    2017 NFL Week 3: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

    By Dave Bryan September 22, 2017 at 04:15 pm


    Happy Friday to all of you and welcome to yet another football-filled weekend as we all get ready for the Pittsburgh Steelers to play their Week 3 game Sunday against the Chicago Bears on the road.

    The Steelers have only won once in Chicago in 12 previous tries and their only win in the Windy City came in overtime. The Bears are also one of two teams that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to beat. We’ve analyzed this game already fro every angle and there’s no real reason to believe the Steelers will lose Sunday to the Bears. With that said, we’ve seen Tomlin coached teams lose a few of these games in the past.

    Fall has arrived and you can already tell it out here in Las Vegas. The weather was tremendous all day today. I think the 100-degree days are now behind us and Christmas will be here before you know it.

    The Emmitt Smith “A Football Life” will air later tonight on the NFL Network and I suspect they will show a little footage of him from high school when he played at Escambia. Hopefully that footage isn’t from any of the games he played against Catholic as that man-child ran me over a few times. In his first game, in 1983, Smith rushed for 115 yards against us. It seems like in 1985 or 1986 he ran for almost 300 yards against us.

    Ok, now on to this week’s five Friday questions. As usual, I am looking forward to several of you answering each of them in the comments below.


    Have a safe weekend and peace and love to all of you.

    Go Steelers!

    1 – Rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt will sit out Sunday’s game against the Bears so what percentage of the defensive snaps will veteran outside linebacker James Harrison play against the Bears?

    2 – Will Harrison ever be a healthy scratch on the team’s inactive list this season?

    3 – Will the Steelers defense have at least 4 sacks on Sunday against the Bears? Predict Sunday’s sackers.

    4- How many catches and receiving yards will Bears wide receiver Markus Wheaton have against his former team on Sunday?

    5 – Which of these 8 losses below is the most inexcusable and which one was the easiest to swallow?

    Bonus – Will Stephon Tuitt play against the Bears?

    Recap last week’s Friday night questions per David Orochena:

    Question 1 – We named 14 Steelers defensive rookies that excited us after a first regular season game. The latest were Javon Hargrave & Artie Burns who debuted just last season in the 38-16 over the Redskins. Neither started or recorded any defensive stats. Surprisingly, Sean Davis who did start that game as a rookie was not mentioned by anyone. The others include Bud Dupree (2015) who DNS but did sack Brady. Ryan Shazier (2014) started in a win over Cleveland; had 6 tackles and defended 1 pass. Jarvis Jones (2013) DNS but played in a loss to the Titans when we scored a safety on the opening kickoff. He played behind LaMarr Woodley & Jason Worilds: all three are no longer with the team. LaMarr Woodley & Lawrence Timmons (2007) DNS but played in a 34-7 win over Cleveland. Troy Polamalu (2003) DNS in Pittsburgh’s 34-15 win over Ravens. He recorded no stats with safeties Mike Logan & Brent Alexander starting in front of him. Kendrell Bell (2001) started his very first game but did not record any stats. Levon Kirkland (1992) DNS in a 29-14 win over the Oilers. Rod Woodson & Delton Hall (1987): Hall started in the game ahead of Woodson at CB and scored the first points with a 50-yard return of a recovered fumble in the 1st quarter. Gabe Rivera (1983) DNS in a 10-14 loss to Denver. He played behind D-Linemen Tom Beasley, Gary Dunn, Keith Gary & Keith Willis who all recorded at least one sack in that game totaling 6 with Lambert adding a 7th. Joe Greene (1969) started in a 16-13 win over Detroit (their only win that season). No one mentioned ‘Bullet’ Bill Dudley (1942) who started in a 14-24 loss to Eagles. He rushed for 107 yards including a 44 -yard touchdown run and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Don Looney. He also played on defense that game so merits mentioning here with such a grand opening game for a rookie. Kendrell Bell (8) & Ryan Shazier (7) got the most mentions but it is encouraging to see all the current defensive players that excited us from the very beginning.

    Question 2 – Le’Veon Bell ran for 87 yards plus 4 yards receiving for 91 total yards. As a group, our median prediction was that he would gain 120 total yards. DirtDawg1964 & Marcel Chris Chauvet were closest both saying he would tally 88 yards.

    Question 3 – Responses ranged from 0-14 plays with a median prediction of 7 snaps with the Steelers using the 01 personnel grouping. We were overly optimistic. There was only one play without a running back on the field; an 8-yard pass to Antonio Brown. The folks that said 0 or 2 got a point since no one could say just 1.

    Question 4 – Ten of 45 folks predicted Ben would throw under 273 yards and got points. Guillermo Garcia-Gomez got an additional point for the closest prediction coming within 4 yards of Ben’s 243 yards passing.

    Question 5 – No one was so bold as to predict the Browns having a winning season with total victories ranging from 2-8 this year. The median response is 5 – they have 14 more games to reach that mark.

    This week Guillermo Garcia-Gomez led the scoring with two points. 15 others scored one point. Mea culpa, I forgot to bring the Friday Night Questions spreadsheet on my trip but will update the leaderboard on my return at the end of the month.

    • GFYAC

      1 – 15%
      2 – No
      3 – No – I think 3
      4 – 3-23
      5 – Cleveland was inexcusable – none are easy to swallow in any way at all…but in order to play this game I will say the Miami game…it was early enough to recover from

    • StrengthOfVictory

      1. 20 percent.

      2. No. That would, I think, cause FAR too many waves. Not to mention, as a situational pass rusher (at least), he’s far too valuable to make inactive.

      3. I think at least three, but could be four—Dupree, Hayward, and Hargrave.

      4. 3 catches for 27 yards.

      5. Easily the 2009 loss to Cleveland was the most inexcusable. It capped a five-game slide that caused the Steelers to miss the playoffs. I remember it was SO COLD that night in Cleveland, and fans were so dejected. I will always take a Baltimore loss as being the most excusable, because all the rules go out the window when it comes to that rivalry. Each team plays the other on another level of tough. Wins rarely come easy to the Ravens.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      1. 35%
      2. No our OLB’s aren’t the healthiest bunch.
      3. Yes 5. Shazier 2, Alvin 1, Heyward 1, and Chick 1.
      4. 4 rec 68 yds
      5. The Baltimore game was rough, should have won. The Dolphin game last year is easy to live with because they ended up being one of the hottest teams and plus we ended up spanking them in the playoffs.
      Bonus: Tuitt plays.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      as for last weeks question 2. i said 85 yards. i think thats pretty damn close.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Less close than 88.

    • DirtDawg1964

      1. 20%
      2. No.
      3. They will get 5 sacks. That Bears line is a mess. Chick, Dupree, Davis, Heyward, and Shazier get the sacks
      4. 4 receptions for 54 yards
      5. Oakland. That was infuriating. If I recall correctly, it was Garvin who took a poor angle allowing Pryor to prance down the field for the long TD. And Big Ben looked lost that game. I guess the Ravens game was excusable because they are such a huge rivalry but losing to Mallett still stings.
      Bonus. Yes, he plays.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      1 – Rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt will sit out Sunday’s game against the Bears so what percentage of the defensive snaps will veteran outside linebacker James Harrison play against the Bears?

      30%

      2 – Will Harrison ever be a healthy scratch on the team’s inactive list this season?

      no

      3 – Will the Steelers defense have at least 4 sacks on Sunday against the Bears? Predict Sunday’s sackers.

      yes. chickillo, hilton, heyward and alualu

      4- How many catches and receiving yards will Bears wide receiver Markus Wheaton have against his former team on Sunday?

      5/9 73 yards

      5 – Which of these 8 losses below is the most inexcusable and which one was the easiest to swallow?

      stupid buccaneers game was worst. kansas was easiest. kansas always been a decent team.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Dave, Maybe we’ll see you on 📺! Is your high school the same Catholic that Joe Scarborough attended – he of MSNBC Morning Cup of Joe show?

      1. 20%
      2. No.
      3. Yes, Tuitt, Hargrave, Dupree, Chickillo
      4. 0 for 0
      5. Oakland 09 worst. Win that game maybe momentum takes team past Clowns and on into the playoffs. Easiest to take. Miami last year but only after the fact. They much better team than folks expected.
      Bonus: Yes, he’ll play enough to get a sack.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      We using same powers as NFL for any determinations. This will hold until next agreement negotiated between. Steelers Depot and readers which is scheduled for 2119.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      1) 25%. Maybe more depending on who else we have out there.

      2) I doubt it, unless they’re looking to save him for the end of the season/postseason.

      3) Sure – 2 by Dupree, 1 by Shazier, 1 by the secondary.

      4) I’ll go 2 receptions for 27 yards.

      5) I don’t remember most of those games, and don’t like to dwell on bad losses, so I’ll just go with the Ravens game because the Ravens were awful that year, and, if I recall correctly, it almost made us miss the playoffs. More importantly, I was at the game, and it was the one and only time I’ve seen the Steelers live.

      Easiest to swallow – all the rest.

    • Chris92021

      1. 33 percent
      2. No
      3. No. I say 1 because the Bears will be running a lot of 3 step drops and draw plays. That 1 will come from Ryan Shazier.
      4. one catch, 8 yards.
      5. The worst is the loss to Cleveland because honestly, it was all Arians’ fault for not running the ball with Mendenhall in gusty conditions. The easiest to swallow is the loss to the Charges in 2012 because we were not a very good team then and we just came off an emotional win in Baltimore the week before.

      Enjoy the game, y’all. It will be a tough one because the Steelers have a habit of these. Late Boswell field goal wins it, 20-17.

      And yes, Tuitt plays but only 30 percent of the snaps.

    • Ted Webb

      1. 5%
      2. Heck No
      3. No there have 3 Heyward, Chickollo, and Haden
      4. 4 catches 32 yards
      5. Raiders game most inexcusable Gradkowski was QB I believe. Ravens game easiest to swallow always a tough game no matter who’s favored and their records

    • SJT63

      1. 8.1%
      2. No
      3. Five – Dupree 2, Chickillo 1.5, Shazier 1, Heyward 0.5
      4. 0 for 0
      5. The Bucs one still gives me nightmares

      Bonus: No

    • Bryan

      1. 10%
      2. No
      3. Yes, Dupree (2), Chickillo, and Heyward
      4. 3 for 27
      5. Cleveland 09, effectively eliminated us from the playoffs and having any chance at defending our title. Easiest to swallow would be Chargers in 2012, there was little chance of us doing anything in the playoffs had we made it anyways, and it was Ben’s first game back from injury I believe.

      Bonus: No

    • WreckIess

      1. I don’t know about percentages, but probably around 10 snaps.
      2. Nope
      3. Yes. Dupree, Heyward twice, Hilton, and Alualu.
      4. None.
      5. Cleveland in 09 was inexcusable. Miami last year was the easiest to swallow. Future playoff team, Ben hurt, on the road.

    • Jaybird

      1) 12%
      2) if there are injuries to other positions and the OLBs are healthy, then maybe we have to sit a healthy OLB. But I would think it would be Moats , not Harrison.
      3) yes 5 sacks- Heyward, Dupree, Hargrave, Hilton , and Shazier
      4) 48 yards for Wheaton
      5) that Raven game against Mallett. Losing to the Ravens is always worse, especially as bad as the sucked that year.
      The easiest- I don’t know , I guess the Chargers cause we were not a very good team either back then.
      Bonus: yes Tuitt practiced , so Tuitt plays.

    • Luneth Gardens

      <10%
      No
      No, 3. Heyward, Hargrave, Hayden. Triple H!
      3 for 21 yrds
      MIA last year. The Steelers were MIA in that one
      Yes, but less than 50%.

    • David Henderson

      1-30 %
      2-NO
      3-5 Heyward 2, Harrison, Hargrove, Chickalo, Hilton
      4-2-25
      5-Cleveland is always disappointing

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      That’s 6 sacks

    • Harley Crockett

      Also in that game, Joe Burnett let an interception thrown right to him, right into his belly, fall right through his grasp … that int would have iced the game …. remember it like it was yesterday, unfortunately

    • Steelman72

      1. Deebo gets 25% of the snaps.
      2. No. Tomlin and the Steelers are afraid to make Deebo MAD!
      3.Yes, Steelers will have 5 sacks on Sunday. Cam:2, Shazier:1, Dupree:1, and Hilton 1.
      4.4 catches for 45 yards.
      5. Cleveland in 2009 (especially after losing at home to a bad Oakland team). Close second was Baltimore in 2015 with Ryan Mallet at QB. I would say KC was the least. Tough place to play regardless how good or bad the Chiefs are playing.
      BONUS: Yes, and well at that!

    • Pghomer

      1 – 8%
      2 – NO
      3 – No. Hargrave / Shazier / Heyward
      4- 2-23 yds
      5 – Cle / Miami
      Bunus-YEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • wa_steel

      1- 30-40%
      2 – No, unlikely we’re so healthy all year and everyone else is so awesome that we have some reason to have him inactive. Plus hey, he’s our backup longsnapper right 🙂
      3 – No I’ll say 3 – Heyward, Chick, and a DB
      4 – 4 for 45
      5 – Best to not dwell in the past. Lets just win this week.

    • DoctorNoah

      1. 40%
      2. Never
      3. 7 sacks. Dupree with 2. Harrison, Hilton, tuitt, Hargrove, Heyward, Chick
      4. 3 catches for 27 yards
      5. Oakland

    • Riverstko

      1. 30
      2. No
      3. No, 3 sacks Dupree, Chickillo, Hilton
      4. 2 catches 10 yds
      5. Easy to swallow sd, most inexcusable oak at home
      B. No

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Bahahaha.