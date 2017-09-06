Browns 2017 Week 1 Injury Report: DE Myles Garrett Injures Ankle On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns will open their 2017 regular season at home Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their first injury report of the year was released on Wednesday.

Limited on Wednesday for the Browns were defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle), guard Joe Bitonio (knee), defensive end Nate Orchard (groin), defensive tackle Danny Shelton (knee) and fullback Dan Vitale (ankle).

Garrett, this year’s first overall draft pick, reportedly injured his ankle during the Browns’ Wednesday practice and according to head coach Hue Jackson, was unable to finish out the session. Jackson reportedly said he believes it’s the other ankle for Garrett and not the left one that caused him to moss practice time during the offseason.

Shelton, the Browns 2015 first-round draft pick, has been sidelined since the middle of August with his knee injury and failed to play during the preseason as a result.

Practicing fully for the Browns on Wednesday were defensive tackle Caleb Brantley (finger), wide receiver Kenny Britt (knee), center Marcus Martin (toe) and tight end Randall Telfer (knee).





Tackle Joe Thomas (knee) is listed as not practicing on Wednesday. Being as he’s yet to miss a game so far during his long career, you can probably expect he’ll be ready to play Sunday.

