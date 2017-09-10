Hot Topics

    2017 Week 1 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

    By Matthew Marczi September 10, 2017 at 01:29 pm


    The first half did not exactly go as planned for the Pittsburgh Steelers, even with a blocked punt to start the game that was recovered for a touchdown, but they did start to look more the part on their final offensive drive of the second quarter–that is to say, Antonio Brown did, as he accounted for the vast majority of the yardage, and Jesse James caught a Ben Roethlisberger four-yard touchdown pass to give them a 14-7 lead heading into the locker room.

    Pittsburgh will get the ball to start the second half, and they will look to build off their late momentum. The defense has been able to pick up a couple of sacks, including ones from Anthony Chickillo, Cameron Heyward, and Joe Haden. Of significant note is that Stephon Tuitt left the game after the first possession.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster fielded the opening kickoff for a touchback. Roethlisberger’s first pass of the second half was behind his receiver for an incompletion. On second down, out of a five-wide set, Roethlisberger was sacked by Carl Nassib off the left edge around Alejandro Villanueva. On third and 18, Roethlisberger’s pass was far too deep looking for Martavis Bryant. Jabrill Peppers muffed the punt and recovered at his own 40 on a 43-yard net punt.

    DeShone Kizer found Corey Coleman on a backshoulder throw in front of Haden. From the Steelers’ 36 now, Isaiah Crowell pushed forward for four yards. Seth DeValve got the pass off the left sideline for the first down and more, down to the 11. Crowell was limited to just one on first down. T.J. Watt and Tyson Alualu were there for the sack on second down with the pocket collapsing. On third and 16, Kizer was flushed out of the pocket and forced to scramble, picking up several yards but well shy of the first, hammered by Alualu and Ryan Shazier. A field goal by the Browns’ rookie kicker made it 14-10.

    The offense back on the field, this time Roethlisberger  hitting Bryant on a hotly-contested comeback for 14. Bell was able to pick up about three. Roethlisberger looked deep for Brown on the next play, incomplete, but Jamar Taylor was flagged for pass interference, adding 43 yards. From the 18, Ben scrambled to his right and checked it down to Bell on the move for 10. On first and goal from the eight, Bell backed his way into the pile for two yards. Bell got the carry again for about four to get down to the two. On third and goal following a timeout, Roethlisberger found James again for another touchdown on a short pass inside after coming off a block. The Steelers expanded their lead to 21-10.


    Boswell’s first kickoff of the second half went out of the back of the end zone. The defense cleaned up a quick-hitting screen, with William Gay the first in and Ryan Shazier among others cleaning up. Watt cleaned up another sack that was really on the quarterback more than anybody. On third and 18, Gay hammered Ricardo Louis to break up a pass, but he was flagged for an obvious unnecessary roughness penalty, which will definitely result in a fine. The Steelers would have been off the field if he didn’t do that.

    Kizer looking for Coleman by the left hash drew a defensive holding penalty on Artie Burns. Kenny Britt caught a pass in front of Haden for 12 yards. From midfield, Crowell caught an edge for about seven in the middle before Vince Williams made the tackle. But the defense was able to hold from that point forward to force a fourth and two and a half. The Browns went for it from the 42.5, the ball went to Seth DeValve in the flat around Gay for the conversion.

    Chickillo got the sack on Kizer, but the officials flagged Watt for a late hit…a questionable call. That pushed the Browns to the 29 now. Naturally, Watt got redemption on the next play with an interception, the first turnover for either team.

    A short pass to James earned about two yards. James Conner did a nice job of falling forward for five yards on second down. Now third and three, Roethlisberger found his favorite target for about eight yards for his seventh reception on the day, already over 100 yards. At midfield, Conner churned his legs for three or four. Off play action to Conner, Roethlisberger found Brown again down to the 30.

    After a one-yarder from Conner, Roethlisberger looked to wing one down the field, but the pass was batted at the line. On third and nine now, Roethlisberger wanted to hit Bryant down the seam, but did not get enough elevation on the pass, tipped and intercepted at the goal line and returned past the 30. Smith-Schuster made the tackle.

    Javon Hargrave pushed the center into Kizer and got the sack for a loss of nine, but Britt should have had the first down on the next play if not for a straight drop. On third and 19, a short pass to DeValve forced a punt. Eli Rogers fielded the punt with a decent return when he had room to run.

    • Big White

      Do the Steelers think they are “punishing” Leveon Bell by keeping him off the field?

    • alevin16

      Maybe 🙂

    • Dorian James

      I don’t understand all of the five wide, what happened to the rest of the Playbook

    • alevin16

      I would consider putting Conner in for a run or two.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      No. Tomlin would be playing him if he was ready and able.

    • Ike Evans

      Haven’t watched the game, how the pass rush look?

    • RickM

      Worried about Tuitt. Hope it’s not the bicep.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      They already did.

    • alevin16

      Oh, I was down for a while, how did he look?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      was okay early. but has been meh since.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      no because conner hasnt looked good either.

    • WreckIess

      They did. He got a yard. The problem isn’t the back the problem is the OL.

    • Yeshaya

      So who should we be rooting for in Bengals-Ravens? I’m not sure which one will be a better team this year

    • WilliamSekinger

      Like a backup RB. At least he didn’t fumble.

    • afrazier9

      I think the same thing about punishing Bell is costing us continuity on offense, or Haley is the worst offense of coordinator ever lol

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Hope once the Steelers knock the rust off there is still some Steel left.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ravens defense is going to be one of the best this year. i hope they crush cincinatti. i at least respect the rat birds.

    • Ike Evans

      I like his offense….never liked his play calling lol it’s always been inconsistent …esp in the red zone

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Two straight dives for no gain. They were deep near their own goaline.

    • HopeHarveys

      Pass rush looks decent. Chickillo has done damage. Watt is solid. Great to have Heyward back. Shazier & Joe Haden both got QB hits.

    • Jaybird

      How about that laser Ben threw to James. He’s still got it.

    • Ike Evans

      Chick? Bud is out?

    • Robert E Lil

      I’ll be watching
      #56
      #44
      #21

    • HopeHarveys

      Precision throw on that TD.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      really al? REALLY? al is forever weak to speed rush.

    • WreckIess

      Villanueva has been bad so far this year

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      /facepalm WTF Offense?

    • Douglas Andrews

      Ben??

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      yes, inactive

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      And you want to be my latex salesman…

    • WilliamSekinger

      Tuitt still questionable to start the 2nd half, so perhaps the injury isn’t that bad. Usually if the injury is serious, they will rule out the player at the start of the second half.

    • Rob

      Didn’t even know Ben could still throw that deep to be honest

    • Jaybird

      And the preseason.

    • Douglas Andrews

      How is that not unnecessary roughness. The whistle blew already

    • 6 ring circus

      Worst nightmare…He needs to grow a mean streak, just like McCullers

    • SilverSteel

      Seriously 🤔

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Got to hit Kizer

    • Jonas

      Inactive

    • 6 ring circus

      Bill Belichek school of foolery.

    • dany

      Missed, but they’re not being gunshy anymore. That td proved they can beat this defense

    • alevin16

      If that was Tom Terrific the entire Brown’s team would have been thrown out

    • dany

      Haden is officially a steelers CB!

    • Clutterbox

      Crowell missed a huge hole to his left.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I’d root for the bungles. They don’t scare me at all.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Sure would like Tuitt back

    • SilverSteel

      Lol

    • Douglas Andrews

      back shoulder is hard to defend

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      As if it’d be much different.

    • Ike Evans

      Honestly, not worried about the offense these guys haven’t played together much and barely played in preseason….outside of big Al…I’m not concerned….just gotta get into a rhythm

    • flayedsavior

      It was also helmet to head hit. He put his crown across bens chin and side facemask.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      browns knocking again. this is why the starting o and d need more preseason work.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      It would be. He gets a lot of push into the backfield. Would throw Kizer off.

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Agreed.

    • HopeHarveys

      RIght on. Stay +

    • NinjaMountie

      C’mon D…tighten up

    • L Garou

      Browns are playing hard.

    • SilverSteel

      Then why isn’t MT getting these guys ready? They look rusty as hell.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      al has always been weak vs speed.

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      This is essentially our main team’s preseason game. Stupid

    • Ike Evans

      Good question

    • Douglas Andrews

      No challenge?

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      I hear ya but at same time, your D needs other playmakers. Like that sack!

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Watt!

    • Rob

      That celebration tho lmao

    • Chad Sanborn

      4 sacks

    • Ike Evans

      Nassib isn’t really a speed guy tho

    • dany

      wat?

    • HopeHarveys

      Ha ha!

    • WilliamSekinger

      Watt! He’ll Pass JJ in career sacks by this year’s bye week.

    • alevin16

      Whew, the secondary looked confused

    • Rob

      They are making kizer pay every time he runs jeez

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Lol shazier out here just going for head shots

    • L Garou

      Two so far.

    • HopeHarveys

      That looked like Dupree on Matt Moore.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      well big al gaveup a sack and on the very next play almost did the same thing. ben threw that long incompletion.

    • dany

      had they allowed third and long inside the redzone I’d be worried

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      And I’m tired of it. Why start slow every year?

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      See what you mean, but that was like, 25% of what Moore got

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, Kizer needs to learn to slide in the NFL. This isn’t college.

    • WilliamSekinger

      QB was asking for that one, and Shaz gave it to him.

    • Douglas Andrews

      TJ Watt gonna be a nice one. Got the Sack on a HOF Lt tackle

    • afrazier9

      Lol offense has looked bad

    • HopeHarveys

      I’ll grant you that. Bud’s a load.

    • Rob

      Pretty sure we were 4-0 to start last year, no? Seems like you are promoting a false narrative, no?

    • afrazier9

      To much resting in the preseason

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Need a sustained drive that ends in a Steelers TD here

    • NinjaMountie

      Watt leading tackler and with 1 sack…I’ll take that rookie. Not to mention he’s had a few pressures.

    • Agustin-ARG

      Time for Bell to step up

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Too much hitting in the preseason;)

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Yeah my new man-crush.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Who?

    • Smitty 6788

      AV looking bad in pass pro.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yup, they’ve had a half to get it together. It’d be nice to put together a good-looking drive.

    • dany

      lol

      he will certainly have more than he did his rookie year if this continues

    • WilliamSekinger

      No doubt. Looks like they finally found their right OLB

    • Douglas Andrews

      Good thing Garrett isn’t playing. Wasn’t looking forward to that matchup

    • HopeHarveys

      Yikes.

    • Robert E Lil

      22 passes
      5 rushes

    • HopeHarveys

      Scary

    • Douglas Andrews

      Execution = poor

    • Rocksolid20

      No one believed me , when I said these Tomlin Steeler’s
      always play down to the lower teams . He rarely has the team prepared
      for these kind of games .

    • Robert E Lil

      23

    • Dorian James

      No variety

    • 6 ring circus

      Almost always has. Succeptible to rushers with multiple moves…

    • HopeHarveys

      8 man box

    • Douglas Andrews

      Really no answer for Peppers sitting 25 yards off the LOS

    • Rob

      FLACCO SPECIAL

    • Rocksolid20

      Thats what most fans cried for
      all pre season . 5 wide , well here is a taste .

    • Yeshaya

      HAHA exactly

    • WreckIess

      Give Bell the rock

    • dany

      eh he wouldn’t have gotten there anyway but ok

    • WilliamSekinger

      +1, but not really a Flacco special. Flacco’s go out of bounds.

    • Rocksolid20

      Must be that new contract .

    • HopeHarveys

      With some Nix at FB

    • WreckIess

      Please

    • NinjaMountie

      make up call…I don’t know for what..but I’ll take it

    • alevin16

      Wow is my feed waaaaaay behind.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Biggest play is a penalty

    • Douglas Andrews

      He pulled I’m after the arm grab

    • NinjaMountie

      yup..they always are on the comp

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Bell Who?

    • HopeHarveys

      Let’s GOOO!!

    • NinjaMountie

      are you complaining

    • dany

      I love that play, guaranteed 5+ yards

    • 6 ring circus

      Better than no feed!

    • Douglas Andrews

      Alright here we go!

    • Aj Gentile

      Put Nix up there and run it up the middle

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Watson.

    • Douglas Andrews

      I won’t spoil it for you

    • NinjaMountie

      a little too much dancing behind the line for bell

    • Dorian James

      I’m full now please no more

    • Michael Mosgrove

      you act like youre the first one to say that. its been said for 5 years.

    • Nunya

      So…I just got done coaching toddlers in NFL flag football and missed the game until now. Why hasn’t Bell gotten th ball much…punishment?

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Jesus, what is up with Ben and his clock awareness?

    • dany

      Bell getting in rhythm, body language is different

    • ayub

      Your play calling might be needed.

    • HopeHarveys

      You’d think Big Ben could tell time

    • WreckIess

      Le’veon Bell. #26. The 2nd round pick from 2013.

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      There it is!

    • Douglas Andrews

      Big difference where he dances at….nice to see him hit the hole on that one

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      This has 5th preseason game written all over it.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Is Le’Veon Bell active today?

    • alevin16

      Naked bootleg, it will use up the 3rd quarter

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Anyone else sick of the silent count? Literally the same every time

    • WilliamSekinger

      Who?

    • Jaybird

      Good one bro

    • L Garou

      He’s getting hit hard too.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      here comes the problem area. the red zone.

    • dany

      ben’s looks pissed at himself

    • Greg Payne

      Depends on what you mean by “active”

    • Chad Sanborn

      Just not playing well

    • Nunya

      Not sure about that. I had a kid run the wrong way and thought he scored a TD…happiest 4 year old ever!😂😂

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Yup. Time to step forward, boys.

    • Jaybird

      I still Grimble active today. I can’t say I’ve seen him out there

    • ayub

      Lol. That’s funny.

    • Douglas Andrews

      All these red zone weapons right!

    • pittfan

      Winner!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      OHHH… didnt realize he was in. Thought he was still holding out.

    • alevin16

      any tuitt updates?

    • Chad Sanborn

      He went to the Tomlin school of clock management

    • Jaybird

      Ben throws a LAZER to Bryant . Book it

    • Douglas Andrews

      Still questionable but haven’t seen him back on the field

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      JJ again lol

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      McWho?

    • Rob

      WHO IS JESSE JAMES???

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Jesse James G.O.A.T.

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      THE OUTLAW

    • pittfan

      GOOd thing we got Mcdonald

    • Aj Gentile

      Looks like pitt offense yesterday

    • L Garou

      GoJesse!

    • WilliamSekinger

      lol

    • dany

      now Jesse will have two more tds all season

    • Rob

      Yeah bc Jesse looks like he actually wants his job now

    • Michael Mosgrove

      someone whom is inconsistent.

    • Aj Gentile

      I don’t think Haley knows he is

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Are people really thinking McDonald was gonna come in after like a week and a half and be the starter? Lol

    • SilverSteel

      Haley finally hits on the TE screen

    • Jonas

      Apparently what JJ needed.

    • Douglas Andrews

      BIG GAME JAMES!

    • WilliamSekinger

      Pretty expensive motivational tool.

    • NinjaMountie

      quit throwing to Jesse…sorry…had to rub it in

    • alevin16

      Holy moly, you guys knew JJ scored before I even came back from commercial

    • Nunya

      Jesse James is the modern Randy Grossman. Steelers spent 10 years trying to replace him😂😂

    • WreckIess

      Yeah he’s dealing with a bad OL right now. You’d see that if you weren’t still butt hurt about him missing camp. Also, it’s not a holdout if you’re not actually “holding out” for more money. Come on man. Basics.

    • Rocksolid20

      The Outlaw is having a great game . What more
      can we ask of a TE ?

    • HopeHarveys

      Hit refresh

    • Agustin-ARG

      Very happy for James. We need him with confidence

    • alevin16

      Now how about a good stop by the STs and the D? Or has that already happened and I am still in commercial

    • Douglas Andrews

      Think he was pissed with that trade. Glad the trade shook him up

    • Dorian James

      Yes, I couldn’t type it fast enough LOL

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      # 489 on my all-time Steelers list going into this season.

    • Applebite

      Wanna see Haden with an INT in the next series…

    • Big White

      Jesse James 2 TD > Vance McDonald 1 Drop
      Jesse James 600k Salary < Vance McDonald 2.6 Million

    • Steeldog22

      Jesse James is horrible. 🙂

    • Rob

      The hate against him is so unnecessary lol

    • Jaybird

      It’s one game bro.

    • Rocksolid20

      Nope Michael , just wasn’t buying all the hype about how easy
      we would roll over the Browns . You must not have been around this week
      to read the boards .

    • Mister Wirez

      Last year was the same. JJ started hot and then got the drops.

    • dany

      1 game ≠ 16 games

      but yeah so far so good for Jesse

    • Douglas Andrews

      Needed another dependable TE. Grimble can’t cut it

    • 6 ring circus

      He should be so lucky…RG has rings!

    • Ed Smith

      McDonald JUST joined he team. Too early to tell

    • NinjaMountie

      it wasnt a drop…but jj is doing well

    • Jaybird

      Where is Grimble?

    • Smitty 6788

      Nice play call Haley

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      but he couldn’t make anymore money

    • Rob

      Seems to be paying off lol

    • Aj Gentile

      He’s so petty lol

    • Douglas Andrews

      Not sure…he dressed tho

    • Douglas Andrews

      Boswell doing a nice job!

    • Mister Wirez

      Pretty sure EVERYONE KNOWS THAT.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Browns about to unleash Coates

    • RickM

      Started slow offensively but now looking decent. Two road RZ’s and two 2 TD’s. Finally. Great to see Bryant get involved at least somewhat down the field and kudos to Jesse.

    • Jaybird

      GOTTA LOVE THE BEAV! GO STEELERS!

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Watt!

    • ayub

      Watt!!

    • Yeshaya

      Watt again!!!!

    • Chad Sanborn

      Career game for JJ

    • Yeshaya

      5 sacks, wow

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      OMG WHAT. A. HIT.

    • Dorian James

      King of hustle right there

    • Big White

      Yeah, William Gay is washed up.

    • WreckIess

      Completely. Guys are just rooting for him to fail

    • Yeshaya

      Best of his career by far 😉

    • Mister Wirez

      Ole Watts his name!

    • Nathanael Dory

      OUFFFFFFFFFFF!

    • Douglas Andrews

      TJ WATT!

    • Yeshaya

      Wow, thought there’d be a flag there

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Latest flag I’ve ever seen

    • WilliamSekinger

      Watt! #2. Gonna pass JJ career sacks several games before this years bye week.

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      There was

    • Dorian James

      Oooh

    • HopeHarveys

      Wow!

    • Chad Sanborn

      Ough…

    • NinjaMountie

      cov sack but he will take it

    • Mister Wirez

      Gay pounding! Lol

    • Douglas Andrews

      LOL that’s a low bar he set

    • George Kroger

      Hate the rule, but that’s the right call.

    • WreckIess

      Which is why it wasn’t a hold out.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Under new rules legit. helmet to helmet.

    • Rob

      WOW

    • Nathanael Dory

      BSSS!!!!!!!!!

    • Yeshaya

      There’s the flag :/

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Concussion protocol

    • Dorian James

      B.S., complete BS

    • George Kroger

      It’s the rule…bad rule though.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Yof can; t throw a flag after watching the replay

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Garbage call.

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      LOL Damnit, Artie

    • Jaybird

      Oh man!,
      !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Robert E Lil

      Defenseless
      Head shot
      That’s a good call

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      OK; unpaid vacation.

    • Mister Wirez

      It’s f#cking FOOTBALL.??!!

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      No fun league

    • Robert E Lil

      Stfu

    • WreckIess

      I don’t know what they want Gay to do if a guy sucks his head

    • RickM

      Man, replay is not part of the game. Idiotic. Yes it was a penalty but there are no do-overs for officials on plays like that.

    • RJ

      Questionable call has rejuvenated the browns. Go figure.

    • Mister Wirez

      NFF = No Fun Fan?

    • WreckIess

      Wow bad typo ducks his head

    • Robert E Lil

      Keep his head up and see where he’s hitting

    • FanInExile

      That’s not how to play, Willie Gay.

    • Robert E Lil

      Turn it off keyboard warrior

    • HopeHarveys

      Hate to see it.

    • John Mikita

      NFL trying to keep browns in the game

    • George Kroger

      Don’t have the exact wording on the rule, but you can’t hit a receiver in the head until he starts running. I hate the rule, but that is the right call.

    • L Garou

      Playing the Cleveland Refs today..

    • 6 ring circus

      Not your daddy’s football…hell, not even mine…

    • alevin16

      Do the refs have money on the Browns?

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Totally made fun of my friend yesterday for having Jesse James at his only TE, told him he probably just lost his starting job. Kind of okay with getting that one wrong.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      have to hit between armpits and knees.

    • Mister Wirez

      Let me guess, you’re under 30, and don’t know a real NFL play? Amirite?

    • Jaybird

      I smell a Turn Over

    • dany

      you had that gay!

    • Robert E Lil

      Yawn

    • WilliamSekinger

      finally 4th down. Watch the fake here.

    • Jaybird

      Almost

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      they going fir it. Need to stuff it.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Hare we hit 100 yards in penalties yet?

    • dany

      Crowell is like I can do like duke and Shazier’s like nope!

    • WilliamSekinger

      IC, too lazy to edit my post 😛

    • alevin16

      whew

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Watt with the rookie mistake

    • Chad Sanborn

      6 sacks

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Let’s just give them all the yards

    • dany

      gee Kizer be careful rookie!

    • Aj Gentile

      Please define real NFL play old timer

    • Yeshaya

      Thats 3 unneccesarry roughness penalties, right?

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      WATT WITH THE PICK!!!!!

    • RJ

      talk about redemption.

    • Big White

      Refs feeling sorry for Browns.

    • Aj Gentile

      Wow that’s a jump

    • NinjaMountie

      lol

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      John Mithcell on the horse collar tackle!

    • Clutterbox

      Watt!
      Although the WR was wide open.

    • Nathanael Dory

      payback!

    • L Garou

      LOL, That’s a personal foul?!

    • Randy

      Karma

    • dany

      ruining chickilo’s career day

    • Yeshaya

      !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1

    • Rob

      WATT BABY :”)

    • 6 ring circus

      Jaybird….yessss…edit!

    • Applebite

      There we go, it was due….

    • WilliamSekinger

      Nice! Take that refs!

    • L Garou

      Instant karma!

    • Douglas Andrews

      But Ben can get slammed down after the whistle blows

    • gentry_gee

      TJ Watt’s a player eh? But man he’s got to run that back to the house. 92 will be all over him.

    • dany

      sorry Watt, you’re a god!

    • RickM

      Ticky tack call

    • L Garou

      Instant karma.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Chuck Noll always said that you have to play better than the refs, ref.

    • Michael

      The Watts penalty was ticky tack.

    • Smitty 6788

      What a debut for the took TJ Watt 2 sacks and an int so far!

    • Big White

      Justice served. Refs see Kizer getting rocked, wanna treat him like a boxer.

    • Michael

      TJ Watt having better stats today than big brother J.J.

    • WreckIess

      Watt has been an animal today.

    • WilliamSekinger

      a few TFLs in there too.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Agreed and he’s playing against Joe Thomas…even more impressive

    • NinjaMountie

      well…for one week at least, Steelers fans may be happy with our first round pick

    • Dorian James

      The defenses numbers are going to look better than they actually played, but if they can close this game out I’ll be pleased LOL

    • gentry_gee

      Anyone else think Watt could’ve cut that back?

    • Aj Gentile

      I don’t think it was

    • Michael

      This is low blow. T.J. Watt in one game has BETTER STATS than Jarvis Jones in 4 years combined!! Ouch.

    • Jordan James

      It looked like Watt hit Chickillo

    • 6 ring circus

      Watching Jags whoop Texans…JJ pretty silent…

    • Mister Wirez

      What you saw Gay lay on the Brown receiver.

    • Dorian James

      His hustle is getting a lot of these stats just wait until he improves a little more

    • Jordan James

      He should have played more in the preseason

    • Robert E Lil

      This defense is absolutely going in the right direction. I love it. Couldn’t say that 10 days ago

    • HopeHarveys

      TJ has some hops

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Dupree has to be disappointed he missed this game. It’s a sack party. But kizer has given them a few to be fair.

    • Jonas

      lol

    • Yeshaya

      Probably, he had a nice group of blockers. Can’t complain too much for an LB though

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      would have been a pick 6 if he had.

    • Robert E Lil

      He should just be a backup to Chickillo

    • Dorian James

      Yes, several coverage sacks today because there were only two wide receivers in the pattern

    • Aj Gentile

      Concussions are NFL plays?

    • gentry_gee

      Th Watt boys, a great American family.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I always thought Jarvis got piled on a bit much, but watching this it’s even more mind-boggling that he had 6 sacks in 4 years.

    • dany

      middle of that D looking softer!

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Shopping for a Watt jersey tomorrow.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he’s been bouncing back and forth.

    • gentry_gee

      Watt family should be proud.

    • George Kroger

      Lol – I’m over 30. It’s the rule. Maybe you have to be under 30 to remember that rules have changed.

    • Nolrog

      Steelers are showing rust, especially offensively where none of the starters played like the entire pre-season. Took about half but they are pulling away.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i wasnt. i was in a terrible car accident.

    • Aj Gentile

      That’s kinky

    • 6 ring circus

      Chick doesn’t have the potential, but he has the stats…This Bud, is for you…

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Just saw Deshaun Watson is already in. I think he’s gonna be good.

    • Nathanael Dory

      But that was so late

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I like coverage sex.

    • Robert E Lil

      Bull

    • SilverSteel

      Fun to watch us get pressure. Finally. 😎

    • alevin16

      why isn’t Nix in there? I would think a lead blocker would really help the run game

    • Nolrog

      Maybe you needed a Tight End there instead?

    • Chad Sanborn

      Yep. He had to get up for that ball.

    • gentry_gee

      Any word on Tuitt?

    • dany

      The ROLB position naturally allows for a number of sacks, and Jarvis couldn’t take advantage of that even

    • Dorian James

      Lmao, thank God for the edit button LOL LOL

    • gentry_gee

      Guys, I’m starting to like the defender more.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      especially the $millions JJ raised for Houston recovery

    • Chad Sanborn

      Couldnt say that 2 quarters ago

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Comment of the day.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Chick is pretty good. Pretty bad in space but solid everywhere else.

    • gentry_gee

      I’ve always liked Pitt for the D.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      That’s hot

    • 6 ring circus

      Potential of Bud, which is off the charts. Chick is on the charts but holding his own…

    • Nolrog

      That is something to be proud of, far more so than anything he’s ever done on the football field.

    • Yeshaya

      Haven’t heard anything yet :/

    • SilverSteel

      The D is looking better. For sure

    • George Kroger

      Sometimes ref realize they missed a call and throw the flag. BS that it was late.

    • Aj Gentile

      It was funny though

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Well he is like 6’5

    • Robert E Lil

      Chickillo
      Haden
      Hilton
      Alau

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Bell done for the day?

    • Applebite

      Would make more sense if they did. Conner and Nix would be a nice smash and dash combo…

    • Yeshaya

      JuJu probably got away with hold on the AB catch, he needs to work on his blocking

    • George Kroger

      Not that Connor has been lighting it up or anything, but I think his running style is better suited for this D.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Tomlin needs to use AB like Cowher used Bettis now. Control the clock, 1st downs and maintain the lead.

    • Douglas Andrews

      He was also going up against the LT which is usually the opposing teams best lineman. Not apologizing for Jarvis. Also makes TJ’s debut even more impressive

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Yea u could. The offense wasn’t doing their job.

    • HopeHarveys

      How bout it. Conner looking ready to close it out.

    • Robert E Lil

      Draft position does not equal potential
      Enough with the superficial analysis

    • NinjaMountie

      I agree

    • Ike Evans

      Where is the guy that said chick was the new Jarvis Jones?

    • Yeshaya

      After 7 carries I hope not, idk

    • Dorian James

      He hits the whole right away

    • Robert E Lil

      Wrong

    • Yeshaya

      ANTONIO!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      $100K a carry.

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Hope Bell isn’t dead on the sideline lol

    • 6 ring circus

      K, bud…go your way, I’ll go mine, lol

    • Dorian James

      I doubt anyone’s that dumb

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Can’t wait for the media explosion tomorrow talking about Bell sucking ass today.

    • NinjaMountie

      Are there death clauses in contracts

    • Nolrog

      Bud lacks in the #1 most important ability of anyone ever drafted before or in the figure . . . . availability.

    • NinjaMountie

      well….he has though

    • Robert E Lil

      I’ll go the way of production
      You go the way of draft position

    • WilliamSekinger

      lol. On here, it’s entirely possible 🙂

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Right. Just can’t wait for all the MMQB folks talking about how he shouldn’t have held out and practiced more, etc etc

    • SilverSteel

      You know that’s comin

    • afrazier9

      It is Cleveland

    • Nolrog

      No. They just said that Tomlin wanted to give Conner a series in the first and a series in the second. We’ll see plenty of Bell.

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Ben on the road. Smfh

    • alevin16

      Is 39 active today?

    • Rocksolid20

      Hope your OK and PRAYERS to you Michael .
      We need you and all our fans .

    • George Kroger

      Bad pass

    • HopeHarveys

      Yep