    2017 South Side Questions: Second-Guessing Tomlin’s Decision To Pass Up Field Goal

    By Matthew Marczi September 18, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Would you have accepted the running into the kicker penalty in yesterday’s game and attempted a 46-yard field goal, or would you have done as Mike Tomlin did and take the punt downed at the one-yard line?

    This question requires some explication for those who did not get an opportunity to actually watch yesterday’s game for whatever reason.


    Early in the fourth quarter, with about 10 minutes left to play in the game, the Steelers were lined up, prepared to attempt a 46-yard field goal on fourth and two after initially showing that they would run an offensive play, only for the field goal unit to commit a false start. They then sent the punting unit out, passing up a 51-yard attempt.

    On the ensuing punt, Jordan Berry Aussie-kicked a beautiful ball that was downed at the one-yard line, but the Vikings were also flagged for running into the kicker, a five-yard penalty that would have put them back in the same position as they were when they were prepared to attempt the field goal.

    The score was at the time 20-9, the Steelers holding an 11-point lead. Rather than attempt to add points, Tomlin chose to stick with what happened on the field, pinning the Vikings back at their one-yard line. They manage to gain one first down via pass interference, but ultimately punted from their own 18-yard line and the Steelers scored a field goal on their next possession.

    So if you were the head coach, what would your decision have been there? On the one hand, you were already prepared to attempt the field goal before from the same distance, so it would make no sense for him to not be willing again.

    On the other hand, he had a choice between one option that was a certainty and one that wasn’t. He could opt for the field goal and end up missing, giving the Vikings good field position. Or he could take the sure thing and give them terrible field position. He chose the latter. Personally, I don’t think there was a ‘wrong’ decision here.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      WWBCD?

    • Steve

      Would have taken the ball at the one as Coach T did.

    • michael young

      Agreed. With the amount of time in the game, the score and the flow of the game being what it was making them go 99 yards was the smart thing to do IMHO.

    • Jaybird

      I’m sorry but this was a stupid move. You pass on a 46 yard field goal? That’s just dumb. Unless Boz was hurt, you have to try and get the points. There was no guarentee the punt would be downed at the one either- it could have winded up being an 11 yard punt if it was a touchback. I don’t bash the coaching staf much ( other than running 7 screens in a row or throwing bombs on 6 straight plays) , but how do you pass up a 46 yard FG with 10 mins to play?

    • ATTUPITT

      There was a 100% guarantee that the punt would be downed at the 1 yard line because it already happened. That’s the whole basis for the thought process of there being no “wrong” choice. Make them go 99 yards when they need 2 scores or risk missing a field goal and having the same exact scenario but with the Vikings 40 yards closer.

    • Mister Wirez

      I’m ok with it.

    • Mister Wirez

      Spittled out a butt chewing for the false start?

    • T R

      Boy. You miss the train on your response.

    • FATCAT716

      Obviously you didn’t understand the situation. They punted the ball & had it on the one already so the decision was leave it there or go kick the 46yard field goal

    • The punt had already happened. If it was downed for a touchback or there was a good return, they take the penalty and kick the field goal. If the punt wasn’t downed inside the 5, I’m sure they would have attemtped the field goal. They amount of pressure the defense was putting on the QB, I bet they were hoping for a safety, then getting the ball back with good field position themselves.

    • razaard2

      Right call. 99 yards against case Keenum, you gotta trust your D. They came really close to a safety with Heyward blowing up the play in the backfield (somehow cook managed to cut back and get yards tho).
      BTW, was it a false start? I thought it was ilegal snapping, I didn’t see anyone move, just canaday squeezing the ball or something. I was far from the TV and was really confused on that call. Can’t you squeeze the ball?

    • RickM

      It would be a two score game even if the 46-yard FG (not a gimme) was made. I didn’t have any difficulty with choosing to put a back-up QB at the one-yard-line.

    • francesco

      Any time you have a field goal of 50 yards or less it should be a no brainer…you go for it. That’s why Boswell is on this team.

    • Edjhjr

      I think he missed a 51 yard try?
      Take it on the 1. The defense is better than the offense right now

    • Josh Valentine

      With or without the field goal it’s a two score game. You take the ball at the 1 thinking you can turn it just as likely into a safety or phenomenal field position.

    • Jones

      Nah, I do what MT did. They needed 2 TDs to win. If we get 3 there, they need 2 TDs to tie, and now I’m guaranteed to make them get 7 of the 14 they need by driving 99 yards, something they’re already struggling with. It was the right call, IMO

    • george

      Yes, the defense was playing great and we were up 11 points. If it was a closer game…different story.