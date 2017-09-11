Burfict, Shelton Take Issue With Roethlisberger’s Actions Against Ogbah

The Pittsburgh Steelers committed 13 penalties for 144 yards in their Sunday win over the Cleveland Browns and another one probably could have been called on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter of the game.

After Roethlisberger threw his early fourth quarter interception, Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah attempted to block the Steelers quarterback while the football was being returned. After Roethlisberger found himself on the ground (see flop) thanks to Ogbah, he retaliated by going after the defensive player’s lower left leg. He then grabbed hold of Ogbah’s ankle and took down the Browns defensive end.

Roethlisberger with the flop, ankle lock combo pic.twitter.com/zkuF7oNz8r — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) September 10, 2017





The referee quickly separated the two players and no penalty was called. After the game, Roethlisberger was asked about that incident during his post game press conference.

“I forget, I dont remember,” Roethlisberger said. “We got double birds, though, I know that.”

Roethlisberger’s dive at Ogbah’s leg quickly hit social media and currently suspended Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict noticed it and chimed in with his own thoughts on Twitter.

“Bruhhhh,” Burfict wrote of Roethlisberger’s actions. As you can see below, Browns defensive tackle Danny Shelton also made sure to let everybody know after the game that he wasn’t happy about what Roethlisberger did to his teammate after Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a video replay of the incident on his Twitter account. Good job protecting our players @NFL 👏🏽 #QBsLeague #DEsAnklesMatter https://t.co/agBGZysz9Y — Feast Mode #55 (@Danny_Shelton55) September 11, 2017 Several Steelers players could face fines for their Sunday hits on Browns players during Sundays game and that list includes linebacker Ryan Shazier, cornerback William Gay, linebacker T.J. Watt and safety J.J. Wilcox. It will be interesting to see if Roethlisberger receives a FedEx envelop from the league as well and in all honesty, he probably should.