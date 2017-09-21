Bears 2017 Week 3 Injury Report: Sitton, Kwiatkoski Sit Again On Thursday

The Chicago Bears have now released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it includes a few changes from the one the team released on Wednesday.

Not practicing for a second consecutive day for the Bears were linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) and guard Josh Sitton (ribs). Both players were injured in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tight end Zach Miller (not injury related) also failed to practice on Thursday and was added to the injury report. It appears as though Miller was given the day off or had an excused absence.

Limited for the Bears on Thursday were tackle Tom Compton (hip), wide receiver Kendall Wright (shoulder), defensive end Akiem Hicks (shoulder) and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder). Compton is moving in the right direction as he failed to practice Wednesday. Wright, Hicks and Howard were listed as being limited on Wednesday so it will be interesting to see which of them is able to practice fully on Friday.

Practicing fully for the Bears on Thursday were quarterback Mark Sanchez (neck), cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle), running back Benny Cunningham (ankle), and guard Kyle Long (ankle). Amukamara and Long look like they’ll both make their 2017 debuts Sunday against the Steelers.





Wide receiver Markus Wheaton (finger) and safety Deon Bush (hamstring) both apparently practiced fully again on Thursday as both are no longer listed on the team’s injury report. Wheaton is now likely to make his 2017 debut on Sunday against the team that originally drafted him.