Browns 2017 Week 1 Injury Report: DT Danny Shelton Ends Week As Questionable

The Cleveland Browns have released their Friday injury report ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it includes just two players with final game status designations.

After not practicing again on Friday, Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle) is now officially listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Garrett, the first-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, suffered his ankle injury during the team’s Wednesday practice and is now considered week-to-week moving forward.

Browns defensive tackle Danny Shelton (knee) was limited once again on Friday and the former first-round draft pick ends the week listed as questionable on the injury report. Shelton missed all four preseason games with his knee injury and it will now be interesting to see if he plays Sunday against the Steelers. He would be a big loss in the middle of the Browns defensive line if he doesn’t.

Guard Joe Bitonio (knee), defensive end Nate Orchard (groin), fullback Dan Vitale (ankle), defensive tackle Caleb Brantley (finger), wide receiver Kenny Britt (knee), center Marcus Martin (toe), tight end Randall Telfer (knee), and tackle Joe Thomas (knee) all practiced fully on Friday and end the week with no game destinations. In short, all eight of those players should be healthy enough to play against the Steelers.



