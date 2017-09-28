Hot Topics

    Ben Roethlisberger’s Recognition Of Problem Areas Encouraging

    By Matthew Marczi September 28, 2017 at 06:20 am


    While they have managed to get out to a 2-1 start to the season, I think it would be disingenuous to deny that the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has not lived up to its talent level that they have available to them. Short of perennial All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who already leads the league in both receptions and receiving yards, virtually everybody has underwhelmed.

    The Steelers’ offense has scored just six touchdowns through three games, adding five field goals on top of it for 11 scores on 33 drives, meaning that they only produce points on 33 percent of their drives, which ranks 18th in the league. Their 1.73 points scored per drive is little better, ranking 17th.

    And it’s not for lack of possession. Their average drive length is just in the top 10 in the league, as is their average starting field position. So top 10 in opportunities, yet just below the median range in productivity, which is a bad combination.

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger knows the role that he has played in this, and it was great to hear him talk about it yesterday, and more notably, make note of some very specific issues that he has demonstrated over the course of the first three weeks of the season.

    Not that either is much of a surprise I think who tune into the games on a weekly basis, but Roethlisberger acknowledged, at long last, that he zeroes in on targeting Brown too frequently, as something of a crutch. Sometimes it works out, as it did in the opener against the Browns. But it doesn’t always go so smoothly.


    Of 42 targeted passes by Roethlisberger on Sunday, 15 went in Brown’s direction. Of 80 targeted passes over the first two weeks, 27 have gone to Brown. So all told, over the course of the first three games, he has targeted Brown on 42 of his 122 targeted passes, representing a 34-percent share of the targets.

    In comparison, Martavis Bryant has been targeted 21 times. Le’Veon Bell has been targeted 17 times. And Jesse James has been targeted 19 times. Only Bryant comes even halfway to seeing Brown’s total number of targets.

    The other thing that Roethlisberger acknowledged is that he has not been taking the plays that the defense is giving him often enough, instead looking for an option further down the field. Perhaps, after leading the league last season with 13 touchdown passes on deep throws, it has gotten even more tempting.

    With the quarterback openly acknowledging that he needs to approve, and even identifying clear and specific areas in which he needs to improve, I do find myself hopeful that the offense will address them and mitigate them.

    • Carl Mendelius

      Want to know what is the real problem of the Steelers this season? Ben is no longer a mobile QB, so he is just 75% of what he was eight years ago. Plus Ben has never been particularly accurate, therefore he has become not a top 5 QB in the NFL but just a top 15. Better than him right now are: Rogers, Brady, Brees, Prescott, Ryan, Rivers, Wentz, Wilson, Mariota and Winston at least.

    • Mr jack

      I hate to say this but I think you have pen the tail on the donkey

    • steeltown

      He is less mobile, yes, but top 15? You cant name me 14 QBs better or even 10 and you sure shouldnt use Rivers, Prescott, Wilson, Mariota and Winston statistically they fall short in nearly every catigory. All while we admittedly are struggling on offense.

    • Ichabod

      Admitting/acknowledging does nothing if he doesn’t change for the better

    • Paul Rainey

      Now if we can only get Dumblin to recognize the problems we might be able to move forward. I’ll say it one more time, you can’t fix a problem until you realize you have one.

    • DAWAARE

      this is Ben’s last season,
      i really hope they sign kirk cousins 🙂

    • Michael James

      If you take into consideration that they’re in the top 10 of starting field position and then look at the talent they got on the offense, the number of points they actually put on the board is pathetic.

    • Steelerfan56

      I don’t agree with your assessment that Prescott, Wentz, Wilson, Mariota and Winston are better. But you’re right Ben’s not particularly accurate. That’s why he throws to AB because he is the best WR in the NFL. Haley needs to modify the game plan to include shorter routes and the middle of the field. The O line needs to get their stuff together because they look “old and slow” now.

    • Steel B

      He’s done. Nice ride though.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      dude come on. seriously? prescott? wentz? mariota? winston? no just no. they are promising but no.

      ben has issues this year because his #2 receiver got barely any playing time with him at camp and preseason. they have no timing.
      ben has issues because he doesnt trust jesse james, eli rogers, juju and was forcing balls to ab.
      ben has issues because his pass catching rb missed camp and they have no timing anymore.