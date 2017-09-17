2017 NFL Week 2 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

Due to me forgetting to post our Week 1 picks last Sunday, I have included them below this week’s picks.

Week 2 Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals 8:25 PM ET (THUR) Bengals -6 Bengals -6 Texans +6 Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars +1.5 Titans -1.5 Titans -1.5 Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Ravens -8 Ravens -8 Browns +8 Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Panthers -7 Bills +7 Bills +7 New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints +6 Patriots -6 Patriots -6 Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts +7 Cardinals -7 Cardinals -7 Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Chiefs -5.5 Chiefs -5.5 Eagles +5.5 Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers -7 Buccaneers -7 Buccaneers -7 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -3.5 Chargers -3.5 Chargers -3.5 New York Jets at Oakland Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Raiders -13 Raiders -13 Raiders -13 Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Rams -2.5 Redskins +2.5 Rams -2.5 Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Broncos +2 Cowboys -2 Cowboys -2 San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks -14 49ers +14 Seahawks -14 Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons 8:30 PM ET (SUN) Falcons -3 Falcons -3 Packers +3 Detroit Lions at New York Giants 8:30 PM ET (MON) Giants -3 Lions +3 Lions +3 Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Steelers -5.5 Steelers -5.5 Steelers -5.5 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 27-20 Steelers 24-20 Week 1 Results 5-10 5-10 2017 Results 5-10 5-10

Week 1 Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots 8:40 PM ET (THUR) Patriots -8.5 Patriots -8.5 Patriots -8.5 New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bills -8 Bills -8 Jets +8 Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bears +6 Falcons -6 Falcons -6 Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Texans -5 Texans -5 Texans -5 Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Redskins +1 Eagles +1 Redskins +1 Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Lions +2 Cardinals -2 Lions +2 Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans -2.5 Raiders +2.5 Titans -2.5 Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bengals -3 Bengals -3 Bengals -3 Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Rams -4.5 Colts +4.5 Rams -4.5 Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Packers -3 Packers -3 Seahawks +3 Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) 49ers +4.5 49ers +4.5 Panthers -4.5 New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 8:30 PM ET (SUN) Cowboys -4 Cowboys -4 Cowboys -4 New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings 8:30 PM ET (MON) Vikings -3 Saints +3 Vikings -3 Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 10:20 PM ET (MON) Broncos -3 Chargers +3 Chargers +3 Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Browns +9 Steelers -9 Steelers -9 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 31-13 Steelers 27-10 Week 1 Results 5-10 5-10 2017 Results 5-10 5-10