 1: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

    By Dave Bryan September 8, 2017 at 04:33 pm


    Happy Friday to all of you once again and welcome to the weekend.

    The 2017 NFL season got underway Thursday night and we were treated to the New England Patriots losing at home to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-27 at home. Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith had a very solid game as did rookie running back Kareem Hunt, who fumbled on his very first NFL carry. Defensively, Justin Houston looked very healthy for the Chiefs. Kansas City, however, did suffer a meaningful injury Thursday night as safety Eric Berry has now been lost for the remainder of the season after tearing his Achilles. You really hate to see that happen to any player and especially to him.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will get their 2017 season underway on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and that’s a game they’re expected to win big. It would be nice to see them do just that and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger usually plays well against the Browns on the road. Sunday will mark the first time that Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and Le’Veon Bell have all been on the field together since Week 8 of the 2015 season. That’s something to really get excited about.

    As usual, I have five questions for all of you to answer in the comments below and I hope several of you have time to do just that.

    Have a great weekend and if you are currently in the path of the hurricane, please stay safe.


    Peace and love, peace and love and Go Steelers!

    1 – Of tight ends Jesse James and Vance McDonald, which one will have played the highest percentage of total offensive snaps by I of the regular season and what will that top percentage be?

    2 – How many sacks will Cameron Heyward, Stephon TuittJavon Hargrave and Tyson Alualu combine to have during the 2017 regular season?

    3 – What will the Patriots 2017 regular season record be?

    4 – What will the Steelers 2017 regular season record be?

    5 – Which two teams will play in this year’s AFC Championship game?

    Bonus – Which player currently on the Steelers 53-man roster will Bell replace on Saturday when he is activated from the exempt list?

    Recap last week’s Friday night questions per David Orochena:

    Question 1 – Although the Steelers briefly had five safeties when they acquired J.J. Wilcox; Jordan Dangerfield was waived injured the next day. 62 % got this answer correct. 21 folks received one point. Well done!

    Question 2 – Readers named nine different players who they thought should be on the roster but would not make it. 62% of us selected players who did make the roster, so should be happy. Those players were Justin Hunter (8), Mike Hilton (5), Xavier Grimble (2), Arthur Moats (1), Matt Feiler (4) & Brian Allen (2). Nine folks had correct answers: Ross Cockrell (4); Senquez Golson (4) & Demarcus Ayers (1). Phil Brennenman II only receives half credit since he hedged and picked two players and only one was correct. Everyone else got one point.

    Question 3 – We believe Joe Haden will play for the Steelers in 2018 by a decisive 26-7 margin. A couple people hedged with one saying it will either be Le’Veon Bell or Joe Haden that stay with the tam but nor both – guess this is a salary cap issue. No points awarded for this question.

    Question 4 – Where is the love for Xavier Grimble? Only six folks opted to keep Xavier on the roster out of 34 votes cast. Larry Kraus; Alan Tman; Steeler-Drew; Michael Mosgrove; SkoolHouseRoxx and me all get a point for believing in Xavier.

    Question 5 – As of this writing; Stephon Tuitt has not signed a contract extension but the team has not left for Cleveland yet – they may not be boarding a plane at all if they go by bus but we’ll use departure from Pittsburgh as the deadline. There are signs that he will sign but it must be done before the team leaves Pittsburgh on Saturday to earn a point. 25 folks said True it will happen; and 9 said False.

    There is a 10-way tie for first place with question 5 still pending. So, Jeff Kotova, Brad Wealand, Alan Tman, Steeler-Drew, Josh Cummings, Reader783, Michael Mosgrove, Jeff Papiernik, Shane Mitchell & yours truly share top billing with 2 points each on the Steelers Friday Night Five Questions leaderboard!

    • Jake Marion

      1. Jesse James will get 50% because he is more sure handed.
      2. the 4 DL guys will have 18
      3. Patriots 12-4
      4. Steelers 13-3
      5. Patriots vs. Steelers at Heinz
      Bonus: McCullers goes. Farewell to a physical phenom that could have been spectacular.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      1. McDonald; 55%
      2. 14
      3. Cheats 13-3
      4. Good guys 12-4
      5. Good Guys vs Cheats
      Bonus: Hawkins

    • JohnB

      1. Jesse James – 64%
      2. 14 sacks by the D-Line this year. Sounds low but I think they’ll be eating more blocks this year.
      3. NE – 13-3
      4. Pitt – 13-3
      5. Steelers vs Raiders
      Bonus: S. Johnson or Big Dan will be gone for Bell.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      1) Not sure what “snaps by I of the regular season” means, but I think Vance MacDonald will play more snaps for the season. There’s a chance James gets more for Week 1.

      2) I’ll go 24. 8 for Heyward. 7 for Tuitt. 4 for Hargrave. 5 for Alalu.

      3) I’ll say 12-4. I’m not on the “Brady’s cooked” bandwagon, but I don’t think this year’s team is as dominant as people were saying prior to them losing last night.

      4) I’ll go 12-4 as well. We lost 1 of the games against Cincy or Baltimore. 1 of the games against the Packers or Patriots. And have two random losses. I think the team will be a lot better off if we have Bryant back all season and the defense is solid, but I still can’t see us not dropping a gimme or two over the course of the season.

      5) Eh, lame, but I’ll go Pats-Steelers. Next in line would probably be Oakland, but this still seems the most likely.

      Bonus: No idea, I’m not great with the end-of-the-roster stuff.

    • Spencer Krick

      1. McDonald, 60%
      2. I could see them end up with 20
      3. 11-5
      4. 12-4
      5. Steelers/Chiefs
      Bonus: I don’t want to say it but. . . Brian Allen

    • steelcityinny

      1. Vance McDonald – 68%
      2. 16
      3. 14-2
      4. 12-4 (because we always lose stupid games, probably to teams we should beat),, and I hope I am wrong, hope it’s 14-2 or 15-1..
      5. Steelers and Patsies
      Bonus: Steve Johnson (or Hawkins if injured).

    • Phil Brenneman II

      How dare you say I hedged! Have to play it safe lol.

      1. Jesse James. 64%
      2. 18
      3. 12-4
      4. 12-4
      5. Steelers vs Texans

      Bonus – Such a tough call. I am going to stick with what I said in Matthews article and go with Arthur Moats.

    • Jaybird

      1) McDonald
      2) Cam-7, Tuitt-6 , Javon- 7 1/2, Tyson-2= 22 1/2

    • Chris92021

      1. Jesse James will play 75 percent of the snaps because well, Todd Haley.
      2. 20. Heyward gets 8, Tuitt gets 6, Hargrave gets 4 and Alualu gets 2.
      3. 14-2. Too rusty from lack of preseason reps and still trying to figure out how use Cooks properly. Plus the Hightower injury changed their defense and I doubt McCourty gives up another long TD like that again.
      4. 10-6. This team has high expectations but I have little faith in the assistant coaches (save for Mike Munchak and Richard Mann and John Mitchell). Also, this team always looks good on paper but is inconsistent and something always seems to go wrong (Bryant being suspended, Bell being suspended, Vontaze Burfict doing dirty things, defense miscommunication too many times, cornerbacks who can’t cover Chris Hogan or Terrelle Pryor). However, they will still win the AFC North because the Ravens will be limited offensively and the Bengals will not be great either.
      5. Patriots and Texans. Steelers will get knocked out by the Patriots again but this time in the divisional round. I hope I am wrong.

      Bonus: was going to say Matt Feiler but given Hawkins is out this week, I predict it will be Steven Johnson.

      Enjoy the weekend, y’all. Football is here but expect a close game this Sunday.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      geeze for question 2, im one of only two people who thought grimble would make it? dang.

      1 – Of tight ends Jesse James and Vance McDonald, which one will have played the highest percentage of total offensive snaps by I of the regular season and what will that top percentage be?

      vance
      63%

      2 – How many sacks will Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave and Tyson Alualu combine to have during the 2017 regular season?

      combined? lets go with 20
      heyward 7
      tuitt 7
      gravewobble 4
      alualu 2

      3 – What will the Patriots 2017 regular season record be?
      13-3

      4 – What will the Steelers 2017 regular season record be?
      11-5

      5 – Which two teams will play in this year’s AFC Championship game?
      steelers AT pats

      Bonus – Which player currently on the Steelers 53-man roster will Bell replace on Saturday when he is activated from the exempt list?

      matt feiler.

    • NW86

      1. McDonald – 74%
      2. 17.5 sacks
      3. Pats 12-4
      4. Steelers 13-3
      5. Pats at Steelers
      Bonus: S. Johnson’s carousel continues

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i still think we should trade feiler to the donkies or the giants for a conditional pick. would be best case scenario for us.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      yeah i didnt understand that either.. i took it to mean week 1.

    • LucasY59

      1. James, 55%

      2. 15

      3. NE 11-5

      4. Steelers 13-3

      5. Steelers vs Raiders,

      Bonus: Steven Johnson

      had explanations for the answers, but kept getting tagged by the filter and couldnt post? tried to edit 3x… so now I’m just posting my answers

      why did the scoring start last week? thought it would start with the regular season???

    • LucasY59

      1. it will be close, I think Jesse will get a lead early in the season since he is more familiar with the O, but the end of the season Vance will get more playing time

      2. I want more (and I dont think it would be that much of a reach to predict 20, but I think the edge pressure will be better this yr so the interior guys wont get as many sacks)

      3. they will play better than last night, but dont have that easy of a schedule (other than their division…) losses to KC, Atlanta and the Steelers, plus 2 more from either Oakland, Denver, Houston, Tampa or Miami (yes I see 8 possible losses, but unfortunatley wont get joy of watching them go .500)

      5. Steelers vs Raiders, Oakland gets the #2 seed and NE has to play KC or Tennesse in the WC rd then travel to the west coast so they dont make the rematch from last yr, Oakland’s D wont be good enough and their O isnt unstoppable either so the Steelers are going to the SB!

      Bonus: Steven Johnson, not on the injury report means no injury settlement, but also means he is expendable (he was already cut also…) not sure why they brought him back just to drop him again, but I guess its business?

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yup, I figured it was either Week 1, or for the season, so I answered both.

    • Luneth Gardens

      James 61%
      16 sacks
      Pat 10-6, no pass rush
      Steelers 13-3
      Raiders at Steelers until Berry went down I was thinking Chiefs
      Bonus S Johnson

    • Agustin-ARG

      1. James 60%
      2. 20 – Cam 7 Tuitt 7 Javon 4 Alualu 2
      3. 13-3
      4 8-8 here we go!!
      5. Browns – Jets
      6. Hawkins

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      1. Micky D 60%
      2. 25½ sacks
      3. 11 – 5
      4. 12 – 4
      5. Patriots v Steelers
      Bonus: S. Johnson

    • DirtDawg1964

      1. I think you mean week 1. JJ gets the edge this week. 55%. But Vance gets the majority of the reps by year end.
      2. 17
      3. 12 – 4. They are still a tough out.
      4. I said 11 – 5 in an earlier thread so I’m sticking with that
      5. Steelers and Pats. Who else?
      Bonus: Feiler. He’s the one extra body right now.

    • Steel City Slim

      1. McDonald 47%
      2. 22
      3. 12-4
      4. 12-4
      5. Steelers vs. Raiders
      6. Feiler

    • Jeff McNeill

      1) JJ 60%
      2) 12
      3) 12-4
      4) 12-4
      5) Steelers Raiders
      Bonus Steve Johnson

      2. I want more (and I dont think it would be that much of a reach to predict 20, but I think the edge pressure will be better this yr so the interior guys wont get as many sacks)

      3. they will play better than last night, but dont have that easy of a schedule (other than their division…) losses to KC, Atlanta and the Steelers, plus 2 more from either Oakland, Denver, Houston, Tampa or Miami (yes I see 8 possible losses, but unfortunatley wont get the joy of watching them go .500)

      4. 13-3, toughest games will be KC (Chefs at home is tough, and Andy Reid will be hard to beat 3 times in a row) Titans (thursday games are tough, even if they are at home and I think Tennessee could be a surprise WC team) Green Bay (Packers could end up being the best team in the NFC this yr) pats (I really hope this game is a Win, need to beat them at home which will also help get home field in the playoffs) Texans (I expect the Houston D to be even better this yr, tough stretch of games from Thanksgiving to Christmas) there could also be a let down loss, and/or a loss in the division, but I think the team is focused on a championship so I am banking on that not happening, at worst the team is 10-6 (which should still win the division)

      5. Steelers vs Raiders, Oakland gets the #2 seed and NE has to play KC or Tennesse in the WC rd then travel to the west coast so they dont make the rematch from last yr, Oakland’s D wont be good enough and their O isnt unstoppable either so the Steelers are going to the SB!

      Bonus: Steven Johnson, not on the injury report means no injury settlement, but also means he is expendable (he was already cut also…) not sure why they brought him back just to drop him again, but I guess its business?

      *finally got it to post without the filter stopping me

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      1. McDonald at 57%. Steelers are somewhat sour on Jesse James or else they wouldn’t have brought VM in. They knew they had a decent pass catcher in Grimble, so they’re not just using VM for packages.
      2. 19 sacks. Hayward 6, Tuitt 6, Hargrave 4, Alualu 3.
      3. Pats 12-4
      4. Pitt 11-5
      5. Steelers @ Pats
      Bonus: Steven Johnson.

    • Alan Tman

      Vance 75%
      10 for Tuitt and Heyward. 5 for Hargrave.
      11-5
      13-3
      Steelers and Texans

    • Shane Mitchell

      1. McDonald 65%
      2. 22 sacks (Hargrave 8.5) (Heyward 7.5) (Tuitt 5) (Alualu 1)
      3. 12-4
      4. 12-4
      5. Steelers- Pats