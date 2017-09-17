2017 NFL Week 2 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
Due to me forgetting to post our Week 1 picks last Sunday, I have included them below this week’s picks.
|Week 2 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Bengals -6
|Bengals -6
|Texans +6
|Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +1.5
|Titans -1.5
|Titans -1.5
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -8
|Ravens -8
|Browns +8
|Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -7
|Bills +7
|Bills +7
|New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +6
|Patriots -6
|Patriots -6
|Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +7
|Cardinals -7
|Cardinals -7
|Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -5.5
|Chiefs -5.5
|Eagles +5.5
|Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -7
|Buccaneers -7
|Buccaneers -7
|Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -3.5
|Chargers -3.5
|Chargers -3.5
|New York Jets at Oakland Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -13
|Raiders -13
|Raiders -13
|Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -2.5
|Redskins +2.5
|Rams -2.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +2
|Cowboys -2
|Cowboys -2
|San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -14
|49ers +14
|Seahawks -14
|Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons 8:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -3
|Falcons -3
|Packers +3
|Detroit Lions at New York Giants 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Giants -3
|Lions +3
|Lions +3
|Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -5.5
|Steelers -5.5
|Steelers -5.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 27-20
|Steelers 24-20
|Week 1 Results
|5-10
|5-10
|2017 Results
|5-10
|5-10
|Week 1 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots 8:40 PM ET (THUR)
|Patriots -8.5
|Patriots -8.5
|Patriots -8.5
|New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -8
|Bills -8
|Jets +8
|Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +6
|Falcons -6
|Falcons -6
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -5
|Texans -5
|Texans -5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Redskins +1
|Eagles +1
|Redskins +1
|Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +2
|Cardinals -2
|Lions +2
|Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -2.5
|Raiders +2.5
|Titans -2.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -3
|Bengals -3
|Bengals -3
|Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -4.5
|Colts +4.5
|Rams -4.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|Seahawks +3
|Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers +4.5
|49ers +4.5
|Panthers -4.5
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 8:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -4
|Cowboys -4
|Cowboys -4
|New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Vikings -3
|Saints +3
|Vikings -3
|Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 10:20 PM ET (MON)
|Broncos -3
|Chargers +3
|Chargers +3
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
|Browns +9
|Steelers -9
|Steelers -9
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 31-13
|Steelers 27-10
|Week 1 Results
|5-10
|5-10
