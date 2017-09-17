Bengals Consider Benching Dalton, Circling The Drain

All is very much not well in Cincinnati. They’re 0-2, have arguably the most pathetic offense in the league, and have just fired their offensive coordinator. Now, they might be close to a change at quarterback.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, who, I know, isn’t exactly a Steelers’ fan favorite, passes along word Andy Dalton may be close to getting benched.

From Florio.

“But the feeling within the locker room, we’re told, is that the leash isn’t quite so long, and that if the struggles continue under new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, the next one to go could be Dalton.”

Through two weeks, Dalton has completed 54% of his passes, thrown zero touchdowns, and picked off four times. He’s also been sacked eight times behind a terrible offensive line. The Bengals haven’t scored a touchdown, the first team to not do so in their first two home games since the Great Depression.





Florio also reports Bengals’ players are quietly clamoring for them to sign Colin Kaepenerick. For now, if Dalton gets benched, A.J. McCarron will get the nod.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the offense or the team. They’ll travel to Green Bay next Sunday. Should they lose that one too, they’ll drop to 0-3 for the first time since 2008. They finished that year 4-12, including a three game winning streak to close out the year.

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have their own issues on offense, just remember at least they’re not the Bengals.