Ben Roethlisberger 7th QB To Reach 125 Regular Season Wins

This seemed to slip some people’s radar during the week, but I certainly think that it is worth pointing out. With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ victory over the Vikings on Sunday, Ben Roethlisberger became just the seventh quarterback in NFL history to reach the mark of 125 regular season wins, doing so in 185 games played.

He joins Tom Brady of the Patriots—currently third all-time behind Peyton Manning and Brett Favre—and Drew Brees as the only active players who have reached the 125-win mark in the regular season. I don’t really know how many games it took the other quarterbacks to reach 125 wins, but Roethlisberger’s .676 career winning percentage is the fourth-highest among the top 10 all-time winningest quarterbacks.

It’s also the sixth-highest winning percentage of all time among quarterbacks who have started at least 20 games, and the fourth-highest, behind just Brady, Joe Montana, and Manning, among those quarterbacks who have made at least 100 starts in their career.

For those wondering, Roethlisberger has a career home record of 70-22 for a winning percentage at Heinz Field of 76.1 percent. On the road, he owns a 55-38 record for a winning percentage of 59.1. He has to date played one more game on the road—93—than he has at home.

Comparing him to current quarterbacks only, Roethlisberger’s winning percentage is second only to Brady’s among quarterbacks with 100 starts, although Seattle’s Russell Wilson currently owns a winning percentage of .701 in 82 games played. Aaron Rodgers is the nearest with a .664 winning percentage out of 137 career starts.





That is roughly Roethlisberger’s winning percentage over his last 100 games, because he has won 66 of them and lost 34 for an even .660 winning percentage. Since the 2014 season, he has gone 30-13 in the games that he has started, producing a winning percentage of 69.8.

The two-time Super Bowl champion has only posted an individual losing record once in his career, during his third season in which the Steelers went 8-8 overall. He started 15 of 16 games and finished 7-8 in those games. He has only lost eight games one other time, in 2013 when they also went 8-8 overall. He has never lost more than six games in any other year.

One can’t help but wonder how many more games, and wins, he will have to add on to his legacy before he calls it a career. Might he really only have 14 more regular season games left, following his retirement talk this offseason?