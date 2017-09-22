Bears 2017 Week 3 Injury Report: Kwiatkoski Out, Sitton Doubtful

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report of Week 3 on Friday and only three players have game designations for the team’s Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After failing to practice again on Friday, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) and guard Josh Sitton (ribs) end the week listed as out and doubtful for Sunday, respectively.

Tackle Tom Compton (hip), who was limited again on Friday, ends the week listed as questionable. If Sitton and Compton are both unable to play Sunday against the Steelers, Hroniss Grasu might have to start at center for the Bears if Cody Whitehair has to play guard.

Wide receiver Markus Wheaton (finger), safety Deon Bush (hamstring), tight end Zach Miller (not injury related), wide receiver Kendall Wright (shoulder), defensive end Akiem Hicks (shoulder), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), quarterback Mark Sanchez (neck), cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle), running back Benny Cunningham (ankle), and guard Kyle Long (ankle) all practiced fully on Friday and none received end-of-week game status designations. All are expected to play Sunday against the Steelers.

Wheaton, Amukamara and Long will be making their 2017 debuts for the Bears.



