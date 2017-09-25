Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Biggest On-Field Takeaway From Bears Game?

    By Matthew Marczi September 25, 2017 at 10:26 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: What is your biggest football-related takeaway from yesterday’s game?

    Let’s preface this by emphasizing right off the bat that this is a question about football. Even if you think the pre-game stuff was the biggest factor in the game, it’s not what the question is asking about. So let’s limit the answers to on-field matters.


    The Steelers fell yesterday 23-17 during an overtime loss to the Bears, during which the home team scored an opening touchdown of the extra period, preventing the offense from having an opportunity to possess the ball.

    A lot of things did not go their way yesterday on the football field, but it would seem that the most glaringly obvious was the run defense, which allowed the Bears to rush for 220 yards, averaging almost six yards per carry.

    Prior to the overtime numbers, though, it didn’t look quite as bad. Chicago moved the ball 74 yards on four carries in overtime. Prior to that, they gained 146 yards on 34 carries, averaging about 4.3 yards per carry. Still not good, but also not utterly pathetic.

    The offense’s failure to execute during many portions of the game was obviously a concern as well, but most egregious were the two drives that went nowhere in the last five minutes of the game after they were able to bring it to a tie.

    Then there was special teams, which after two weeks of positive plays yielded two big negatives with a muffed punt and a blocked field goal that ultimately provided 10 points for the Bears.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • ThatGuy

      Just simply not a good team right now. Constantly fall to bad teams under Tomlin.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Tomlin did not have the team prepared to play a bad opponent.

    • Steelerfan56

      The defense looked confused once the Bears started having success running the ball. Even without having seeing an analysis I would still venture to say that Butler didn’t make the necessary adjustments. Also, Ben looked completely off and the O line played horribly.

    • will

      Chickello was out of position and did not “set the edge” on runs all day long! It was not “workin” for Chick. Yet Coach Butts nor Tomlin would not insert Harrison. (who only played 3 snaps?)

    • Alan Tman

      The offense scored seven points without them being set up by a defensive turnover. If Ben doesn’t figure out why he is playing poorly on the road we just need to run the ball and play defense and field position when we’re on the road.

    • D.j. Hoy

      They’re 2-1.

    • D.j. Hoy

      Vance McDonald hustled his butt off to get down there and knock the ball out of Cooper’s hands.

    • Alan Tman

      The defense played good considering we committed two turnovers. To hold an NFL team to 14 points in 4 Quarters should get the job done. Especially having two turnovers. Let’s talk about a 90 million dollar offense scoring only 7 points without the defense taking the ball away. If we can’t score twenty points on the road it’s going to be a very long season.

    • John Noh

      I can’t wait for Tuitt and Watt to come back, hopefully for the Ratbirds game. That is a lot of defensive talent missing right now. They make the others on that squad better by their presence and play.

    • Douglas Andrews

      My biggest takeaway is it’s time to stop expecting Ben to play better than he’s shown on the road. I’m of the mindset now that in order for us to win on the road we better expect a big game from Bell, AB, or the offensive line heck even the defense. But the bottom line is i’m done thinking Ben will play better on the road period!

    • Chris92021

      Several things:
      1. Our franchise QB played meh against an average at best defense. Again. If every game was played at Heinz Field, Big Ben would be the MVP. This needs to change. I am not expecting Roethlisberger to go out and throw 4 TDs in every road game but I do expect the offense to put up more than 270 yards and 17 points, especially against the Bears defense regardless of venue.

      2. Coaching staff. First, Mike Tomlin. It is great that the team made a decision together but they certainly didn’t look like they were together during the game. One of the comments in a thread yesterday said it best, that about twice a year, a Tomlin team comes out flat and puts up a clunker. I get that some days just aren’t your days but the lack of adjustments goes to the head coach. I am getting tired of defending Tomlin after days like yesterday. I can handle losses but I will never tolerate the dumpster fire like yesterday.

      3. Keith Butler. As the film room post showed, the players did make mistakes but a lot of them were not in position to succeed, that many of them had to be Superman to get from one position to the next to make a play. I get that we have a lot of athletes who whiff on tackles often (Shazier, Dupree, Burns) and we have to live with some of the mistakes they make. However, the absence of James Harrison when Anthony Chickillo was getting abused by tight ends when the Bears by the middle of the 1st quarter realized they could run the ball with a makeshift offensive line and that the Steelers’ defense would only make changes due to injury falls at the feet of Butler. It is surprising to say this since statistically the Steelers are in the top 3 in total defense but Butler needs to be replaced ASAP. I don’t care if it is John Mitchell or even Mike Tomlin that takes over the defensive playcalling. I’ve seen enough miscommunication and frustration from the players on field to come to the conclusion Butler is not very good.

      4. Todd Haley. On paper, the Steelers should have the best offense in the league. A top 10 QB, the best running back in the NFL, the best receiver in the NFL, the best pure deep threat in the NFL, and a top 5 offensive line. Yet this team is middling on offense. Those deep passes that consistently falls short to Bryant are maddening, especially on 3rd downs. Sure, justifications can be made that “oh, well, Bryant was open” but man, those plays are not smart. We should take a page out of the New England playbook and be OK with a 7 yard comeback route every once in a while. Haley is a part of the problem on offense. I thought that this offense would put up 27-30 points a game. Nope. They will never do that consistently as long as Haley is calling the plays.

      The final takeaway is this: the Steelers are a good team. A good team goes 10-6, 11-5, and makes the playoffs. They might even win a playoff game or two. But the Steelers are not an elite team. An elite team gets a 1st round bye and goes to the Super Bowl. The good news is that on paper, we have one of the 5 more talented rosters in the league. Last season when we were 4-5, the coaching staff made the changes needed to consistently win games (putting the offense on Bell’s shoulders and on defense, benching Jarvis Jones and going to a simpler scheme so that Burns and Davis would feel more comfortable). What I am hoping for is the changes start now, not after a 4 game losing skid. Hopefully Tomlin will make the changes needed so this team can get the 1st round bye it desperately needs if they have any aspirations of getting back to the Super Bowl.