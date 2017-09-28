Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Will Steelers Finally Show Up In Baltimore?

    By Matthew Marczi September 28, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Will the Steelers finally show up in Baltimore?

    The Steelers, historically, just have not been very good playing in Baltimore. Evidently, they find it to be a really tough place to play. Against the Ravens on the road, they are 9-12 all-time, though that includes a four-game losing skid.


    In the 31 games played there, however, the Steelers have only ever scored 30 or more points twice. In fact, they’ve only scored 25 or more points three times. And 20 or more points on just eight of the 31 games, which seems kind of unimaginable.

    In 31 games that the Steelers have played in Baltimore, they have been held to under 20 points 23 times. They have been held under that mark in each of their last three trips there, and the last time they won, in 2012, it took 23 points.

    Considering that the offense has not exactly played lights out so far this year, that history lesson might seem more of an omen. They just managed 17 points against the Bears on Sunday, and only 14 of their 21 points in the opener in Cleveland were produced by their offense.

    Though the Ravens’ defense was made to look like fools on Sunday in London, I do think it’s fair to point out they are a much better unit than that game reflects, especially when healthier. And as history has shown, they always play the Steelers hard.

    There are problems. Everybody knows there are problems. Ben Roethlisberger is taking the blame. Martavis Bryant is taking the blame. In fact, this has been a week filled with people lining up to accept blame.

    But identifying issues and fixing them are very different. They have a big issue playing in Baltimore, and the only way to show they can get over that issue is by, you know, actually doing it. Can they actually have a ‘good’ game in Baltimore? Is it too much to ask?

    • Ichabod

      I don’t think so.
      Too many issues…
      Next week we’ll be asking why there is no rythym in the offense, and why can’t we stop the run. (Although Tuit and Watt hopefully help make that thought wrong)

    • francesco

      Yes you are asking alot.
      Nobody is playing well except AB
      and some defensive players.
      And then you’re playing away from home.
      I had the Steelers in the loss column when the schedule first came out and there has been no reason to change it.

    • john bennett

      If not now….when? Flacco in ailing and the O line is injured. They just got back from London where they got pounded. If the Steelers can’t do it on Sunday, it will be all on them. ALL of them.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Call me crazy, or maybe the eternal optimist who loves himself the yellow-tinted glasses, but I actually think so. Am I predicting us to score more than 30 points? Not necessarily. But do I think we win the game? Yes. Yes I do.

      Getting Watt and Tuitt back, along with finally blending in Deebo a bit more situationally, should be great for the D. And having Gilbert back at RT should be a salve for the O-Line. Bryant and Bell feel to me like they are on the verge of breakouts. And I just don’t think Baltimore can really take advantage of where we are hurting most.

      They lack a strong running game, unlike Chicago, and their O-Line is a patchwork of backups. Their WR core has been abysmal through 3 games. And they are down to 1 healthy TE, with the rest also being a patchwork of backups. Their D is strong, as usual, so the Offense scoring prediction should be tamped, but all in all, I think we have the advantage all over the place.

      Lastly, dare I say, with Pouncey’s comments about the team all standing for the anthem, maybe this week won’t contain anywhere NEAR the same distractions. And whereas I might normally be very nervous about this game, I actually have quite a bit of calm, the kind of which I’m failing to see from my fellow ‘Nation members. Which is fine. As I don’t truthfully have a problem being upfront about when I feel we are in a bit of trouble. But I think this week, actually comes at the perfect time for us. And if this team is truly gonna chase a championship, now is a great time to fight through the adversity and come out 3-1. With both Cleveland and Cincy 0-3, this week is an opportunity that we CAN’T let slip by.

    • Doug

      Who’s running the ball for them that we can’t stop?

    • tankguy

      Will they come out of the tunnel? Cowards.

    • Keith Evans

      if ever a game was going to finish 0-0 this is it…

    • Rocksolid20

      I’m guessing you had them in the WIN column
      for last weeks Bear game ? Any need to change that one ?

    • Rocksolid20

      Like your thinking 47 , I just hope at the end of the season
      we don’t look back at that Bears game and say , what IF .

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I think this is the game they finally wake up

    • Jeff Dudash

      Yeah, I’m hoping last week serves as a wake-up call and we see the A game this week.

    • Steelerfan56

      “Getting Watt and Tuitt back, along with finally blending in Deebo a bit more situationally, should be great for the D.” Three downs per game isn’t blending. Do you have some inside info that they will actually use Debo more or are you just assuming old Mike and Butts will use common sense?

    • Ichabod

      We shall see. We shall see

    • SteelerSurfer

      With division implications I too am optimistic, need this win and a beat down to show who the big brother is here.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’m going off of the law of probability. And hope that in this case, the recently quite-squeaky wheel, will start to get the desired grease. I’m not expecting an even split or anything, but using him at the very least situationally, should be the plan. Harrison coming to the public and letting his feelings known, is telling I think. Now let’s see if they hear him. Worst case, I expect at least more than the previous 3 snaps.