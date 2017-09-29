Antonio Brown Expected To Return Punts Against Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to have a new punt returner Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens and it will be their old one.

On Friday, Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers said that fellow wide receiver Antonio Brown will return punts against the Ravens, according to Jacob Klinger of pennlive.com.

Rogers returned punts for the Steelers in the team’s first three regular season games and averaged 5.8 yards on eight total opportunities with a long of 15 yards. Rogers also muffed a punt in the team’s Week 3 Sunday loss to the Chicago Bears and that resulted in the first points of the game.

Last season, Brown returned 15 punts in total for 140 yards with a long of 33 yards.

If Rogers is indeed off punt returns right now, one has to wonder if he’ll dress Sunday against the Ravens if fellow wide receiver Martavis Bryant is healthy. A Thursday report indicated that wide receiver Justin Hunter is expected to dress for the first time this season against the Ravens.



