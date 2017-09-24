Hot Topics

    2017 Week 3 Steelers Vs Bears Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

    September 24, 2017


    The Steelers are in the driver’s seat to take an early hold on the AFC North with the Ravens being blown out earlier today in London, falling to 2-1. Heading to Baltimore next week, it is in their control to take a two-game lead in the division race by the quarter-mark of the season.

    But in order to set themselves up for that, they first have to win in Chicago today, and they have to do so minus three starters in right tackle Marcus Gilbert, defensive end Stephon Tuitt, and outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

    Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who is a decorated war veterans with three tours of active duty, was permitted to stand outside the tunnel to participate in the pre-game national anthem presentation while the rest of the roster remained in the locker room.

    The Steelers received the opening kickoff, fielded by JuJu Smith-Schuster for a touchback to start the game. From the 25, Ben Roethlisberger launched a deep ball to Martavis Bryant on the first play of the game, who steaked past the secondary, but was unable to bring in the ball, for what I would consider a drop. Le’Veon Bell was given the carry on second down for three yards. On third and seven, Jesse James was on the ground when Roethlisberger targeted him. Lack of replay makes it difficult to determine what actually happened. Darrius Heyward-Bey forced Tarik Cohen to call for a fair catch after a good punt from Jordan Berry.


    Vince Williams and Tyson Alualu combined to stop Jordan Howard on first down for a short loss. From the 25, Artie Burns buried the receiver on a screen pass. Now third and 11, Joe Haden was in coverage with Markus Wheaton the target of an incomplete pass. Disaster struck on the ensuing punt as Eli Rogers allowed the punt to bounce right off him and directly into the chest of a Bears coverage player, recovering at the Steelers’ 29.

    On first down, Cohen picked up about four yards working off the right side. Howard was able to find the edge on the left side for a first-down run of about 10 yards. At the 14-yard line, a botched handoff forced Glennon to keep the ball, moving forward for two yards. Howard picked up eight more on second down. On first and goal, he was hit hard by Ryan Shazier and Mike Mitchell at the line of scrimmage, but more or less walked in on the second play with a clear hole off left guard. The Bears claim the early lead and seven points off of the turnover.

    Terrell Watson took the kickoff out of the end zone but came up short of the 25, but the Bears were flagged for…something. Anyway, it put the Steelers at the 37. Roethlisberger looked like he was trying to throw the ball away, but Bryant dove for it and was able to draw a pass interference penalty for 10 yards. He checked it down to Bell in the left flat for a pickup of six or seven. He was bottled up at the line of scrimmage on second down, picking up just a yard. On third and short, Roethlisberger found Brown to move the chains.

    From the Bears’ 40, Roethlisberger misfired down the field, much too high on a slant to Brown. On the draw, Bell was again stuffed after a short gain. Now third and eight, five wide, ROethlisberger was sacked from behind, stripped and recovered by the Bears at midfield. Ramon Foster was injured trying to recover the ball.

    With J.J. Wilcox back, he was inserted in place of Mike Mitchell as he did in the season opener before leaving with a concussion. Howard picked up a yard on first down. He found the hole stretching the run far left for a first-down run to the 36.

    Shazier knifed in on the following play to cut him down after a short gain. L.T. Walton did the same on second down. On third and five, Javon Hargrave’s pressure up the middle forced Glennon to scramble short of the first down. A Conner Barth field goal attempt was pushed wide right, sparing the Steelers of more points off of turnovers early in the game.

    After a penalty on first down, Roethlisberger threw high to Bryant on the right sideline. On second and 15, he looked deep for Brown, with the pass falling incomplete down the right sideline. Smith-Schuster was given a screen pass that picked up 14 yards, just short of the first down. Heyward-Bey was again down the field to force a fair catch inside the 20.

    Cameron Heyward harassed Glennon in the pocket on first down to force him to throw it away. Howard was taken down after about two yards. On third and long, however, Glennon had time to throw and found Markus Wheaton. It looked to me like he caught it, though apparently he dropped it, but Heyward was also flagged for roughing the passer.

    An illegal block in the back on Bears rookie tight end Adam Shaheen set them back a bit, pitting them with a first and 19 to open the second quarter. From the 26, Anthony Chickillo picked up his third sack of the season for a loss of 10, Glennon never looking back. He seemed to be unblocked. on second and 29, Shazier made a good stop on a screen pass for four yards. Shazier again made the tackle after about 10 yards. Rogers was still back to field the punt.

    A pair of completions to Brown and Bryant got the drive going with an early first down. A five-yard crossing route to Brown and a five-yard carry up the middle by Bell put the Steelers across midfield with a first down. A pass to Bell picked up another 9, and he finished it off on the ground on second and inches, with a rare hole to work with.

    From the 29, a crossing route to Bryant picked up about eight, with the receiver shaking off one  tackler, but the nice effort was negated by yet another illegal formation penalty. After a 14-yard completion to James, Roethlisberger was incomplete deep to JJSS, then Watson checked in for short-yardage duty, converting for three yards on third and one. And eight-yarder and a two-yard run from Bell set the Steelers up with first and goal.

    In the end zone, Smith-Schuster’s target in the end zone could not be completed. A bubble screen to Brown and he beat his man in coverage to stretch into the end zone and bring the score to a tie at 7-7. James also left the game with a shoulder injury.

    Glennon looked for Wheaton deep against Burns on first down. Burns got away with pass interference, but Wheaton could have come down with that catch and failed to. On the surprise draw, Howard picked up eight up the middle with a full head of steam. The defense then failed spectacularly, hitting Howard in the backfield multiple times but failing to bring him down, allowing him instead to pick up several yards.

    From the 42, Cohen was able to find space and ran away from Heyward after reversing field, Mitchell only barely cutting off his angle at the 32. Glennon fumbled the snap and had to pick up and run, Williams bringing him down for a loss of one. The pass to the tight end was broken up by a big hit down the field, but after a penalty, the Bears were able to complete down the field to the 21.

    Just outside the red zone, at the two-minute warning, Howard bounced off defenders for a six-yard gain. He was able to hit a crease down the the two-yard line on the next play. Against the goal-line defense, Glennon hit Shaheen completely uncovered in the left middle of the end zone to take a 14-7 lead. Awful drive for the defense with 43 seconds left in the half.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Phil Brenneman II

      Lets take control of the division today. No playing down.

    • NinjaMountie

      Go Steelers! Eat it Ravens! Yeah…that about covers it.

    • Steeler4EverIhope

      hi all Go Steelers

    • Rob

      Football time !!!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Ok folks; Steelers gonna win today or what?

    • MP

      Here we go!!

    • MP

      BLOW OUT!!!

    • Steeler4EverIhope

      Hell yea

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      That’s what I’m talking about!

    • MP

      Yes, Indeed! Love the column, by the way!

    • afrazier9

      Let’s GO STEELERS!!!!!!!!

    • MP

      Love the windy city. Love a victory in the windy city!!!

    • MP

      W W W Football!!

    • afrazier9

      No five wide set on first series, and nix plays 4 plays first series.

    • MP

      Never been so psyched for an automatic win. Let’s hope the Steelers think it’s not automatic!!

    • alevin16

      Are you saying you would not want to run 3 WR bubble screens? 😀

    • John Noh

      Football talk. Yay!

    • MP

      Dupree is set for a monster game. Control the pocket = control the crotch.

    • afrazier9

      No we need to establish are power running game with some play action

    • alevin16

      Absolutely! I hated the bubble screen in the Browns game. Run straight and hit them in the mouth

    • Steeler4EverIhope

      here we go…shute

    • SFIC

      These ‘No Excuses’ games always scare me

    • Michael Mosgrove

      big al spotted in the tunnel standing.

    • afrazier9

      Yeah it absolutely drives me crazy, and it’s not that they do it but the frequency

    • MP

      Me too, but they went 3-1 in the preseason

    • Nathanael Dory

      Finally on time for the start of the game! lets enjoy this fellas!

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Big Al is the only one who gets it

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I will just be listening to SNR and relying on the comments here for a blow by blow of the game.

      Keep me up to date folks! Please

    • Steeler4EverIhope

      well thats it fellows.. my heart is so heavy now

    • SFIC

      No surprise

    • John Noh

      Especially game 3 against NFC teams. Eagles last season.

    • Jaybird

      Everyone – enjoy the game.

    • Rob

      I’d have rather him show more solidarity with the team (either way), but I’m sure they agreed it was ok

    • Steeler4EverIhope

      this will be the last game i watch

    • dany

      see ya next week!

    • Steelers12

      Just quit now

    • MP

      Classy — Al watches the gate.

    • Jaybird

      Why not start this week?

    • Steeler4EverIhope

      very sad but i have to do what i have to do

    • Steeler4EverIhope

      been a Steeler for damn near 44 years

    • afrazier9

      Hey it’s your right to do that as well.

    • alevin16

      Glad they are playing in Chicago now instead of in late December

    • dany

      exactly, if it means that much to him no one should be able to stop him. That’s the point. Same goes for everyone else, don’t like it don’t do it, no one should be able to stop you

    • Steeler4EverIhope

      i bought beer for the game

    • Jamie P

      Thank you Ally V!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      jesus that would have been incredible. touchdown on first play.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Football under way. Here we go.

    • alevin16

      ugh

    • dany

      well at least we know they will attack today..

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Yoi!

    • SFIC

      So close

    • Jaybird

      Lol

    • alevin16

      Double Yoi

    • Nathanael Dory

      this is going to bite us maybe

    • afrazier9

      Five wide come on run the ball

    • SFIC

      28th in the league in 3rd down %

    • Trueish90

      keep an eye on Hubbard today, looks like the bears are going to go after his lack of size.

    • alevin16

      That looked like holding on Alu

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Defense needs to step up. Pick 6. Book it.

    • Aj Gentile

      Thats awful

    • Jaybird

      Lokk at Hilton getting his mug in there

    • Rob

      Lol i love your consistency

    • alevin16

      uh oh 3rd and long

    • Rob

      DEFENSE !!!

    • Jaybird

      Almost by haden

    • Rob

      Joe Haden baby

    • alevin16

      and there we go

    • Aj Gentile

      AB punt returner again

    • Paddy

      Ooops! This game is not going well

    • Michael Mosgrove

      jesus christ.

    • Steeler4EverIhope

      welcome back Antonio.

    • afrazier9

      What the hell !!!!!!!!

    • dany

      welp AB going back to PRs

    • Michael Conrad

      Cut him

    • Rob

      WOWWWWWWWW

    • HopeHarveys

      Perfect bounce right to da Bears. Oh my!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Why wasn’t AB ha knthere?

    • Michael

      That bomb missed ‘Tavis by 8″

    • Bastiat

      And this is how you lose to inferior teams.

    • Rob

      Lets go D

    • NinjaMountie

      Suck a big ole suck

    • dany

      that guy is really stacked like Sproles. No Dri Archer in him!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Tomlin should quit listening to fans and let AB return punts.

    • Rob

      Chickillo on that run

    • Michael Conrad

      To much worrying about the NA.

    • HopeHarveys

      It’s looking like 1985 out there.

    • alevin16

      That had to be the stupidest stat, the steelers have not trailed in a game and the bears have not lead…it is 2 games

    • Mister Wirez

      The old playing down dumb Steelers

    • Michael

      No one commenting today?

    • alevin16

      Could so use a Bears turnover right about now

    • Michael Cunningham

      Concentrate on your craft not your personal activism dammit !
      Be a professional !!
      Jeez …

    • Aj Gentile

      Cant let them run on the defense. Gotta make them throw it

    • HopeHarveys

      Mitchell stood him up!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Bend don’t break!

    • Steeler4EverIhope

      that was to easy

    • alevin16

      Thank you 17

    • DAWAARE

      oh no
      is steelers ‘Ravening’ rite now?

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Glad we showed up for a crappy team.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Lot of people protesting watching the game

    • Michael Conrad

      Not ready for football again.

    • Mister Wirez

      On the road again…

    • Nathanael Dory

      and thats why you never underestimate the importance of STs

    • Steeler4EverIhope

      i thought their offensive line was suppose to be inferior to ours

    • StraubStark

      That patchwork O-line for the Bears made it look real easy

    • NinjaMountie

      Crud! We lost! I hate sudden death!

    • Michael Cunningham

      Tomlin made a statement … and that is all that really matters right baby ?? !!!
      Pathetic …

    • RJ

      The rush defense is really bad the past couple of weeks.

    • MP

      Too many DISTRACTIONS

    • pdupuis

      And so it begins, losing to an inferior opponent.

    • Trueish90

      Run defense is a problem, could be a long day.

    • Michael

      Duh, if the sun blinded me, I’d let the ball drop, right Eli?

    • Chris92021

      JuJu, please learn the playbook enough to where Eli Rogers can be cut. Rogers is nothing special at all.

    • Rob

      See ya next week Ninja 🙁

    • DAWAARE

      2-1
      🙁

    • Jeremy McClurg

      lmao

    • Chris92021

      Except that is what we do on the road against bad teams.

    • Mister Wirez

      RIGHT! Run to the sidelines.. geez

    • NinjaMountie

      Yup, I might as well quit watching. I’m certain that they aren’t capable of coming back from 7 down.

    • Paul RK

      embarrassing start – as normal – playing down to the level of the opponent,

    • Rob

      Final score CHI 200- PIT 2

    • #7

      Still don’t want AB back there on punts?

    • pdupuis

      What was the statement?

    • Sam Clonch

      Which is why you let the best punt returner return punts. AB should have never been taken out.

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Hey! We got a safety at least!

    • Michael

      Currently, JuJu plays with too much aggression. Hurting rather than helping.

    • Jason

      dropped a sure 75 yard TD, great defensive 3 and out, Muff the punt, Defense lets them run right over them…what is going on

    • SFIC

      Oh yhee of little faith

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Not saying the game is over by any means, but what an underwhelming start! Ben misses a TD throw, can’t get a 1st down on offense, and the D gets run through and over. Wake up, boys!

    • Paddy

      Karma

    • NinjaMountie

      We can’t get two points!

    • Douglas Andrews

      AB back as the PR

    • Rob

      Sorry typo. PIT -2

    • BigBodyBeer

      Ben didn’t miss

    • Aj Gentile

      Yall some over dramtic bunch

    • Bastiat

      Why bring it out? WHY???

    • MP

      Wish it were funny.

    • HopeHarveys

      I thought it was a drop too. Tough catch but hit both hands.

    • Michael

      No wonder coaches mentoring ATHLETES turn to alcoholics and age prematurely.

    • Tontokitty Millican

      Missing Watt and company early , was hoping to see our defense pick it up and change it up so at some point this yr we can shove it up patriots $&?/ but wtheck ? It’s early so hoping we step it up !

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Flag. ⛳️ Yoi

    • Jaybird

      Deep breaths and relax boys.

    • StraubStark

      Take a knee!

    • SFIC

      Eli was looking directly in the sun

    • alevin16

      We lucked out there

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      On kicking team!

    • Aj Gentile

      Who is the flag on?

    • Michael Cunningham

      sittin’ in the damn locker room while AV stood out there alone with his hand on his chest

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Kicking team

    • Jaybird

      I think bears

    • Doogie

      Here we go again

    • dany

      geezus what happened?

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Then let it bounce.

    • Rob

      This is about football now..let it go.

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Oh perhaps. I’d have to see the replay.

    • Aj Gentile

      They said kicking then said william gay i was confused

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Did our offensive line just decide not to play this year?

    • Michael

      10 years playing football, Eli Rogers didn’t know just let it drop? SMH.

    • #7

      Greg Gumble is the worst. Unless it’s his brother Bryant Gumble

    • Jaybird

      I think 22 on bears

    • RJ

      It never ceases to amaze me how they are their own worst enemy.

    • SFIC

      Bryant was mugged

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      I think it’s great they added the PI to the playbook this year.

    • dany

      I’d really like to see the steelers run at least two consecutive plays. Have to get Bell going

    • HopeHarveys

      Looking good, Le’Veon

    • gentry_gee

      Why are we down 7. Just tuned in…

    • alevin16

      The Flacco strategy

    • HopeHarveys

      Rogers fumbled a punt. Bears recover in Red Zone.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      They’re 0-2

    • Bastiat

      Dumble

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Bell just carried for about $10k a yard

    • Michael

      Eli Rogers MUFFED a punt at about 42 yd line. 2 first downs later, TD.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      2-0, and we’d be up 30 already

    • alevin16

      I would think play action would work against this D line

    • Nolrog

      I think Collinsworth is the worst. Can’t stand listening to him.

    • alevin16

      Nice work if you can get it

    • Rob

      Steelers docked two points for playing Leveon’s mixtape during the game

    • Mister Wirez

      Yeah Haley don’t do PA though.

    • HopeHarveys

      AB baby

    • Paddy

      The Oline looks bad

    • Nolrog

      And that’s exactly why I said this is a trap game.

    • gentry_gee

      Good god.

    • dany

      Ben still got moves

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Good throw

    • pdupuis

      Sounds more like AV was making the statement.

    • Michael

      You think Flacco stayed up till wee hours partied too hard?

    • 6 ring circus

      I jut got my feed working. I hate to step into this room when we are losing. The negativity is like a furnace. Yinzer nation on full blast. It’s only the first qtr. At least the Ravens got smoked.

    • Doogie

      12 million dollar running back..come on guys

    • MP

      Probably was pukin

    • DAWAARE

      wth??
      put in
      landry jones

    • Doogie

      OK they aren’t ready to play again. HER WE GO AGAIN

    • WilliamSekinger

      Bell looks like he’s going to generate a splash play any second now…

    • Steeler4EverIhope

      damn i saw that blitz coming… what wrong with him holding the ball

    • HopeHarveys

      And Ramon Foster got hurt trying to recover the ball.

    • Jaybird

      Linemen down

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Not shocked at all.

    • gentry_gee

      I have a bad feeling about this game.

    • Jason

      all these dumb narratives, playing down, road Ben, … yea no basis in reality huh

    • Jamie P

      This is called karma

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I picked the wrong day to quit huffing glue.

    • HopeHarveys

      This is the least surprising thing ever.

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      LOL omg

    • pdupuis

      That’s Ben.

    • melblount

      OK, sympathizers. Tell me why this is NOT a miserable to team watch.

    • Michael Conrad

      Time to active Hunter next week and get Rogers off the field.

    • Sdale

      Quitters never prosper.

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      So like, we’re supposed to be a SB contender, right?

    • Bastiat

      3 games and no attempts to establish a running game. Great.

    • Agustin-ARG

      Hate this road games

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Here we go again. I remember these guys!

    • WilliamSekinger

      Karma for what?

    • DAWAARE

      bears 44 steelers 7

    • Douglas Andrews

      Ben on the road strikes again!

    • Michael

      we remember full well.

    • gentry_gee

      Greatest offense in the league…

    • NinjaMountie

      Because. They win the majority of the time for the past decade plus.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Ramon Foster

    • Michael

      Zero holes to run. Stuffed most of the times.

    • Chris92021

      Yep, this is Big Ben on the road.

    • Rick McClelland

      Already tough to watch. The ineptitude of it all.

    • Rob

      Definitely held onto that ball for way to long.. Good disguise by the Bears tho..safety rotated at the very last second

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Someone pass the bleach

    • Aj Gentile

      Should Ben have seen the blitz?

    • Rocksolid20

      We didn’t stay in the locker room long enough .
      Another bad team we can’t get a grip on ?!

    • melblount

      Data request: Can somebody state what % of the time we run the ball on 2nd and 10 after an incomplete pass. If it’s under 90%, I’ll be shocked.

    • MP

      Oh man, so many absurdities. Is it a game or is it a commercial?

    • Douglas Andrews

      Maybe the Steelers heard the Ravens score before the game n decided to mail this one in lol

    • TLT11

      I hope we get our Arses kicked!

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Maybe the anthem would’ve inspired the team. #America

    • Steve Johnson

      It’s ok to throw the Da!! Ball Away. The O/L can only block for so long.

    • Crashcrash777

      You guys are disappointing me. Come on Steelers

    • Jaybird

      Looks like the bears have 14 guys on the field

    • Jeremy McClurg

      So who do you blame for the fact that every time we play a high school team, we turn into a pop warner team?

    • 6 ring circus

      Is that like, the same thing as fate?!

    • DAWAARE

      that motorcycle crash
      really damaged
      Ben 🙁

    • Mister Wirez

      O-line stinking
      Play call stinking
      Ben Stinking
      Road Tomlin Stinking..

      Same results new year.

    • Michael

      You imply you’re 6′ 2″ and handsome Chevy?

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      The illuminati

    • Michael James

      Fecking pathetic. I’m out honestly. This team winning a championship? Laughable. Brady and Belichick are already rolling on the ground while laughing.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Need a turnover of our own

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Let’s see it’s not Tomlin, we “know” that, so … not sure. Have to think about it.

    • RJ

      It has to be a mind set issue. Makes no other logical reason.

    • alevin16

      And Glennon still has not passed

    • Michael

      10 years playing ball, blinded by sun meant don’t field the ball.

    • MP

      I’m closing my eyes for a few minutes

    • Douglas Andrews

      Right! Shame he plays like that sometimes for a Vet

    • dany

      they only moved the ball cause they were in the redzone already. If they move it now THEN I will be worried

    • gentry_gee

      Jeezus. This is looking bad.

    • TLT11

      Stay in the Locker room…I’m ashamed of my team!

    • dany

      ok im worried

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i called trap game the other day. smh.

    • alevin16

      going to be at least 10-0 soon

    • Rob

      Gap integrity is so important on outside zones

    • TLT11

      If we lose, that’s what we get!

    • Rick McClelland

      Jeezus don’t have anything to do with this mess.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Mike Tomlin: Okay guys, we got the Bears this week, so we don’t need to practice. I got next on Madden!

    • Mister Wirez

      Now we can’t tackle?

    • alevin16

      They are prepping us for play action

    • DAWAARE

      OK
      now i am waiting for
      fire Tomlin, fire colbert, fire haley
      comments

    • TLT11

      Did you get on your knees in the Locker room?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Ramon foster taken to locker room

    • gentry_gee

      Looks that way.

    • dany

      Gravedigger killed that center!

    • Rob

      God bless Shazier’s speed

    • Sdale

      Gravedigger triple teamed and he forced QB out of the pocket. Nice play!

    • alevin16

      woo hoo…

    • HopeHarveys

      Bullet dodged

    • DSG

      Again, this offense….

    • TLT11

      I hope our Season tanks along with the ratings!

    • gentry_gee

      Whew! Check out the rush by the Steelers on that FG attempt!

    • pdupuis

      Start at the top and work your way down to the ball boys.

    • Jaybird

      Then don’t watch them any more

    • jconeoone C

      Bro…. You need to chill

    • WilliamSekinger

      WTH? Maybe just stop watching?

    • gentry_gee

      Best offense in the league.

    • John Noh

      Time to wake up the Kraken. I feel it.

    • Aj Gentile

      Why are you even here? Do you really have no life at all?

    • Chris92021

      Now I bet Big Ben throws an interception when he goes to a covered Eli Rogers, who will inevitably tip the ball in the air.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Plenty of bridges in the Burgh which is yours?

    • alevin16

      get out of my head…I was thinking the same thing

    • NinjaMountie

      Lets go down and get a TD! Make them pay for missing the FG!

    • dany

      Same here. I mean bitterness is cooler than football

      *bites pickles*

    • SilverSteel

      Sup JB ? We will be fine. Bell looks slow as hell though

    • gentry_gee

      Ben has the happy feet. He looks unsure.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Easy to say now but the Bears should have gone for it.

    • Chris92021

      Why does our HOF QB play like garbage on the road?? Ugh!!!

    • DAWAARE

      so steelers wll draft qb in the first round 2018 draft right?

    • pdupuis

      Considering who they’re playing this is what you should’ve expected then disappointment wouldn’t be a factor.

    • Chris92021

      Which is weird because he has a great offensive line.

    • melblount

      Signature Mike Tomlin game. Heavily favored team does not show for the game.

    • Aj Gentile

      Actually quite sad

    • NinjaMountie

      I thought they would

    • Jeremy McClurg

      We haven’t looked good at all this season, and that goes for last week too.

    • Jaybird

      Yep. We’ll be ok. The whole offense looks off and in slow mo

    • Michael Mosgrove

      coaching.

    • alevin16

      guessing a hold

    • Rob

      Hasn’t looked great so far this season tbh

      Edit: hasn’t always

    • Nolrog

      No.

    • #7

      The optimism on this thread is inspiring

    • gentry_gee

      Penalty Pitt

    • Michael Mosgrove

      so the ravens and steelers are both going to be 2-1 losing to nfc.

    • alevin16

      come on can you really blame us

    • Douglas Andrews

      The way they were running the rock that’s an easy first down off an outside zone run.

    • Rick McClelland

      The commercial helped. Only because I could get another beer to forget.

    • Jeff McNeill

      It lifts the heart.

    • Romel Roze

      Wow, now I see why the Steelers play down to the level of our competition….that is because our QB does. Miss a wide open Martavis Bryant and then he tosses up a wounded duck that could have been picked but a pass interference penalty was called.

      The worse was a sack fumble due to him holding onto the ball too long when the bears was BLITZING!!! Are you freaking kidding me. As a veteran QB the fact that he didn’t recognize the blitz is troubling….maybe he has a severe case of CTE. I just do not understand this QB.

      He better get his act together

    • Mister Wirez

      Lesson 2 decades ago… Never bet on Steelers.

    • dany

      good Bell run- Flag. Seems to be the new norm

    • TLT11

      If you don’t stand you’d better be in a wheelchair….just words!

    • Ike Evans

      Lol Tomlin and haley are so predictable

    • pdupuis

      Have you seen a reason to be optimistic other than the score?

    • gentry_gee

      Jeezus what a horrible throw

    • #7

      Yeah I get it. It’s the first quarter though

    • gentry_gee

      I think the sun is im Bens eyes.

    • alevin16

      Is Ben allergic to throwing to the middle of the field

    • Douglas Andrews

      Steelers are the Bad News Bears on the road!

    • Work Toward

      Ben consistently gets hurt before the Ravens game… I’m done. He’s out of shape.

    • Jaybird

      Ben’s mechanics have to be screwed up . Always high throws

    • Sdale

      That was pretty good coverage, but the DB has to get his head around.

    • alevin16

      Bet they say no flag

    • gentry_gee

      Steelers have to have PI to move ball. SMH.

    • dany

      he wasn’t even looking back

    • WilliamSekinger

      They stayed in the locker room to avoid making any political statement moron.

    • HopeHarveys

      Trent Green not a Steelers fan obviously.

    • gentry_gee

      No PI

    • pdupuis

      Pick that flag up.

    • Jaybird

      Don’t you dare pick that flag up!

    • Jeff Papiernik

      This

    • dany

      yup, blanketed. Why not look back though? Probably cost his team

    • alevin16

      yup

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      “The Chicago faithful our incredulous ” Hillgrove

    • Romel Roze

      Never an automatic win on the road with Ben. Have you seen his road numbers. We play to the level of our competition because of Ben.

    • alevin16

      draw play

    • TLT11

      Fire Tomlin and work your way down….

    • Douglas Andrews

      He’s working for the Bears

    • jsteeler

      Bad Ben today. Steelers will lose.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      no offense in the entire first quarter. yawn.

    • Aj Gentile

      Bye

    • alevin16

      At this point go for it

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Foster. Left hand. Return questionable

    • Paul RK

      Ben doing his best Joe Flacco impression….

    • Michael

      Duh.

    • Ike Evans

      Juju on the beat

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      JUJU

    • dany

      god I love this kid. Head down, plows through. Hines will be so proud

    • Michael Mosgrove

      go away troll.

    • Rob

      Offense doing the defense no favors so far..3rd week in a row

    • dany

      Eli the janitor did nothing you hear me!!

    • Steeler4EverNoMore

      should have went camping

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Time for a defensive splash play. What will it be? Make sure to book it.

    • Chris92021

      Haley is part of the problem.

    • Dee Evolution

      A Patriots receiver would’ve gotten that PI call.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Wrap it up and get back out there!

    • Jeremy McClurg

      I’m getting tired of us playing down to competition. We are better then the Bears at EVERY position. EVERY POSITION!

    • Michael

      or enjoying food anywhere.

    • Mister Wirez

      I guess better than a knee..

    • gentry_gee

      The problem is emotional with this team. They can’t get up for games like this.

    • melblount

      Mike Tomlin: “It’s September football.”

      (Read, “I never have the team ready to play in September.”)

    • Douglas Andrews

      Steelers only offense hope for a PI penalty

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Wasn’t a flag

    • pdupuis

      You don’t fire him but getting us ready to play inferior opponents is his biggest deficiency.

    • Jaybird

      Sweet CAROLINE. Bah bah bahh

    • Still Waters

      I don’t know what’s worse, the Steelers play to start this game or logging in to see a couple dudes kissing in the ad stream. I’m about to disconnect myself from the net entirely, already tossed the TV in 1990. The north woods are calling, this world is puke.

    • DSG

      He’s inaacurate and he held the ball too long on that sack. This is why drives stall. 30 points per game is a joke

    • #7

      Penalties, drops, fumbles. Looks like Michigan St last night

    • Michael

      our OL been stinking with poor blocking.

    • DAWAARE

      I heard
      Kaperniks still free agent…

    • TLT11

      The team I love has disrespected themselves! I hope you lose every game!

    • Dorian James

      Just got to the bar, why are we losing??

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Frankly, I’m glad that wasn’t a penalty. This offense doesn’t deserve and need to get their own dang yards

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Ben looks awful

    • Jaybird

      I gotta block you man , you bother me

    • WilliamSekinger

      Deebo sack strip fumble…book it

    • NinjaMountie

      Well, I’m underwhelmed thus far but I still think we’ll win. Sometimes, on the road, you just need to weather the storm before you can get things going.

    • #7

      The Bears have more points

    • John Noh

      Turnovers

    • Mister Wirez

      These games start with 15 scripted plays, that rarely work. Thanks Todd

    • Michael

      Diaper bad.

    • pdupuis

      Bye!

    • gentry_gee

      They keep moving the Overton window. Acceptance of pedos is next.

    • dany

      get outta here with your logic and grab your pitchfork!

    • Sdale

      Rodgers muffed a punt and our Run D is looking shaky so far.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Let’s hope they get it going quick.

    • Jaybird

      Words of wisdom from the Ninja

    • Jeremy McClurg

      At this rate, they could beat us if they only ran the ball

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      No passing yards by either team in the first quarter? Gotta be typo.

    • John Noh

      Sack would be nice

    • gentry_gee

      And the Steelers have had more pints.

    • pdupuis

      See ya.

    • Mister Wirez

      Or 2

    • alevin16

      Of course

    • Nathanael Dory

      for a statu they cant seem to sack Glennon lol

    • Paul RK

      we have 14…..

    • dany

      mm backup center, you hear Hargrave?

    • John Noh

      Arrggghh!! Penalties!!!!

    • Sdale

      Terrible call!

    • alevin16

      lame

    • gentry_gee

      BS call.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Wheaton still a steeler but then roughing passer

    • alevin16

      Better be holding on them

    • #7

      Yep. Wheaton still stinks

    • dany

      yup that’s Wheaties!

      RB was wide open before the first down though, no one near him!

    • Paul RK

      refs are helping the Bears, not that they really need it at this point….

    • Nathanael Dory

      ARE U KIDDING ME?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      jesus damn christ. muffed punt. fumble. roughing the passer.

    • TLT11

      God and Country before the NFL ANY DAY!

    • NinjaMountie

      That was a truly bs call

    • Mister Wirez

      He was pushed.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      MAke up call

    • pdupuis

      Team looks awful; O, D $ ST.

    • DSG

      Heyward has been in the backfield all afternoon

    • #7

      No matter who you’re rooting for, that first quarter was terrible

    • Ralph Wagner

      Maybe Roethlisberger should give up his radio program and practice more of his passing skills. The guy is stinking up the joint.

      Great game plan so far.

      Go Steelers

    • Aj Gentile

      I hope you lose

    • RJ

      They really are their own worst enemy. It is amazing. They should have an additional loss column for games they give away.

    • pdupuis

      We’re playing an 0-2 team.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Bears with Zero passing yards and a 7-0 lead

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Heh, well said.

    • #7

      Pats losing. Guess they have no chance either

    • Jaybird

      Joe Haden with a TO . Book it

    • gentry_gee

      From now on I will bet against the spread for these games.

    • melblount

      The talent level between these two teams isn’t even close…yet, we trail 0-7 after one.

      Please, explain that.

    • Steeler4EverNoMore

      the only thing i can figure is that the Steelers dont do well on the west coast…heat……east coast ….heat….damn snow flakes….lol

    • NinjaMountie

      Yet, if MB had caught a ball he should have caught you might be saying something different.

    • MP

      It’s just no fun.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      And ben sadly

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Mike Tomlin has a track record for that

    • TLT11

      Gutless move, they should have held there head high as True Americans!

    • Mister Wirez

      They’re in Chicago, not San Francisco… WTH?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      20 total yards gained in 1st quarter. At that rateSteelers won’t hit century mark by end of game

    • John Noh

      So reminiscent of the debacle against Philly last year. Wheaton dropping a wide open TD and all down the rathole from there.

    • DAWAARE

      really need a new fresh qb next year
      i say kellen moore maybe 🙂

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m going to say…..Football.

    • Aj Gentile

      God hates you.

    • WreckIess

      It was a joke…

    • alevin16

      great play, porter needs to teach that swat for the fumble

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Chick shining this year

    • gentry_gee

      Sad to hear about TJ.

    • jsteeler

      Chick is showing up!

    • Douglas Andrews

      Who returns the next punt…AB?

    • Jaybird

      That had fumble written all over it

    • Jeremy McClurg

      3rd and 25, dang it!

    • alevin16

      don’t jinx it, it is 3rd and long

    • gentry_gee

      How bad is TJ hurt?

    • ayub

      No darn penalties.

    • pdupuis

      Their not there.

    • NinjaMountie

      Chickillo is leading the team in sacks.

    • Mister Wirez

      OK.. was thinking .. whaa

    • Douglas Andrews

      Man I see why Deebo can’t get on the field good job Chick!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      3rd Andy 25 fangerous

    • MP

      How about a sack dance or an end zone dance that salutes the flag?

    • Still Waters

      Haha, glad you like that sort of stuff. Brainwashed, degenerate pukes rule the day in the good old USA I guess. How did that turn out for Sodom and Gomorrah, the Romans? America and the West are toast, just a matter of time.

    • Mister Wirez

      Thank God we have Shazier

    • John Noh

      Run behind Finney right down their throats. Establish some control here.

    • gentry_gee

      Americanism not globalism will be our credo.

    • jsteeler

      A Rookie Ju Ju fielding and muffing a punt. AB should finish the game off.

    • Rob

      become a professional football player and feel free to celebrate TDs however you want.

    • gentry_gee

      Yes that was a great tackle.

    • DAWAARE

      chickadillo = next brooks reed

    • Steve Johnson

      Punt Returner? There has to be a better option than Eli Rogers, he looks like a turtle back there.

    • Jaybird

      Yeah get Finney out there pulling.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Can Eli take one to the house this year?

    • Jason

      its sad when the best play by the offense was the first play when Bryant should of caught a 75 yard TD

    • Steve Johnson

      HA!

    • #7

      No

    • Michael

      who’s brooks reed?

    • Rob

      Is the thread not running smoothly for anyone else?

    • Douglas Andrews

      Agreed….catch the ball and get to the sidelines

    • Michael

      NO.

    • 6 ring circus

      Missed it…what happened? Drop?

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Real slow right now. Just busy i guess

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Ben’s accuracy is trash

    • alevin16

      Ben really looks off

    • Michael

      30 min’s ago, comments weren’t showing, I hit refresh then OK.

    • Jaybird

      Yes it’s not for me either.

    • pittfan

      Steelers 30- Bears 14. Book it

    • alevin16

      Love your optimism!

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Better

    • Ike Evans

      Ben looks shaky

    • TLT11

      The Karma Train is never late! Stand and Respect not kneel and Cower!

    • John Noh

      Is Vance McDonald inactive today?

    • Jaybird

      Here we go

    • Rob

      Yeah got it thanks!

    • alevin16

      Ben seems to do better in the hurry up…keep it up

    • MP

      Oh, OK! ducking the question AND ad hominem fallacies.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Need to stop giving up on the run. We’ve been too one dimensional this season

    • ayub

      His whole career.

    • Rick McClelland

      We’re on a drive. Keep the drive alive.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      No

    • Aj Gentile

      You have issues. You sound like you want to live in a dictatorship

    • Rob

      Yeah i’ve been refreshing hoping that helps

    • pdupuis

      Does that include clothing made and sold by a certain first family?

    • John Noh

      OK just invisible

    • alevin16

      Guess the refs figured the BEars needed a breather

    • Aj Gentile

      Book it might be the most used phase on this thread

    • Steeler4EverNoMore

      what?

    • 6 ring circus

      Nah, he’s just a d*ck tater on a lonely ship.

    • Rick McClelland

      First F$#%ing down. Lets go.

    • Jaybird

      Eventually I will be correct when I say book it. It has to happen once!

    • ayub

      By a bookie none the less.

    • Rob

      It’s not really an answerable question.. Yes? No? can’t really tell people how to celebrate, so I encourage you. Anything is possible if you set your mind to it MP 🙂

    • pdupuis

      Can administrator block comments not pertains to game action?

    • Michael Cunningham

      Guys like AV get their a z z shot at to keep all of us from living in a dictatorship
      and he got hung out to dry today by his teammates
      total disrespect

    • Rob

      Missed the chance to add “book it” to the end of your comment lol

    • Aj Gentile

      We all will be at some point lol

    • Chad Sanborn

      Bell is running good today. well at least better than he has been

    • alevin16

      1000 up votes for you!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Forgot to put my terrible towel over my shoulder. Just corrected the oversight

    • ayub

      Book it.

    • Rick McClelland

      Bryant finally showing.

    • Rob

      Also put on my Ben jersey a few minutes late..apologies everyone

    • gentry_gee

      Like the easy throws they’re giving Ben.

    • John Noh

      I just think the line is better with Finney. No disrespect to Ramon.

    • Aj Gentile

      Im so upset with myself. I am sorry to everybody on this thread for missing that one. It wont happen again. Book it!

    • 6 ring circus

      Here we go, then!

    • Rob

      There we go haha

    • alevin16

      i hate the 5 wide, make the D at least think there could be a run

    • gentry_gee

      My stream is horrifically slow.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Good throw, but Bell was wide open

    • alevin16

      ugh

    • Rob

      Ben loves making things difficult doesn’t he lol

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Someone explain to me where Bryant is in the redzone. Why do we keep seeing this.

    • MP

      🙂 Yeah right!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      come on ben go short and cut them up in the middle.

    • alevin16

      good play

    • Jeremy McClurg

      I like Watson, but that’s a bad play call. How do you take out the best back in the NFL on 3rd and 1?

    • Rob

      As soon as I saw Watson in I knew we were running it right up the gut haha

    • Mister Wirez

      Love Watson.

    • Douglas Andrews

      You can’t stop the Nightmare!

    • DAWAARE

      plz no pick no pick

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Time to assert themselves

    • Chad Sanborn

      I wish we used him more

    • alevin16

      would love to see them run it in but any TD for them would be great

    • pittfan

      TD RIGHT HERE! Book it

    • Rob

      Yeah get the most out of everyones talents *glares at Haley*

    • Steve Johnson

      LOL. Then #7 shouldn’t attempt pass it.

    • alevin16

      shhhhh dont give Ben ideas

    • John Noh

      Because Lev might have danced himself for a TFL.

    • Mister Wirez

      TO instead…

    • MP

      This offense scares me. LOL. Almost a full half against Chicago with no points. Here we go!!

    • Chad Sanborn

      2 handoffs to Bell followed by a slant to AB followed by a FG for 3. ….Because Haley

    • jsteeler

      Ben is 7-8 on this drive. TD pass to Ju Ju was well defensed. Martavis was open.

    • alevin16

      who called the to?

    • Rob

      PIT

    • DAWAARE

      glad we have a good back up guard BJ finneey!!

    • Romel Roze

      I just do not understand it.

      I was pissed when I started calling out about 30% of the Steelers offensive plays, but then I realized I watch every game and their opponents do not so I will give Haley a little bit of a break. He still need to call better plays.

      Regardless of the play calling Ben just have to excute the plays and get his act together. Does he not study when we play 3rd tier teams? This is getting ridiculous.

    • #7

      All of you who said this game was over aren’t allowed to enjoy the victory if it happens

    • alevin16

      yay!

    • Sdale

      That guy’s pretty good.

    • John Noh

      Immaculate Extension 2.0

    • Rob

      I think the offense has lost it’s identity. I said this last week I think. I don’t know if we still qualify as a dink and dunk team. Definitely aren’t a run first team. But we have the pieces to be anything, and Haley has chosen nothing.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      AB

    • dany

      poor DB, he had no chance

    • MP

      It never had an identity.

    • jsteeler

      Ben to AB= TD!

    • pittfan

      Which called that one???

    • Mister Wirez

      OMG! The bubble screen worked!

    • Michael

      Was AB’s dance penalty? What’s the definition?

    • NinjaMountie

      Wait…how did this happen. I thought the game was over when the Bears scored the first TD

    • Rob

      Oh it definitely did in 2014. Quick passes.Counter runs and inside zones. More use of the FB.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Just started watching – what did I miss?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The opening kickoff about to happen. Tie game; let’s get into it now.

      Put my Johnny Blood jersey on.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Lets go! and a good breather for the D

    • MP

      Oh, yeah, Ninja. They look great. I’ll give the Pats or GB +3 in the playoffs!

    • John Noh

      Steelers just waking up.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Steelers got an update on the Pats vs Texans game

    • Phil Brenneman II

      A lotta crap and then an AB TD. Same as every week lol.

    • MP

      As in this year.

    • Steve Johnson

      I don’t think they have lost their identity, I just think they aren’t in sync. They didn’t play that much during the preseason, the first three games thus far has been ugly.

    • Mister Wirez

      Typical 1st Qtr Steelers on the road to a lesser opponent.

    • NinjaMountie

      Okay. I’ll wait until the playoffs and see how the teams are playing before I make a premature decision.

    • #7

      The negatives only chime in when something bad happens

    • WreckIess

      Great drive right there. Good calls, Ben didn’t lock on to one guy, the line gave Bell some room to run. We need more of that now!

    • Agustin-ARG

      rogers muff punt – ben sack and fumble – chi field goal no good

    • alevin16

      It was good to see him take the checkdowns

    • MP

      No, let’s play fanboy for a few more weeks, it’s OK. We’re having fun!

    • Douglas Andrews

      O line opening up some holes for Bell was big

    • alevin16

      Damn wheaton is close

    • HopeHarveys

      Bell looking better every week

    • DAWAARE

      wow texans are actually playing well

    • #7

      Returning kickoffs is next to useless these days

    • NinjaMountie

      I thought we were all fans. My bad.
      Point being, I don’t call games after one score or playoff games in week 3.

    • Michael

      Just me or our coverage guys get there 10 yds later then opponents?

    • Ike Evans

      Artie got real lucky

    • WreckIess

      Yeah. It only took 13 years, but I think he’s got it.

    • MP

      Cue fire Haley, fire Ben, fire everybody jokes here. I’m a “hater”, but I’m a fan, too.

    • dany

      Burns burned, good job though wheaties

    • alevin16

      oh come on you had him

    • Chad Sanborn

      ugh the tackling gods arent with us

    • Jaybird

      Gotta love wheaton

    • Douglas Andrews

      Wheaton strikes again…..NOT!

    • Jeremy McClurg

      USE YOUR ARMS TO TACKLE!

    • #7

      That was poor

    • Michael

      the run was bunk.

    • Paul RK

      where is the run D ? almost 6 yds per carry….

    • Ike Evans

      Tackling and playmaking are the shortcomings of this defense but they play their tails off

    • NinjaMountie

      I don’t think you’re a hater at all. I will continue to give the people who get too excited, too early, a hard time.

    • dany

      ahh gotta finish that

    • Jeremy McClurg

      They don’t know how to tackle

    • DAWAARE

      nice tackling lol

    • Rob

      I hope so Steve. So far all we’ve seen is PI, deep passes, and crossing routes

    • Michael Mosgrove

      what is davis doing?

    • NinjaMountie

      that was beautiful wasn’t it…sigh.

    • HopeHarveys

      VW with the gimme

    • Mister Wirez

      Why don’t they wrap up? Football 101

    • Chad Sanborn

      bad tackling has become a big problem

    • #7

      As good as Heyward was last week, he’s equally as bad so far this week

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Yoi

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      I wish wrapping up was a thing in this team’s playbook

    • Douglas Andrews

      Yeah that was bad

    • dany

      Glennon is ass, Cohen is gonna keep them in this game despite him!

    • MP

      Alright, cool. I am a lover or hater based solely on my super-power abilities as a fan to control the outcome of games. If I feel they need kicked in the butt, I give it to them. If they need encouragement, I offer it freely, too. Let’s ride the supernatural waves of victory all together.

    • dany

      drop

    • alevin16

      harrison sighting

    • L Garou

      Some pretty crappy Steeler tackling, again..

    • Sdale

      Wow. A James Harrison sighting.

    • Chad Sanborn

      how was that not a fumble?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Deebo sighting on the field

    • Ike Evans

      Damn artie

    • Michael Mosgrove

      davis what are you doing? another play hes lost. vince could have stopped him if davis didnt run into him.

    • 6 ring circus

      Was the Bears, not Steelers

    • Rob

      Rule is you have to “become a runner” to have possession and then lose it

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Gonna lose buy 50 against the Chiefs, Patriots, and Packers

    • Rick McClelland

      Harrison needs to be out there full time today. Time to bring the heat.

    • #7

      Eye roll

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Have Steelers had any sacks?

    • Paul RK

      hold em to 3….

    • #7

      One

    • NinjaMountie

      chick

    • Jaybird

      Where is Hargrave?????

    • Chad Sanborn

      im sure we will lose but prob not by 50

    • Jeremy McClurg

      You don’t think so?