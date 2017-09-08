Hot Topics

    Cam Sutton, Mike Hilton Change Numbers

    By Alex Kozora September 8, 2017 at 09:30 am


    Though you won’t see Cam Sutton until mid-season, he’ll be sporting a new number when he takes the field. Now that the roster has been trimmed down and set, several players have changed numbers. Here is an updated list.

    Robert Golden – #20
    Mike Hilton – #31
    Cam Sutton – #34
    Kameron Canaday – #57

    Golden switched to #20 after Joe Haden bought his #21 jersey. Golden had been wearing that jersey for most of his career. He wore #30 in his first training camp and picked up 21 after making the team as a UDFA. That caused Sutton to pick up 34, which honestly, I think is kinda ugly for a cornerback.

    Golden posted a photo of him rocking the new number on Twitter.

    Hilton is going from 40 to 31, taking Ross Cockrell’s old number.

    Canaday goes from 46 to 57 now that UDFA Keith Kelsey is off the roster.

    And if you missed the news, newly traded for safety J.J. Wilcox is keeping the number he’s worn throughout his career, #27.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • KiJana Haney

      Alex who has #29. I just am wondering since thomas is off the team now.

    • Ray

      Brian Allen

    • KiJana Haney

      you’re right.

    • capehouse

      Always a favorite time of mine, in anticipation of the 1st game of the season, is when the Steelers 53-man roster and practice squad players receive the numbers on the fronts of their helmets like they did last practice and can be seen in the photo above.

      Love the fact Haden took the #21 in honor of his uncle Deion Sanders. The ugliest number award this year goes to defending champ Bud Dupree with a number better associated with a Fullback/H-back. PS players, Lavon Hooks, took Maxey’s old #95 too, and Dashawn Phillips switched from #38 to #35.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Deion is Haden’s uncle? Never knew that.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      34 on a corner? mehhhh

    • Instead of asking you could have gone to look at the roster to find out yourself.

    • Mark

      That rookie BS is bogus, you sold your jersey for a nice sum and then take the nbr of a rookie who is actually going to be 10 times better than you. Cam has worn that number forever and the veterans need to step in and tell you, that you’re wrong. Double dipping, selling and then taking someone’s jersey.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Cam Sutton is wearing “The Mendenhall?” WOOF.

      Luckily, I’ll just choose to think of it as “The Russell” and instantly feel much better.

    • Joey

      Now if he could freaking embody Will Allen, I think many would be happy.

    • Conserv_58

      Thank goodness neither wanted, Neil O’Donnell’s, Limas Sweed’s and Sammy Coates’ #14.

    • Conserv_58

      2017 5th round pick, Brian Allen.

    • Conserv_58

      YEESH, Mendenhall. Words can’t describe how much I despised seeing the Steelers select him.

    • nutty32

      Hilton going Donnie Shell. Cool cool, but the 40 prob would help cover up his small size a bit better.

    • Boots

      Sutton wore number 7 his first three years at Tennessee.

    • Boots

      Let’s compromise and call it the Abercrombie!

    • Boots

      Or even the Lester

    • Bradys_Dad

      Mendy might not have been the right baller for Pittsburgh, or anyone for that matter, but he was really nice, decent human. My (at the time) 9 yr old son went up to him at the Ross Park Mall food-court and he couldn’t have been nicer or more genuine. He was right to leave the NFL as his demeanor never screamed warrior. Some athletes are just that, athletes – not all are great football players. That’s why drafting the best athlete can be a roll of the dice.

    • Everyone already forgot Deangelo Williams

    • Bradys_Dad

      If Hilton plays even half as well as Donnie did I wouldn’t care if his physique resembled that of Ant-Man’s!

    • Wayne’O

      Deion refers to all of his young brothers who got game as “Nephew”. Sort of like Snoop Dogg is known as Uncle Snoop to his youngins.

    • LucasY59

      I think he shouldve taken 31 and Hilton shouldve gone from #40 to #30

    • LucasY59

      hopefully he passed some of that $ on to the rookie

    • LucasY59

      Dupree took 48 as a rookie because that was the 1st yr LBs could wear #s in the 40s (instead of just the 50s and 90s) he wanted an original # that no one had really worn before…but I agree it is usually a # given to a player you described

    • LucasY59

      hmmm the Steeler site shows two CBs on IR with the #34? (Sutton and Crawford? maybe Antonio will be getting a settlement soon??)

    • capehouse

      Yeah I know. Ugly as sin too lol.