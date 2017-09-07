Hot Topics

    Bryan: 2017 NFL Season Predictions

    By Dave Bryan September 7, 2017 at 12:33 pm


    The 2017 NFL season is finally here and it kicks off Thursday night with the New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC.

    As I do every year, below are my final regular season records and playoff predictions for the 2017 season, but first, have a little fun by looking at my predictions from last season.

    In the NFC, and just like last year, I once again have the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks all making the playoffs in 2017. I also have the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys both making it into the playoffs as well this year after being way off on my predictions about the two teams last year. The New York Giants bring up the rear this year on the NFC side as I have them sneaking in as a Wild Card team.

    As far as the AFC goes, it’s hard to bet against the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers both not making the playoffs this year. The AFC West, one again, figures to be tightly contested and I have the Oakland Raiders coming out one game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in that division with the latter getting a Wild Card berth. The Tennessee Titans should win the AFC South this year and I have the Miami Dolphins sneaking in as the last Wild Card team in the conference.

    It’s not hard to imagine a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game again this year. I will play the eternal optimist and predict that this is finally the year that the Steelers can win the AFC by finally beating the Patriots in Foxboro. As for the NFC side, I have the Packers beating the Falcons in a rematch of last years NFC Championship game.


    Since I’ve gone this far with my optimism for the 2017 Steelers, I will predict that they will beat the Packers in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN.

    As always, I’m bound to be way off on several of these records, so let me know in the comments which teams you think I am giving too much respect to and which teams I have underrated. Also, please feel free to provide your own Super Bowl predictions as well in the comments.

    NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
    NFC EAST
    TEAMWLT
    COWBOYS1150
    GIANTS1060
    REDSKINS880
    EAGLES880
    NFC NORTH
    TEAMWLT
    PACKERS1330
    LIONS880
    VIKINGS790
    BEARS4120
    NFC SOUTH
    TEAMWLT
    FALCONS1150
    SAINTS970
    BUCCANEERS880
    PANTHERS790
    NFC WEST
    TEAMWLT
    CARDINALS1150
    SEAHAWKS1150
    RAMS790
    49ERS4120
    AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
    AFC EAST
    TEAMWLT
    PATRIOTS1420
    DOLPHINS970
    BILLS6100
    JETS0160
    AFC NORTH
    TEAMWLT
    STEELERS1330
    BENGALS880
    RAVENS880
    BROWNS3130
    AFC SOUTH
    TEAMWLT
    TITANS1060
    TEXANS880
    COLTS5110
    JAGUARS1150
    AFC WEST
    TEAMWLT
    RAIDERS1150
    CHARGERS1060
    CHIEFS970
    BRONCOS880

    NFC WILD CARD ROUND

    Cardinals beat Giants

    Cowboys beat Seahawks

    NFC DIVISONAL ROUND

    Packers beat Cowboys

    Falcons beat Cardinals

    NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

    Packers beat Falcons

    AFC WILD CARD ROUND

    Raiders beat Dolphins

    Chargers beat Titans

    AFC DIVISIONAL ROUND

    Steelers beat Raiders

    Patriots beat Chargers

    AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

    Steelers beat Patriots

    SUPER BOWL 52

    Steelers beat Packers

    • Spencer Krick

      That’s about where I have the Jets.

    • nutty32

      Cowboys seem to have a pretty long & consistent history of stinking when they’re supposed to be good and being good when they’re supposed to stink. Speaks volumes about their coaching staff/F.O. and the fine line between winning & losing; being committed and focused v. feeling entitled. Things like this make me appreciate MT’s consistency.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Sweeping the division? I’ll take it! The Steelers certainly need to bring it every week this year, as there will be some tougher-than-expected games (TEN, HOU, MIN).

    • srdan

      I like it dave!!!!

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Finally getting past NE in the playoffs, at NE. You are putting my daydreams on paper.