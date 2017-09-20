Bears 2017 Week 3 Injury Report: 12 Players Listed On Wednesday

The Chicago Bears enter their Week 3 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a record of 0-2 and a lengthy list of injured players.

The Bears first injury report of Week 3 that was released on Wednesday includes 12 players listed on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for Bears were tackle Tom Compton (hip), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral), quarterback Mark Sanchez (neck) and guard Josh Sitton (ribs). Kwiatkoski, Compton and Sitton all started last week for the Bears and were injured during their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Limited for the Bears on Wednesday were wide receiver Kendall Wright (shoulder), cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle), running back Benny Cunningham (ankle), defensive end Akiem Hicks (shoulder), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), and guard Kyle Long (ankle). Of that list of players, Amukamara and Long have yet to play in a game so far this season. Long, however, said Wednesday he hopes to return Sunday against the Steelers, saying: “We’re 0-2; I need to get back out there.”

Practicing fully on Wednesday were wide receiver Markus Wheaton (finger) and safety Deon Bush (hamstring). Wheaton, the Steelers former third-round draft pick, is looking to make his Bears debut on Sunday.





“If [Wheaton] is up and healthy, hopefully he provides that for us,” said Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. “It’s a different group of receivers right now. Mike’s [Mike Glennon] completion percentage is pretty good right now; he’s done a good job of that. Last year we were really good; I think we were in the top 10 in explosive passes. But right now that’s an area we could improve on.”