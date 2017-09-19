Hot Topics

    Ben Roethlisberger 7th QB To Reach 125 Regular Season Wins

    By Matthew Marczi September 19, 2017 at 07:30 am


    This seemed to slip some people’s radar during the week, but I certainly think that it is worth pointing out. With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ victory over the Vikings on Sunday, Ben Roethlisberger became just the seventh quarterback in NFL history to reach the mark of 125 regular season wins, doing so in 185 games played.

    He joins Tom Brady of the Patriots—currently third all-time behind Peyton Manning and Brett Favre—and Drew Brees as the only active players who have reached the 125-win mark in the regular season. I don’t really know how many games it took the other quarterbacks to reach 125 wins, but Roethlisberger’s .676 career winning percentage is the fourth-highest among the top 10 all-time winningest quarterbacks.

    It’s also the sixth-highest winning percentage of all time among quarterbacks who have started at least 20 games, and the fourth-highest, behind just Brady, Joe Montana, and Manning, among those quarterbacks who have made at least 100 starts in their career.

    For those wondering, Roethlisberger has a career home record of 70-22 for a winning percentage at Heinz Field of 76.1 percent. On the road, he owns a 55-38 record for a winning percentage of 59.1. He has to date played one more game on the road—93—than he has at home.

    Comparing him to current quarterbacks only, Roethlisberger’s winning percentage is second only to Brady’s among quarterbacks with 100 starts, although Seattle’s Russell Wilson currently owns a winning percentage of .701 in 82 games played. Aaron Rodgers is the nearest with a .664 winning percentage out of 137 career starts.


    That is roughly Roethlisberger’s winning percentage over his last 100 games, because he has won 66 of them and lost 34 for an even .660 winning percentage. Since the 2014 season, he has gone 30-13 in the games that he has started, producing a winning percentage of 69.8.

    The two-time Super Bowl champion has only posted an individual losing record once in his career, during his third season in which the Steelers went 8-8 overall. He started 15 of 16 games and finished 7-8 in those games. He has only lost eight games one other time, in 2013 when they also went 8-8 overall. He has never lost more than six games in any other year.

    One can’t help but wonder how many more games, and wins, he will have to add on to his legacy before he calls it a career. Might he really only have 14 more regular season games left, following his retirement talk this offseason?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Jaybird

      HOF.

    • VaDave

      Enjoy him while he’s here. He’ll be gone before you know it.

    • DirtDawg1964

      And yet you will find plenty of people who make him sound like a bum. He is flawed but we will all miss him when he’s gone. When the next iteration of Bubby Brister, Mark Malone, Kent Graham, Jim Miller, Kordell Stewart et Alf shows up we will all be pining for Ben.

    • george

      God don’t remind me. I’ve been a Steelers fan for 43 years and I remember the sad parade of QBs we had after TB retired.

    • RickM

      Those who are not Roethlisberger fans will give credit to others (e.g. the great D of our SB era). But personally, I think it all evens out over a lengthy career.

      If their current play continues, the Giants and Chargers will both have losing records in 2017. That’ll mean Eli Manning will have had 4 losing seasons in his last 5 years. Phillip Rivers will have had 4 losing seasons in his last 6 years. Neither QB was able, through his own accomplishments, to keep his team consistently at .500 or better. Meanwhile our QB has never had a sub-.500 season in 13 years. Not a one. And he’ll make it 14-14 at .500 or better in 2017.

      Ben has his flaws, but we easily won the 2004 draft that offered Manning, Rivers and Roethlisberger. Thank goodness for our wonderful owner who steered the conversation back to #7. Thanks also to the Giants and Chargers for getting it wrong.

    • deuce_seven

      2 playoff wins puts him 2nd all-time to Brady in that category.

    • pittfan

      Ugh. Yup

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Makes me wonder what the fan refrain will be about the next legitimate Steelers franchise QB. With Ben, it has been how long he holds onto the ball (more of a concern years ago), injury concerns, and inconsistencies on the road.

      Maybe the next guy (in fans’ eyes) won’t take enough risks, won’t roll out of the pocket, won’t audible out of plays enough. In other words, he may be the opposite of Ben, for better or worse.

    • Jeff McNeill

      You mean Super Bowl wins? Two of those puts him tied for second among active QBs, with Eli.