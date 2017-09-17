Hot Topics

    Bengals Consider Benching Dalton, Circling The Drain

    By Alex Kozora September 17, 2017 at 08:18 pm


    All is very much not well in Cincinnati. They’re 0-2, have arguably the most pathetic offense in the league, and have just fired their offensive coordinator. Now, they might be close to a change at quarterback.

    Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, who, I know, isn’t exactly a Steelers’ fan favorite, passes along word Andy Dalton may be close to getting benched.

    From Florio.

    “But the feeling within the locker room, we’re told, is that the leash isn’t quite so long, and that if the struggles continue under new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, the next one to go could be Dalton.”

    Through two weeks, Dalton has completed 54% of his passes, thrown zero touchdowns, and picked off four times. He’s also been sacked eight times behind a terrible offensive line. The Bengals haven’t scored a touchdown, the first team to not do so in their first two home games since the Great Depression.


    Florio also reports Bengals’ players are quietly clamoring for them to sign Colin Kaepenerick. For now, if Dalton gets benched, A.J. McCarron will get the nod.

    The road doesn’t get any easier for the offense or the team. They’ll travel to Green Bay next Sunday. Should they lose that one too, they’ll drop to 0-3 for the first time since 2008. They finished that year 4-12, including a three game winning streak to close out the year.

    While the Pittsburgh Steelers have their own issues on offense, just remember at least they’re not the Bengals.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Cletus

      Syndrome.

    • Big Joe

      Like I said earlier in the week, the calls last week could’ve been better but 4 picks by the QB, though not always his fault, is also telling. It was clear in the Thurs night game that he doesn’t trust his OL and is making some bad decisions.

    • Mike Lloyd

      Ahhh- this is Burfict-just Burfict…
      I’ve been Jonesing for the Bengals to make a change…they’ve been Mixon in a few substandard personalities for some time…perhaps those personalities are causing a Brown-out offensively…
      I’m sure that Dalton is the cause of it all…the dissension in the clubhouse…all of the losing…yeah. It’s because of him.
      😀

    • WilliamSekinger

      The Bengals would be the perfect landing spot for Kapernick.

    • melblount

      Collective prayer that the Bungles keep Dalton at the helm.

    • Sam Clonch

      Thought I read that Dalton wasn’t under pressure for ANY of the picks. Could be wrong.

    • Michael Conrad

      LMAO. I get a feeling a bunch of teams are going to tank this year lining up to get the QB’s in the draft. The Jets are leading the way.

    • Superdriller316

      Maybe the Bengals should have signed their OL instead of Burfict.

    • Superdriller316

      What a train wreck that would be. The inmates already run the asylum.

    • Steelman72

      Yes, the Bungles and Kaepernick would be a match made in heaven. These lawless bums deserve to get the snot knocked out of them all year. Burfict, Pacman, Mixon , and to degree, Marvin Lewis too!

    • pcantidote

      If you are even a little bit serious about circling the drain, you start with Burfict and Jones. They won’t do that, and they probably WILL sign Kap to further cement their status as the land of the misfits.

    • Pghomer

      Boyd…I think your right.
      Euboie…may be wrong
      But they surely have the ‘lunatic’ your lookin’ for…