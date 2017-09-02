Hot Topics

    Can RB Le’Veon Bell Be The Steelers 54th Player On Cutdown Day?

    By Dave Bryan September 2, 2017 at 09:09 am


    As of Saturday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has still not signed his franchise tag tender after passing a team physical on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport. Now, this isn’t a big deal as he’s going to sign it but with that said, it brings up an interesting scenario and one I’m not sure is even allowed.

    If you think about it, until Bell signs his tender, he’s technically not under contract and thus shouldn’t be considered on the roster. In short, it makes you wonder if the Steelers can cut down to 53 other players plus Bell on Saturday. If that’s allowed, it would give the Steelers a chance to perhaps hold on to a player they dont want to cut while also possibly getting cornerback Cameron Sutton to the Reserve/Injured list so he can qualify to be designated to return later on in the season.

    That’s just one scenario that comes to mind and you can probably easily come up with a few more on your own. Regardless, it makes you wonder if Bell will be used as a No. 54 roster player on Saturday. If such a tactic is even allowed, it’s genius. It sounds like something Bill Belichick would do.

    I did some quick research and back in 2002, Seattle Seahawks tackle Walter Jones didn’t sign his franchise tag tender until a few weeks into the regular season. The Seahawks, however, had 53 other players on their roster for their Week 1 game that season against the Oakland Raiders.

    Now, here is something that Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote a few days ago concerning Bell and why he was reporting to the team on Friday and I’m not sure how this might play into the 54th player theory.


    If Bell doesn’t report after the final roster cuts to 53 on Saturday, the Steelers could place him on the roster exempt list for up to two weeks of the regular season. Per the CBA, the Steelers and Bell would be required to agree in writing as to the compensation he would be paid while on roster-exempt status. This means that the Steelers could pay Bell him less than his $711,000 game check for the first two weeks of the season, based on his $12.1 million franchise tender.

    So, will the Steelers need to place Bell on a roster exempt list later today if they want to play him like a 54th player only to have him removed from it in a few days when he finally finds a pen to sign his tender (wink, wink)? I’m not sure.

    Look, I really dont know if this is a loophole the Steelers are trying to use or not and for all we know, Bell might have signed his tender while I was writing this post. Regardless, it will be fun to watch what happens the rest of the afternoon and see if the Steelers ultimately cut down to 53 players plus Bell. We might learn something today and that’s never a bad thing.

    • Dave… I like the way your mind works.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      steelers should do whatever will cost bell the most money.

    • Josh

      That sound you hear is Tomlin cutting the sleeves off his sweatshirt…

    • Steeldog22

      Call the front office!

    • Wayne Padgett

      As a fan Bell is starting to piss me off. If he holds out two weeks into the season he will be hurting his team. The man is set to make $12 mil that’s still more than any RB this year. Holding out demanding $17 mil a year and can’t stay healthy for a full season chances are he’s not getting it in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh can’t offer him a new deal now anyway.

    • Lambert58

      What would be the point of that? Other than to stick him for $1.4M. Not having him on the field doesn’t make the team better – unless they think he’s not game-ready.

    • razaard2

      Dude I think you’re misinformed. You should read the article again. Bell is back, zero chances he holds out. The FO might be postponing him signing his tender in order to avoid send one player (let’s say Hilton or Allen) to the waivers

    • razaard2

      He would still play in week 1 and one less player would go through waivers. He doesn’t need to stay in the exempt list until week 2, just until they send Sutton to the IR

    • SteelersDepot

      I think you might want to reread the post.

    • RickM

      Well Bell has reported on time to get his first game cheque, as was always expected. It strikes me, if he indeed hasn’t signed his tag, that they may be trying to take advantage of the loophole as you suggest. How quickly can a team put a guy on IR after naming him to the 53? If it can be done say within 24 hours of naming the 53, then it makes total sense to have Bell sign his tender tomorrow after Sutton has been placed in IR.

      I’m assuming that it’s up to the Steelers whether they want to put him on the roster-exempt list and they wouldn’t do it. They’d give him his full compensation, he’d play game 1 and we would have a 54th player for a day until Sutton goes on IR. Nifty, if it’s allowed.

    • SteelersDepot

      Last year Dupree went to IR on Sunday after cuts made Saturday

    • RickM

      Thanks.

    • Mark

      Bell get all the money you can, however, your behavior doesn’t work for the Steelers organization. The Steelers would rather lose than deal with your brash behavior. The burning piece would be for him to sign with the Patriots.

    • SteelersDepot

      How does this even apply to this post?

    • dennisdoubleday

      Apparently you triggered a lot of people, Dave

    • mem359

      While they are allowed to “stick him for $1.4M”, the team doesn’t have to do that. If the team asked Bell to wait until after they get their players on (could return later in the season) IR, then they probably have a handshake agreement not to withhold Bell’s salary.

    • pittfan

      smart move. that would take some cooperation between parties,,

    • Lambert58

      So who would be worth keeping on the 53 instead of Bell?