Hot Topics

    4WR, 4CB Packages No Gimmicks For Steelers

    By Matthew Marczi September 19, 2017 at 11:00 am


    After last season, who would have thought that the Pittsburgh Steelers would make it a regular, proactive feature of their offensive and defensive plans to utilize four wide receivers or four cornerbacks on the field together, respectively? Depth has been an issue at both spots in recent years, yet seemingly overnight they have the numbers to be effective.

    Such numbers, in fact, that they even had to find opportunities to trade away a wide receiver and a cornerback, both of whom spent time functioning as a primary starter just last year, because they brought in or found other options to take their place.

    For the first time in—honestly, I don’t even know when, perhaps the early 90s?—the Steelers defense has made it a regular feature of their down-and-distance scenarios to break out a true dime defense that features four cornerbacks. In recent years, they have primarily used an extra safety as the dime defender.

    The dime got a bit of a burn during the 2011 season, the rookie year of Cortez Allen, but even he saw just a couple dozen snaps or so, and I don’t believe that all of them came in the dime defense. Yet this year, with William Gay and Mike Hilton both available as slot options, they have seen a healthy number of snaps together already.

    Likewise, on the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers are likely close to matching, or have already matched, the total number of snaps that they have run with four wide receivers on the field together, doing so nine times in the season opener. While they only did so twice on Sunday—including an encroachment non-play—it has already been promised that it is here to stay.


    With the bevy of options available to them, it is no surprise that they want to get work out of their receiving corps all together, featuring Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, and most recently, rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, who logged about half of the offensive snaps on Sunday.

    Going forward, I have a feeling that the Steelers will be using this grouping more with Le’Veon Bell on the field, since Smith-Schuster has tight-end functionality. He even lined up a tight end a time or two on Sunday, which is not surprising.

    Defensively, with Artie Burns and recent free agent acquisition Joe Haden securing the outside spots, the pairing of Gay and Haden in the middle of the field gives them a number of options to work with, given the physicality of the otherwise relatively diminutive defensive backs.

    While neither package is probably ever going to see more than a dozen or so snaps per game under normal circumstances, both of them appear to be more than just a gimmick in their plans, and that is thanks almost entirely to the simple fact that they actually have the talent available to run it effectively.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Uncle Rico.

      I can’t remember the exact number, but they had 10 or 11 dime snaps in the opener, and 16 or 17 against the Vikes. All with 4 CBs and 2 S, rather than 3 and 3. I’ll double check it later tho.

    • Boots

      This is definitely the deepest team Colbert and Co have put together in quite some time and it’s already proving it’s value.

    • Pack

      I think the Steelers have really been liking the idea of jujus physicality that they’re trying to incorporate him into the offense. He’s a presence we haven’t had since Hines Ward and it shows. That block on Harrison Smith was crazy but I think when he matures more. he won’t just make a good block and celebrate he’ll make a good block and move onto the next tackler. I think if he did that in the game the run might have produced some more yards.

    • Av232

      Props to the front office for making this possible. So many skilled players on the outside, and so stout along the line. They’ve put together a really balanced roster.

    • steelburg

      I think the coaches are force feeding juju to us right now. I think they are trying to accelerate his growth as a WR. I didn’t think he out played Hunter during camp not to mention he was hardly healthy during the preseason games. I’m hoping that it pays off later on in the season because right now I see him as JAG out there on the field, who is taking snaps away from Eli Rogers who I think is clicking really well with Ben right now.

    • falconsaftey43

      I’d agree. They want JuJu to be a factor down the road this season, so they are getting him involved now.

      Passing game in general needs to hit on the intermediate throws a little more. Seems a high% of passing attempts are either really deep or bubble screens. Both are fine, but I think the % needs to come back a little. I’m sure they’ll start all clicking soon.