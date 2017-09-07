Browns 2017 Week 1 Injury Report: DT Danny Shelton Limited Again On Thursday

The Cleveland Browns Thursday injury report ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has now been released and it looks a little different from the one they released on Wednesday.

As you probably already know by now, Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle) isn’t expected to play Sunday against the Steelers after he suffered an ankle injury during the team’s Wednesday practice. Garrett, the first-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, didn’t practice on Thursday and is now expected to be one of the Browns inactive players on Sunday.

Listed as limited again on Thursday for the Browns were guard Joe Bitonio (knee), defensive end Nate Orchard (groin) and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (knee) and it will now be interesting to see how the three players are listed on Friday. Shelton, as previously reported, missed all four preseason games with his knee injury.

After being listed by the Browns as limited on Wednesday, fullback Dan Vitale (ankle) practiced fully on Thursday. Practicing fully again on Thursday for the Browns were defensive tackle Caleb Brantley (finger), wide receiver Kenny Britt (knee), center Marcus Martin (toe) and tight end Randall Telfer (knee).

Tackle Joe Thomas (knee) also practiced fully on Thursday after being given Wednesday off. Thomas hasn’t missed a game so far during his long NFL career.



