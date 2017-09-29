Hot Topics

    Antonio Brown Expected To Return Punts Against Ravens

    By Dave Bryan September 29, 2017 at 01:05 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to have a new punt returner Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens and it will be their old one.

    On Friday, Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers said that fellow wide receiver Antonio Brown will return punts against the Ravens, according to Jacob Klinger of pennlive.com.

    Rogers returned punts for the Steelers in the team’s first three regular season games and averaged 5.8 yards on eight total opportunities with a long of 15 yards. Rogers also muffed a punt in the team’s Week 3 Sunday loss to the Chicago Bears and that resulted in the first points of the game.

    Last season, Brown returned 15 punts in total for 140 yards with a long of 33 yards.

    If Rogers is indeed off punt returns right now, one has to wonder if he’ll dress Sunday against the Ravens if fellow wide receiver Martavis Bryant is healthy. A Thursday report indicated that wide receiver Justin Hunter is expected to dress for the first time this season against the Ravens.


     

    • WreckIess

      Thank God.

    • Jones

      Second year in a row it looks like Eli will spend some time in the doghouse. Too bad, when he’s on, he looks like AB-light out there… Just needs to be consistent.

    • I don’t care who returns punt, just don’t put the damn football on the ground!

    • pcantidote

      It’s good to have the karate kid back where he belongs.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Let Eli stroll the sidelines in street clothes. As careful as Tomlin has been with putting others beside AB back there, we definitely did not need a muff leading directly to points.

      More importantly we’ll never replace AB at punt returner now.

    • pittfan

      Lol

    • pittfan

      Hunter and MB on the outside w/AB and J2S2 in the slot??

    • Andy Wright

      If Eli gets benched it’s not his fault that Ben won’t throw to him. They guys is open on nearly every play but in the middle of the field and BB only throws it outside the numbers unless locked in AB.

    • John Noh

      Is he going to get a hat this week?