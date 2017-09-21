Big Ben Off To Better Start On Ball Security

Hot Topics

    By Matthew Marczi September 21, 2017 at 12:00 pm


    My biggest concern about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger heading into the 2017 was whether or not he would exercise greater ball security on his passes than he had in each of the two previous seasons.

    At the moment, there is too small a sample size to make any sort of meaningful determination, but he does have a single interception 71 pass attempts, which works out to an interception percentage of 1.4, quite near the lowest of his career.

    It is one thing, however, to avoid throwing interceptions, and it is another to be fortunate. Last year, Roethlisberger was pretty fortunate that he did not have a higher interception total than the 13 he threw in 2016, as there were many others that could have resulted in turnovers, a ratio higher than the average.

    For my own purposes, I have gone back over Roethlisberger’s throws this season to determine for myself which of his passes are ones that I would deem turnover-worthy. Aside from the interception that he threw during the season opener, I believe that he had two turnover-worthy throws on Sunday.

    That gives him three turnover-worthy passes through the first two weeks of the season, and on 71 pass attempts, that equates to a turnover-worthy throw percentage of 4.2. Pro Football Focus also must have determined that the same three throws merited such distinction, as they gave him a 4.1 percent rating. The discrepancy is reflected in the fact that they for some reason include sacks in their numbers for total dropbacks rather than total throws.


    Given how much I talked about it last season, and how much disagreement among different groups of people there was, I think it would be a good idea if this is something that I actually track and put on display, so I will be doing a quarterly breakdown of his passes that I felt were turnover-worthy for public scrutiny.

    For a point of order, a turnover-worthy throw should be defined as one that, when it left the quarterback’s hand, could have given a reasonable effort from the defense resulted in an interception. A lot of these throws in question would consist of interceptions that were dropped.

    I would not say that Roethlisberger has thrown any interceptions that have been dropped so far, but he did have one on a corner route that hit the outstretched defensive back’s hands. It would have been a good play, but it could reasonably have been expected that this play would have resulted in a turnover.

    Shortly after that throw, he also threw a deep ball on which only the deep safety was anywhere near it. The defender had difficulty both backpedaling and locating the ball, but ended up at the end diving for the ball, which landed just out of his grasp.

    Given that the quarterback just spent time talking about his priority in taking care of the ball, I thought it would be worthy of discussion.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Agreed. Ben was lucky to not have 20 last year.

    • PaeperCup

      On the flip side can we say Ben was unfortunate to not have 40 TDs?

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      No… hypothetical stats only work in one direction. Negative in the direction of the person you are referring to lol.

    • pittfan

      Ben’s accuracy, of lack thereof according some is a hot topic of debate. Putting some analysis and #s to it will generate much discussion. Therefore incompletions/drops due to “bad throws” would complete the picture.

    • pittfan

      What would that look at? Dropped TD opportunities?

    • RickM

      Yes, it depends on what you want to chart. If you decide to chart poorly run routes that lead to INT’s, dropped passes, hurried incompletions, dropped TD’s etc. you will make his stats look better. If you focus on balls that possibly could have been INT’s, you will make his stats look worse.

      I have said before that Roethlisberger has brain cramps and makes some bad throws. All of us know that. Charting his subjective, hypothetical INT’s without taking into account pressure, receiver errors, great D plays, etc? It’s negative-agenda driven and low class. I guess it’s his retirement present. His stats line here will now will be TD’s, INT’s and passes that hypothetically could have intercepted. I wonder if there will be hypothetical stats kept for any other player? Let me guess, no.

    • Jones

      Agreed. I respect that some will disagree, but IMO, it’s an unproductive use of time to criticize and fret over what “might have gone wrong”. If Ben’s INTs jump up significantly, then you diagnose what’s wrong with his play and help him make the adjustments. If they don’t chalk the few “almost INTs” up to a bad play or so that everyone will have occasionally.

    • Alan Tman

      See this what gets me. Ben blames the receivers for his interceptions and no one says a word. If that was anyone else blaming others there would be a firestorm. If Bell blamed Ben for bad passes. It would be all over the Internet. What kind of leader does that, and tried to stir up something about Harrison not playing too. It’s simple if they want Chickillo back he has to play.

    • colingrant

      This is the best assembly of offensive talent of his career. His experience and offensive support system hopefully has him in a place where he feels he doesn’t have to be extraordinary to produce extraordinary results. Accuracy, patience and smarts will go a long way with this team.

    • RickM

      There are already so many variables that go into any INT that is successfully made. If a QB is heavily pressured and throws an INT, it goes on his stats line without any asterisk that the O-Line didn’t do it’s job. If a receiver runs a bad route and it leads to an INT, again no asterisk, it’s on the QB. If the receiver should have caught the ball but didn’t, and it deflects into an INT – again, it goes on the QB stat line without explanation. I’m O.K with all of that. Yes there were bad breaks and reasons for the QB on some of his INT’s, but that’s football. They still count against him as the passer.

      To now add a ‘well it could have been intercepted’ stat – again without the context of pressure, poor receiver routes, deflections, etc. – well it’s just a cheap shot stat at any QB.