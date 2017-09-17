Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Week 2 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan September 17, 2017 at 12:15 am


    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Due to me forgetting to post our Week 1 picks last Sunday, I have included them below this week’s picks.

    Week 2 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals 8:25 PM ET (THUR)Bengals -6Bengals -6Texans +6
    Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Jaguars +1.5Titans -1.5Titans -1.5
    Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Ravens -8Ravens -8Browns +8
    Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Panthers -7Bills +7Bills +7
    New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Saints +6Patriots -6Patriots -6
    Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Colts +7Cardinals -7Cardinals -7
    Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Chiefs -5.5Chiefs -5.5Eagles +5.5
    Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Buccaneers -7Buccaneers -7Buccaneers -7
    Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Chargers -3.5Chargers -3.5Chargers -3.5
    New York Jets at Oakland Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Raiders -13Raiders -13Raiders -13
    Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Rams -2.5Redskins +2.5Rams -2.5
    Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Broncos +2Cowboys -2Cowboys -2
    San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Seahawks -1449ers +14Seahawks -14
    Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons 8:30 PM ET (SUN)Falcons -3Falcons -3Packers +3
    Detroit Lions at New York Giants 8:30 PM ET (MON)Giants -3Lions +3Lions +3
    Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Steelers -5.5Steelers -5.5Steelers -5.5
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelers 27-20Steelers 24-20
    Week 1 Results5-105-10
    2017 Results5-105-10
    Week 1 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots 8:40 PM ET (THUR)Patriots -8.5Patriots -8.5Patriots -8.5
    New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bills -8Bills -8Jets +8
    Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bears +6Falcons -6Falcons -6
    Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Texans -5Texans -5Texans -5
    Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Redskins +1Eagles +1Redskins +1
    Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Lions +2Cardinals -2Lions +2
    Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Titans -2.5Raiders +2.5Titans -2.5
    Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bengals -3Bengals -3Bengals -3
    Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Rams -4.5Colts +4.5Rams -4.5
    Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Packers -3Packers -3Seahawks +3
    Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)49ers +4.549ers +4.5Panthers -4.5
    New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 8:30 PM ET (SUN)Cowboys -4Cowboys -4Cowboys -4
    New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings 8:30 PM ET (MON)Vikings -3Saints +3Vikings -3
    Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 10:20 PM ET (MON)Broncos -3Chargers +3Chargers +3
    Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland BrownsBrowns +9Steelers -9Steelers -9
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelers 31-13Steelers 27-10
    Week 1 Results5-105-10
    2017 Results5-105-10

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      At this early point looking for Houston, Cleveland and New Orleans to win in addition to the Steelers 😎The rest are immaterial

    • Michael Pollard

      Well Houston already won, so you’re 1/3 of the way there!

    • ND_Steel

      Pretty sure Dave T is picking MN +5.5. I think he said as much on the podcast with his 24-20 score prediction.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      That’s what I get for not watching NFL on Thursday ‘s