    AB, Haden Make Pitch For T.J. Ward

    By Alex Kozora September 2, 2017 at 07:33 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers could sign a safety in the next 48 hours. And if you ask Joe Haden or Antonio Brown who they want, their answer would be the same: T.J. Ward.

    Both players have made their interest in him public on Instagram today. Haden was the more public of the two, posting this photo to his account two hours ago.

    @bossward43 👀👀

    A post shared by joehaden23 (@joehaden23) on


    Haden posted a photo of him knocking a runner out of bounds with the “eyes” emoji.

    Earlier in the day, Brown commented on a photo announcing Ward’s release. His comments were pretty clear. Reader Kyle sent this to us.

    If you can’t see it, Brown said “We need him 2.”

    Ward started 14 games for the Denver Broncos last year, racking up nearly 80 tackles and recording an interception. It’s unclear if he would want to come to somewhere like Pittsburgh, a place where he’d be a backup and at best, seeing a role in dime packages. It’s almost certain he’d be able to find a starting job somewhere.

    But Haden and Brown are clearly showing interest and making their pitch.

     

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • WARisHELL

      He’s gonna get starter money and a starting role somewhere. He’d be taking backup money and a backup role in Pittsburgh. Not likely to happen IMO.

    • Crowned

      The only argument for him could be what appears to be a poor run defense. Could use a T.J. Ward in the box. That would mean Sean Davis would have the unique role of coming in games to cover dominant tight ends like Gronk. Just throwing it out there, don’t think the Steelers make the move.

    • dennisdoubleday

      Would he be a backup though? If you’re going all in for this year, would you rather have Davis or Ward as a starter? Nothing against Davis for the future, but he still has some work to do.

    • dennisdoubleday

      I heard Ward was one of the few safeties that were effective against Gronk.

    • thegoodzz

      if the steelers got him it wouldnt be to sit on the bench so he would definitely start if he went to pittsburgh

    • Thomas

      I would dig it

    • Larry Kraus

      Start him and Davis I’d feel pretty good doing that. If they do by some mirical land a 4th player that I wanted in the same year it would truly be a magical year. Tj, Haden, McDonald AND WARD? I AGREE with to probowlers. Let’s put that 7th trophy right where it belongs.

    • Draftsteel Paul

      as nice as it sounds , the only way something like this happens is if Mike Mitchell is NOT close to returning and they decide to bring Ward in as the starting SS and move Davis to FS ( a role he could handle as a former corner ) again it could work but it would hinge on Mitchell’s health ..on top of that do we really want a secondary that 3 of the 4 starters would be seeing their first ever snaps or first ever snaps at a new position in live action in games that count ? …… how is that for putting a damper on the topic Alex ?

    • Big White

      Yes, let’s revamp the entire defense one week before kickoff. Totally makes sense.

    • T3xassteelers

      I think him at a 1 year deal would be PERFECT. Now would he do a 1 year deal is the question. I don’t think it would be the end of the world if we had to either bench SD or move SD to FS and have Mitchell ride the bench.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Depends on the health of Mitchell. Also would TJ be willing to take less money and possible a lesser role once Mitchell is healthy is the question. Steelers would be operating out of character for sure. 2 trades for starters and a signing as a possible starter/backup

    • Scott

      TJ Ward won’t be coming to the Burgh. But I admire Haden and Brown’s attitude towards the success of the team.

    • Larry Kraus

      And you truly believe that the Steelers D had a passing defense before Haden? Ward would complete the passing D. Been a while since we had a good passing D.

    • Big White

      They’ve yet to play and prove they’re better. Slow down cowboy.

    • Rotten Sircus

      “SIDEBAR” ~ Jets cut Shamarko Thomas ~ Cards have cut Jarvis Jones & Sean Spence was cut by the Colts !!! Colbert & Crew know what they’re doing !!!

    • Palmer

      Two weeks* before. Browns don’t count. Could defend them with a middle school team.

    • DarthYinzer

      Will be shocked if he landed in Pittsburgh. Other teams can give him more money & playing time.

    • Larry Kraus

      I’ve seen the 1972 D and all since. The db’s we had weren’t going to beat Brady. Why not put a dream defensive backfield behind the current front 7 and give these guys a D that could rival our O?

    • Haden hasn’t been with the organization long enough to make requests like this.

    • Real

      is he injured right now?

    • Real

      not a backup, move davis to FS ward SS mitchell reserve

    • Big White

      Since we’re overhauling the defense a week before the season, can we release Keith Butler?? Hire Jeff Fisher?

    • Draftsteel Paul

      on the other hand Colbert and crew drafted them so there is that ….

    • Brian Miller

      Saw tweet that says he has narrowed 7 interested teams down to 3, and Steelers are not one of the 3.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Apparently they don’t know how to draft then

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Glad the players are taking part in recruiting! Teamwork makes the dream work!

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I doubt it too but the way they’re making moves for this yr you know what they say anything is possible

    • Steeler-Drew

      Two things would need to happen to even be an option. Davis would have to move to FS and Mitchell would have to be a candidate for the IR. I highly doubt either happens. He will land on a team who needs an upgrade at SS and may have some money to burn.

    • Michael Conrad

      No they drafted those clowns. Thomas and Jones in the first place so no they don’t. Then they kept them for four years. I think in drafting sometimes you win and sometimes you lose and its best to cut you loses after two years like Coats and Golson.

    • Larry Kraus

      If you can add a tj ward and don’t? I sure as h*ll better win number 7. If i lose in the AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME? Not adding ward would weigh very heavy on my mind.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Love when the boards are this active! I can post all night when it’s like this!

    • SteelerSurfer

      Butler maybe but Fisher is a huge NO

    • Chris92021

      Probably not going to happen (Ward coming to Pittsburgh) but I didn’t think we would trade for a starting TE and get Joe Haden earlier in the week either. Good to see AB and Haden working on TJ Ward though.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think this is more on what Ward wants. We called at least so I admire our due diligence!

    • Matt Manzo

      We need a replacement for Golden. Ward will be a starter somewhere.

    • John Pennington

      How bad is his hamstring is the problem.Hope he comes to the burgh we could use him only if he wants to be here and he is healthy.If he plays a role until he is ready that would be good a thing.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      This my only concern right now.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      in order to sign ward we would have to get rid of mitchell. he wont take a backup role. not with that mouth.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      fisher? that dude has failed at every nfl coaching job hes ever had.

    • Michael Conrad

      So Mitchell has been hurt twice this year what makes anyone think he is going to be healthy and he brags about playing hurt, I think if Ward is healthy you make him a fair offer. According J Fowler. Pittsburgh inquired about him but is not in the running for him. I guess as started he wants to start and wants starter money.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      mitchell doesnt brag about playing hurt. he merely stated afterwards that he was hurt. he still played
      as for this year he’s had the same one injury since the beginning of camp.

    • S.T.

      Seriously? You feel entitled to a never-ending series of Dick LeBeaus? Butler is working with what he has, as you can see from his development of the young secondary from softer, easier zone schemes to instilling more man coverage as they mature. It’s certainly easy to hate imperfection, but one ugly AFC Championship game doesn’t mean he isn’t the best man for the job. Patience, man. Patience.

    • Delboka

      Do what Denver did a few years back, get a bunch of players for short term success.

      There will be dark years after Ben most likely. Build to win now.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      and spence despite the injury was more than solid for us. jarvis while not a rusher was decent vs the run and average against the pass. sham…arko. was just bad.

      jarvis was cut because he was injured during otas.
      spence was cut because he wasnt getting snaps
      sham…arko is just bad.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i wouldnt down count the browns yet. theyve made sweeping changes left and right.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      davis should have been at fs from the start and mitchell at ss. would solve so many issues.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      if you were going to make mitchell a reserve you might as well cut him. dangerfield offers almost the same things he does when healthy. except danger is more athletic.

    • Shane Mitchell

      TJ Ward would start for this team, take off the homer glasses people, a few months ago people were trying to say how good Cockrell was too. We need safeties that have football instincts and can make proper reads and you know do normal safety stuff like make tackles.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ward wasnt effective vs jack last year.

    • Rocksolid20

      I’m betting we win by less than a TD .
      Tomlin teams always play down to the
      lower teams .

    • Draftsteel Paul

      he probably should have been , but the reason he wasn’t is they did not want to give deep responsibilities to a rookie at least that is what I suspect

    • Mike Lloyd

      I don’t buy the dark years…if they grab a QB in next year’s QB rich draft, and he’s capable-he sits for a year and Ben rides off into the sunset…there’s still enough talent to win. On defense the team is young and good.
      We shall see soon enough…

    • Michael Mosgrove

      well yeah. problem is either way we were getting burned. mitchell needs to be at ss.

    • SeventhHeavan

      I totally agree. I think he would take Mitchell’s spot who is grossly overrated.

    • Shane Mitchell

      He is better than every safety on the roster, without a doubt.

    • Sam Smith

      GET RID OF MIKE MITCHELL! HE WAS TOO SLOW LAST YEAR & GOT RUN OVER A FEW TIMES!

    • SeventhHeavan

      I’ve been saying that for a while. I don’t know why his job is safe. He’s going to be even slower this year. He’s always hitting people late and drawing penalties cause he’s too slow physically and mentally.

    • Sam Smith

      DAMN! Ward decided to sign with Patriots

    • Larry Kraus

      Wards in the same position as Haden was. He literally go wherever he really wants to. He can play for top dollar, he can play for a good team for good money. Then there’s the other two choices. Play against the Broncos twice a year at whatever the money or play for the Steelers and play the patriots probably twice once for the chance to go to the super bowl. The money versus the desire for another chance to win a Superbowl. He is in the best of places from a players point of view. While I hope he joins the Steelers i hope he has a great year no matter where he decides to go.

    • Alex, what’s your take on Dwight Lowery?

    • SeventhHeavan

      Are you serious?

    • Larry Kraus

      Drop golden play Mitchell and ward. 4 good db’s would improve the Steelers D from front to back. If tj watt gets 6 sacks this year he’d have. 5 more than his brother did his rookie season.

    • Sam Smith

      Just teasing everyone! 🙂

    • Larry Kraus

      I would hope that when healthy Mitchell and ward wouldn’t come off the field unless the whole D came off.

    • Larry Kraus

      Exactly

    • Larry Kraus

      Ward is still a stud

    • WeWantDaTruth

      And a LS in the 6th round that could’ve been signed as an undrafted FA. Then said LS fails to make the team.

    • Larry Kraus

      I agree he may get backup money but he’s be on the field for every snap the D was in the game. Like I said it’s up to him but the Steelers odds to win the Superbowl would improve with him.

    • Larry Kraus

      I don’t know if some people on here understand just how good Ward is.

    • Luneth Gardens

      Picking 32nd in next years draft won’t get you one of those QBs.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😨😰

    • Larry Kraus

      I know it’s hard to believe but money isn’t the only thing that some people use as a defining reason to do something. There are people who take less money to get something they want more.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Who cares lol

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I hate you. I feel like that’s what will happen now.

    • Mike Lloyd

      You have to trade up.

    • RASTA

      …and only Spence was worthy enough to have been here as long as he was.

      Jones was the last LeBeau LB, and finally earned both of them their walking papers.

      Steelers going to the Super Bowl!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      i.e. Haden

    • Grant Humphrey

      Sounds like the Steelers have called about him which is a good thing to do to see where his head is at.

    • Big White

      Awesome!! Nothing like players undermining their own teammates!! Sweet!

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      could be his injury is more serious than we were led to believe

    • Draftsteel Paul

      2 completely different positions …Ward is a strong S , Mitchell plays Free Safety

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I’m thinking the same way they got a few picks to trade in the 1st rd to draft the qb they want

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      he’s a steeler now and I’m glad he’s being vocal you never know what is said behind closed doors or what type of relationship he has with the organization