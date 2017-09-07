Hot Topics

    Browns Waive S Calvin Pryor On Thursday

    By Dave Bryan September 7, 2017 at 01:08 pm


    The Cleveland Browns made a very surprising transaction on Thursday as the team announced they have cut safety Calvin Pryor.

    Pryor reportedly got into a fight with Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis shortly before the beginning of practice on Thursday. Browns head coach Hue Jackson, however, wouldn’t elaborate as to why Pryor was cut during his Thursday press conference.


    “It was an internal matter, I’m not going to get into the specifics,” Jackson confirmed on Thursday. “The player has been released.”

    Pryor, who was originally selected by the New York Jets as the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville, was traded to the Browns in exchange for linebacker Demario Davis this past June. He was slated to be a backup this season with the Browns.

    During his first three seasons in the NFL with the Jets, Pryor registered 191 total tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and 14 total passes defensed in the 44 regular season games that he played in. He started 38 of those games.

    Pryor should now be subject to waivers due to his limited vested years in the league and it will be interesting to see if another team claims him as he’s scheduled to earn a base salary of $1,587,717 in 2017, the final year of his rookie contract.

    Will the Steelers have any interest in Pryor should he ultimately clear waivers? It’s hard to really say, but it is worth noting that they did have Pryor in for a pre-draft visit back in 2014.

    The Steelers will open their 2017 regular season on Sunday in Cleveland against the Browns.

    • Daniel Santo

      He wont clear waivers.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Wow. Would love to know why. This is a LATE release.

    • nutty32

      Consistent under performer & clubhouse turd? I’ll pass.

    • nutty32

      Article says he got into a fight & lost his starting job?

    • Conserv_58

      IF and I mean, if he cleared wavers and the Steelers showed interest who goes? Golden?

    • Conserv_58

      First and foremost, the coach, Jackson would have to reveal why he cut him before an article can be written explaining it.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Would have to be more to it than that I would think.

    • Daniel Santo

      Probably Golden, but don’t get your hopes up. They like him a lot for some reason.

    • nutty32

      I edited. Was being sarcastic. Clearly the guy didn’t read the article, was my bad joke.

    • CP72

      Cut Mitchell….cut Golden….cut Donnie Shell. Come on Yinzers I’m counting on you.

    • nutty32

      Try being demoted at your job and then getting into a fight with a co-worker…

    • Conserv_58

      My sarcasm meter needs to be recalibrated.