Cameron Heyward ‘Surprised’ By Penalty On Gay Hit

    By Matthew Marczi September 12, 2017 at 09:00 am


    There seem to be pretty mixed opinions when it comes to the hindsight of William Gay’s hit on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis in the second half of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ victory on Sunday in the opening game of the regular season.

    Objectively, looking at the replays of the play and understanding the rule on illegal contact for defenseless players, it is frankly unambiguous that what occurred on the play is something that is going to be penalized, and you can rest assured that Gay will also be getting a notice later this week that he has been fined.

    To be clear, a wide receiver who is attempting to make a catch, even if he has already bobbled the football, is deemed a player in a defenseless posture and thus has the requisite protections under the rules. It is also important to point out that intent is irrelevant when it comes to determining whether or not a play is a penalty. The relevant factor is the actual result, and the result was a clear penalty.

    But it is also not hard to understand why many groan over such penalties. I really don’t have any doubt in my mind that Gay had it in mind to strike Louis in the head and neck area when he was going in to make the tackle or break up the pass not short of the sticks on a third-down play. He just wanted to get his defense off the field. He doesn’t have a history of questionable hits.

    As unambiguous as the illegal contact on the play is, it’s also unambiguous to see that it was in part instigated in fact by the bobbled reception by Louis, who was forced to lower his head as he tried to concentrate to catch the ball a second time.


    That is why you have so many defensive players in particular react in certain ways to these penalties. You can count Cameron Heyward among them, who in an interview in the locker room yesterday even went out of his way to point out that he was restraining his comments because he didn’t want to be fined.

    In a video from Jeremy Fowler, the defensive end said, “I’m trying not to get fined, but I was very surprised by” the fact that the officials, about 25 seconds after the initial hit, threw a flag on Gay’s hit. “It was a heck of a hit. I had already run off the field thinking we were going to sit down and then they said we had to go back out”.

    It is an impossible task to legislate out of the game every incidental hit like this, but the legislation has had an effect in reducing such hits, helping to change the way that players approach a tackle. This was an example of a play in which it will be difficult to avoid, but the rule does serve a purpose—beyond, of course, destroying the game.

    That was sarcasm at the end there, by the way.

    • 太阳三联

      It’s a bitxh ass call plain and simple.

    • falconsaftey43

      It was the correct call, a clear penalty. It was weird that it took so long to throw the flag. certainly seems like they used the replay to determine if a penalty occurred, which is a no-no. Frankly, it was surprising it took so long to throw the flag. Clearly a defenseless receiver, and there was a load crack on contact with a high hit, obviously either hit with the the helmet or to the helmet, both illegal. Should have been a fast easy call.

    • CountryClub

      His point was that he was puzzled about them being able to throw the flag after looking at the stadium replay. And, I’m pretty sure they can’t. It would be nice if someone that covers the team called the NFL to find out.

    • Sammacdon

      If the contact is incidental, with both players contributing to the situation… why is it a penalty on the defense/ Why not the offense? As stated, it does not appear that William Gay had any intent, and it does not appear that he could have avoided it. Same could be said of the receiver. So why not penalize the receiver? Why not toggle the penalties between teams, like a possession arrow in basketball? Or replay the down rather than pennalizing 15 yards?

    • RickM

      I wasn’t troubled by the penalty all that much as D guys have to learn not to lower their head. But there’s little doubt that the officials saw the replay on the big screen and changed their call. That probably happens more than we know, especially with fumbles when they delay making a call to see when the ball came out. Should it happen on a play like Gay’s? No, but I bet it isn’t the first time that officials have peeked over their shoulder and reversed such calls after seeing the replay. I don’t think that’s the way a game is meant to be officiated.

    • falconsaftey43

      Because the WR is just standing there, the defender initiates the contact. It’s the defenders fault. It’s the defenders job to tackle/hit/breakup the pass without hitting the WR in the head. It’s that simple. It’s hard for the defender to do, but you can’t punish the WR for getting blasted in the head, else there would be no reason for the defenders to try to avoid such hits.

    • treeher

      I have the solution. Avoid the hit altogether. Institute a rule where the receiver wears a red flag and if the defensive guy can grab the flag, that constitutes a tackle.

    • Jacob

      I understand that it is impossible at times to avoid certain hits. But I would rather a game have reduced entertainment value than someone’s brain being permanently damaged. The game has changed, and Charles Johnson probably wishes he played in today’s environment. I will never forget his “Welcome to the NFL” moment.

    • Grant Humphrey

      The refs didn’t even throw a flag for a 30 seconds so basically they changed their minds after watching the replay.

    • Scott

      Yep, which they’re not allowed to do.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I can’t get behind penalizing the receiver because they are in no position at all to really change the outcome whereas defenders at least have some minor control. That being said, I am staunch in my stance that there should human element added back into making these calls and the defense shouldn’t be so easily punished for doing their best to have a successful play.

      9/10 times we can see if something is clearly dirty or ill advised. A guy launches, a guy leads with his forearms, a guy lowers his head completely and spears with the top of his helmet, etc. But plays like Gay and Wilcox where they are clearly trying to seperate the ball and just so happen to land helmet to helmet should never be called. It creates too much advantage for the offense in a league where they already have the majority of the advantages.

    • falconsaftey43

      It’s hard anytime you try to judge intent. The point of the rule is to try to eliminate as many hits to the head as possible, making them all illegal does that. Otherwise defenders have no reason to try to avoid helmet to helmet contact so long as they don’t lead with the crown of the head or whatever. The game has changed, it’s not going back.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I know the point of it, I just don’t think it is the right way to do it. And it isn’t fully about intent like it has to be dirty or whatever, you can also judge a play as simply…..unnecessary as the penalty is named.

      I will keep using Wilcox as an example. On his play he had no other choice but to do what he did or to simply allow the TD. So I would never throw a flag on his unless it was clear to me he wanted the guys head and not the ball. I didn’t see that though. I saw a defender doing all he could to not give up 6 points.

      And yeah, I know it isn’t going back and that is a sad sad thing. Defense was always my favorite part of the game and they handicap these players quite a bit with rules like this. I am all for safety, but they can find better ways of going about it.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Well they can do it to the Steelers but with any other team it’s illegal

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      How about eliminate helmets? I’m sure guys will stop launching themselves head first then. I’m talking to you shazier.

    • Sammacdon

      But I think that article here posits that in some instances, the defender CANNOT help the contact. The receiver lowers his head into it, for instance. So the reasoning that, “The receiver cannot avoid the contact” applies to the defender in many cases. We see some move toward this on running plays, right? The same rule does not apply. If a runner is going to get low to get through a hole and a defender is going to get low to tackle him, there WILL be head collisions, and the defender is not penalized. If you logic holds, the defender SHOULD be penalized for head to head contact on a running play, no? he is the one initiating contact. Ergo, penalty.

      I do think a case could be made for leaning more toward FINES for players, rather than on-field penalties. At least for the fines the league could spend some time analyzing film. Reserve on field penalties for the most egregious and obvious examples.

    • Anthony Norelli

      There was one replay I saw from Gay’s left, and andle showing the sideline, that clearly shows the side line referee immediately reaching for his flag. The fact it was dropped on the side line out of bounds makes it difficult to see by players from the field.

    • The Chin

      I agree. If you can’t call it in real time let it go. I do think it was by the letter, a penalty. If that play happens at home, the video board would have never replayed it, or at least I hope they wouldn’t.

    • WreckIess

      It’s harder than ever for defensive guys out there. For one, they have to account for not only how they tackle, but how an offensive player chooses to move their head also. When a collision is about to happen, human nature is to duck your head to protect your neck. When both players are doing that and the offensive player has the ball up near his head there’s a very high chance that there’s going to be a helmet to helmet collision.

    • Big Joe

      Just don’t think Gay was able to account for the WR’s strike zone lowering so quickly on his way in. Don’t think he intended to have any helmet contact. However, I noted rough hits that were legal by strike zone in other games but were called as hitting a defenseless receiver. It’s to the point now that no one can hit a receiver to dislodge the ball until after they’ve hit the ground, secured the ball and turned towards the hitter. The whole point is to hit them legally to dislodge the ball before they can secure it.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Rule should be tweaked to consider it a non-infraction should offensive players initiate such a collision, i.e. lowering of their heads into the legal hit zone ordinarily. Would be an easy fix. Gives defenders the right to still play defense. Make it reviewable if need be.

    • nutty32

      I actually wished they allowed refs to look at the board as they conference. Sure would save a lot of time. Not sure why there is so much nonsense surrounding officiating in all the sports & refusal to admit the obvious. They are refs, not popes or naked emperors. Get the call right as quickly as possible is the only thing that matters, forget about the refs feelings.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Correct call by rules that most deem controversial at best. Pretty soon you won’t be able to hit QBs in a throwing motion or running backs taking a handoff as those, too, could be deemed “defenseless” postures, no?

    • Anthony Norelli

      Seems to me you refuse to accept the fact the rule is to protect players. BOTH PLAYERS. And although football is a violent contact sport, it’s a game. Not a war. And there is no reason for players to come out of it in worse health than when they go in.

    • nutty32

      Just aim for the hip or initiate contact with the chest or forearms. Very doable. The next generation of players will be better at it since they will have been taught that way. But still can’t see how to avoid the race to the bottom as using the head to tackle is in fact very effective.

    • nikki stephens

      Ridiculous, it is. And all the “by the book” people need to get off their butts and play some athletic activity. First, the gold standard in sports is hockey which ACCOUNTS for the actions of the player who is the “victim” of the “head shot”. If the 6’2 WR is standing or even not bobbling- this is a chest hit …most likely where the ball is and jars it loose. The WR took the action or inaction which lowered his “target” (see video) He did this in the blink of an eye…no athlete can ANTICIPATE OR (while in motion) change that fast. STUPID, STUPID, STUPID the defensive players need to stake a claim on the next collective bargaining process on rectifying the injustice.

      As for the issue of a ref being intimidated by owwws and ahhhhs and the w/ a delayed flag. Since it happens EVERY sunday, these should be “challenge-able”. Not right when so many are shown to be shoulders and misses by the refs.

    • nutty32

      That probably would work. But half the appeal to me as a little kid getting addicted to football was how cool the helmets looked, can’t say I’m quite over it even as an old man.

    • nutty32

      I don’t think the rule is controversial at all these days, outside of a very small group of living room tough guy fans.

    • falconsaftey43

      The runner is not a defenseless player, that is why the there is a difference. He is capable of seeing the hit coming and moving to avoid/less/or initiate contact. The idea is the defenseless player is not in a position to avoid the contact, so the defender must avoid it. You’re never going to be able to eliminate all of them because of all the moving pieces. And there is no “perfect” answer as to how to legislate all of it. It is technically illegal for a runner in the open field to initial contact with the crown of the helmet into a defender (but it is rarely called). In the end, I think they’ve struck a decent balance.

    • falconsaftey43

      I do get where you are coming from, but Wilcox does have another option, and it’s one the Steelers need to emphasize more (as well as the rest of NFL). Instead of going for the knockout hit to separate man from ball (especially as the second guy in on the tackle) defenders need to try to punch the ball out. Make your fist punching the ball the initial and most forceful contact. I believe this will lead to more effective defense (more pass breakups and better tackling when the catch is allowed), and less penalties (not just because of fewer hits to the head, but like with pass interference, if you’re clearly trying to make a play on the ball, you get away with more incidental contact (even helmet to helmet)). Charles Tillman was a guy that played like that, and it worked well for him.

    • pcantidote

      I hate to have more things reviewable but these penalties can be so costly and game changing that I have to agree.

    • pcantidote

      The rules really need to be changed. If a defensive player establishes his trajectory and then the offensive player’s head or neck falls into that trajectory — then that should never be a penalty. Those kind of hits are unavoidable.

    • ThatGuy

      My issue was how damn late the flag was.

    • Paddy

      Why don’t they just go at the thigh or knee area

    • RASTA

      The only way the refs will learn that they cannot throw flags based on Jumbotron replays is if their bosses, the NFL, fines them when they do it!

      This old 1960’s demerits system for referee mistakes for this now 21st Century issue has not worked. Start fining the zebras who look up at the stadium tv’s and I guarantee you they stop doing it within weeks.

      Steelers going to the Super Bowl!

    • LucasY59

      there was a hit last night that drew a penalty that I didnt like either, saints rookie LB (Anzalone) was covering a pass out into the flat to a RB, the RB bobbled and dropped the ball, both players lowered their heads (because the ball was on the ground, and instintively football players go for the ball) both players collided head to head with the crowns of their helmets, it was just as much the RBs fault (or moreso because he dropped the pass…and his head) but the defender got the flag

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I could get behind that but given this was goal line and where Wilcox was coming from it wouldn’t be an effective way to do it because he has to stop the ball from crossing the line. Other areas and other circumstances? Sure. If they can make an effective play like that I have no problem with the approach.

      My main concern is that I don’t want it to impact the integrity of play for the defense. And I don’t mean like tough guy stuff or hard nosed but simply being able to make the most effective attempt at stopping a play.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      If I refused to accept it I wouldn’t be watching the game and discussing the best way to enforce the rule now would I? And if you follow my posts I never even said I was mad at the refs for making the calls they did. Based on the rules, the flags were supposed to fly. My stance is that they need to tweak the rules because it creates an unfair advantage for the offense and impacts the integrity of the game.

      I think where the issue with guys like you and Robert comes in is you keep making this about violence or people wanting to be tough guys and it has nothing to do with that on my side of the argument. I am not saying I want to see guys being allowed to target heads or attempting to injure each other. I am saying I want them to be able to play the game to the best of their ability without fear of a flag when an accident happens. With Robert specifically, he thinks you should just let guys walk into the endzone so nobody gets a bruise.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Yeah plays like you describe are complete nonsense. It should be a no flag and let the game go on. The defender clearly wasn’t aiming for the RB’s head or looking to injure so what are you flagging?

      “Unnecessary roughness, attempting to tackle the other player”