    Bears’ Backs Embarrass Steelers’ Run Defense

    By Matthew Marczi September 24, 2017 at 04:19 pm


    There is no shortage of valid reasons to complain about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game today, most of which focuses directly on their play, even if some dubious non-calls by the officials ended up playing a critical role in the final outcome of the game. But the most egregious issue throughout the day was, quite simply, the shockingly bad run defense.

    As a team, the Bears put up 220 rushing yards on 38 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per carry, and that is in spite of the fact that the Steelers made no fewer than six tackles for losses during the game, for a total of 18 yards.

    So let’s do a very quick dive into just how bad the performance was, just from a statistical perspective. The Bears had nine runs that went for at least 10 yards, with two carries going for 20 or more yards. Both of them came courtesy of rookie Tarik Cohen.

    In the middle of the second quarter, the diminutive running back was able to break free from the Bears’ 42-yard line, rattling of a 26-yard gain off left tackle to put them in field goal range. Six plays later, they scored their second touchdown of the game.

    The other one was arguably the biggest play of the game, and certainly the (second-)most controversial, that being the long 36-yard gain in overtime. It was second and nine at their own 27-yard line when he was able to cut back upfield and race up the right sideline.


    As I already talked about earlier in our post-game coverage, the run was greatly aided by a hold that was not penalized that enabled the running back to get to the outside, but it could have been even worse, had the officials not ruled that he stepped out of bounds at the 37-yard line.

    Not that it proved to matter, because the run defense proceeded to give up long runs of 18 and then 19 yards immediately in the aftermath, the latter providing the game-winning walkoff touchdown that prevented the Steelers’ offense from seeing the ball in extra time—albeit, again, a hold that was not called factoring in to the success of the latter.

    The Bears gained 73 yards on the ground over just those three plays, a fact made only more dreadful by the reality that the Steelers had two opportunities in the final five minutes of regulation to author a game-winning drive during a 17-17 tie score.

    Unfortunately, I do not think that there is one issue, but many, when it comes to evaluating what went wrong with the run defense on this days. Missed tackles were an important contributor, as were poor or missed run fits leaving gaps open.

    But the defensive front seven in general also simply did not win enough of their battles, and Jordan Howard, despite exiting twice with a shoulder injury, made them look bad. Further evaluation will be required to really get some answers as to why the run defense was so incredibly bad, but the eye test—and the stat sheet—suggest that there won’t be a surprise silver lining.

    • Pat Knotts

      We got what we deserve

    • Tobi Ge

      so the first two articles about the game are:
      -Referees missed calls
      -defense played bad

      supposed to be ‘best offense in the league’ gets a pass again.. dont score more than 17 points in a game? –> to many missed tackles!

    • NCSteel

      Amen, the team played in lackluster fasion and lost to an inferior opponent…. again.

      Next up… a Baltimore team that was internationally embarrased and should be pretty ticked off.
      Add on top of it that the Steelers should be favored and we’ve got a recipe for trouble.

    • Chris92021

      No way we are favored. I am betting Baltimore will be -3 in the opening line.

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      The game wasn’t shown in my area but maybe the refs either just wanted to get off the field during insane heat or the heat wore down their senses. Either way it sounds like the unstoppable offence laid another egg.

    • 太阳三联

      Holds all day man. Should take 100+ rushing yrds off em

    • COSteel

      Haven’t started the season backing up the hype coming in. Outside of Brown on offense, there is nuttin’. Even Ben has looked pretty lame. Disappointing, they need to get this turned around cause this is the “easy” part of the schedule.

    • Tobi Ge

      i agree with the egg part

    • Alan Tman

      Offense stunk. They turned the ball over once, and never tried to run the ball or control TOP on a 90 degree day. Zero set at the one is a joke. 90 million dollars on that side of the ball and they are still struggling after 3 games. Special teams was terrible too!! Defense only gave up 14 points in 4 Quarters. If you can’t score 20 points with those weapons in 4 Quarters and your defense gives you two turnovers something is wrong.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Tomlin had the team prepared to stay in the locker room. Unfortunately, he did not have them prepared to play once they left the locker room.

    • Steeler4EverNoMore

      who cares…your team disrespected every true American watch your beloved Football tank

    • Chris92021

      They get no pass from me. They sucked today even more.

    • Steeler4EverNoMore

      Big Al made every news site out there. Fox news….Town hall etc.. Screw the steelers… a bunch of thugs who feel entitled because they are treated with kid gloves in college

    • AndreH

      I couldn’t agree more…

    • Alan Tman

      With 2 TO from the defense. 90 million dollar offense is underperfoming.

    • Offense did not play well, no question but they lost a possession due to a muffed punt, The team as a whole got behind the eight ball early and was almost able to recover. D line was tired in OT.

    • NCSteel

      I have said it on other posts but it bears repeating (no pun intended).
      I expext a young inexperienced defense to have games like this.
      I also expect a fantasy football all star team on offense to bail them out on days like this.
      They seem incapable at times.
      They really really do.

    • Tobi Ge

      as good as they can supposedly be, why do we never see a game where they come out on offense score on the first 2 drives and run it home from there with TOP 3 minutes? 🙁
      i feel you

    • pittsburghjoe

      They lost alot of fans today.

    • Tobi Ge

      yes i agree: the defense was tired in OT

    • John Mikita

      Big al is the victom here I hope he I hope he standees up for the milarity

    • ThatGuy

      I’m over the BS against bad teams. Waste of a Sunday

    • pittsburghjoe

      Dont forget, Ben donates canines to local police. Its one of his favorite charities.

    • JT

      I don’t know. Maybe it’s the state rivalry thing, but the Eagles disaster last year still hurt more for me. Because yeah the Eagles are more talented, but there was no hope in that game. At least here the Steelers still felt like the better team to me. Which I guess for many fans, makes it worse.

      Yes it was a lot of mistakes, but a lot of simple ones. Missed assignments on ST, poor angles or run fills on defense, and questionable play calling on offense. Plus you know, the circus that are the refs in 2017.

      So embarrassing? For sure. But I still like our odds in December. Take our lumps, and move onto Baltimore.

    • cencalsteeler

      With all due respect, Matt, your giving the Bears too much credit. Missed tackles. Shazier overpursuing and the DL hasn’t figured out how to combat the ZBS. The cut back has killed us for years with the ZBS. It just took the Bears a while to figure it out. It’s absolutely nothing we haven’t seen before and the ol doing the same thing over and over again resulting in insanity rears its ugly head again this season.

    • JT

      They’re both 2-1 coming off bad loses. I imagine a pretty even line and two angry teams.

    • Rocksolid20

      That’s called solidarity HPK .

    • cencalsteeler

      Do you think that throwing the long ball over and over again had anything to do with us getting behind the eight ball and eventually tiring out the D? Repeat of the last few years has cause for concern. Same ol same ol….

    • Tobi Ge

      10 had an awful day, too

    • Rocksolid20

      LMAO , never a truer statement .

    • cencalsteeler

      I also feel Tomlin and the Steelers will get bad press and get a taste of how the media twists things to gain ratings. Heck, they did it to Longfellow Deeds and everyone loves Longfellow!

    • Hec

      Can’t make excuse for a team who once again played down to the level of its competition. Where is our running game? It feels like #26 is still holding out his services!

    • Reginald Pippin

      Steelers made Jordan Howard look like the second COMING of the late, great Walter Payton. Effing disgraceful

    • mhurk

      Just terrible coaching, as usual, playing down to the competition on the road is a Tomlin Trademark.

    • Rod Hedrick

      When can this Defense ever learn how to stop Zone blocking. Once those backs made the cut huge holes all over. Remember that article that got mocked about Tomlin and emotion on the road…… Well like Pittsburgh Joe said Tomlin had them ready to stay in the locker room and they did!

    • AndreH

      The unstoppable offense has done nothing but sputter since the season started.

    • Dennis Nevinsky

      They were not who we thought they were.

    • I don’t care that they take deep shots. I know I love it when they connect. Live by the sword, die by the sword, I guess.

      The first play from scrimmage should have been a 75 yard TD but it went through Bryant’s hands.

      Deep shots keep the opposing DBs honest in defending every blade of grass.

      Give those guys some credit, they played a heck of a game.

    • Jim DePaul

      1. Stupid decision to get involved in politics, just prepare to play the game as you are paid
      2. Terrible coaching by all three Haley, Tomlin and Butler, they all need to go
      3. WR routes constantly running into same areas, terrible spacing
      4. Chickillo over Harrison, really? Every big run was off tackle to Chikillo and he washed himself out of EVERY run play
      5. Can anybody on this team tackle?
      6. What was Grimble thinking on blocked FG?

    • cencalsteeler

      2 of 17 so far this year. Not one deep shot thrown when they drove down and scored .

    • DoctorNoah

      Run lane integrity was not terrible. Issue was tackling and poor angles in the secondary. Chick only got washed out once that I remember.

    • Jim DePaul

      Sorry Doc, just watch the NFL Network replay. He allowed himself to be run out and open huge off tackle holes.

    • Dan

      Wondering if the missed tackle report will be in a single installment this week? Let me know, as I might have buy more memory for my computer for it to cache such a large page.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Our offense had two drives to in the last five minutes to win the game. With one minute left, they started the drive by a screen play. This is offense currently has no identity. Ben refuses to look to move the chains but wants to throw it deep perpetually. I watch the Pats carve up the defense to win a game while we can’t drive for a fg against the hapless Bears. Disgusted.

    • Dan

      I was wondering most of this game, are the Bears that great? I didn’t think they were, but they looked fantastic today. Shut-down corners, stout run D, and an incredible running game. Looked like SB contenders today? Or maybe it was just us that made them look that way.

    • Matthew. How did you like our contain against Cohen? I agree about the hold, but in general he did real damage while playing less than half the snaps.

    • kev4heels

      big problem is that chickillo cannot set an edge. LT basically pushed him wide and gave RBs HUGE holes to run though.

    • cencalsteeler

      I see no reason why Terrance West shouldn’t have a big game against us next week.

    • will

      Chickello sucked in run defense. And Deebo was not inserted to stop the carnage. Butler is stupid.

    • Charles Mullins

      Find a picture without Harrison.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Wow. Glad to talk about FOOTBALL today but wish it was better subject matter.
      Today is an example of what we ALWAYS talk about with our team.
      And I am NOT talking about losing to an ‘inferior’ team……
      What I am talking about is the repetitive lack of killer instinct and consistency – we had soooo many chances today (we were never down by more than 10) and for a SB caliber team we laid a big turd right in the middle if downtown Chicago!!
      Thought we came back nicely but anyone watching the Pats game saw a team that showed the ability to win the games (ugly) that they need to.
      Our O leader (BB) was ineffective. And the D largely wiffed all day.
      Meanwhile we coulda taken AT LEAST a one game lead over the dreaded Ratbirds and now have to beat them in BAL to lead our division.
      Not the stuff of SB Champs!!