In Cleveland, Few Have Been Better Than Steelers’ Roethlisberger

When searching for the owner of the Cleveland Browns, you will be directed to the name Jimmy Haslam. But while Haslam may be the official owner of the Browns, sitting in the press box during home games, there is also a second owner of the franchise, one who does not sit in the press box but instead operates down on the field. That man is none other than Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

An Ohio native, Roethlisberger has made FirstEnergy Stadium – the home stadium for the Browns, his second home over the course of his career. While the stadium has been marred with losing and awful quarterback play since its opening in 1999, Roethlisberger has done the exact opposite in the Browns’ home stadium, putting up crooked numbers and holding a winning record.

This Sunday, Roethlisberger will return to Cleveland and will have the opportunity to add more accolades to his trophy case. A win Sunday will give Roethlisberger 11 career wins in Cleveland, tying him with former Browns quarterback Derek Anderson for the most career wins in FirstEnergy Stadium history. And while it took Anderson 21 games to achieve his 11-10 record, it will potentially have only taken Roethlisberger 13 games to match his win total.

Roethlisberger will also have the chance to move up the FirstEnergy leaderboards with a great statistical performance Sunday. With 2635 career passing yards against the Browns on the road, Roethlisberger currently finds himself fourth all time in passing yards in FirstEnergy Stadium history. But with a usual Roethlisberger-like performance Sunday, the Steelers quarterback can easily move into the top three, needing just 230 passing yards to do so.





While Roethlisberger may not be in the top three yet when it comes to total passing yards in FirstEnergy Stadium history, his passing yards per game mark currently does crack the top three. With an average of 220 passing yards per game, Roethlisberger only trails Carson Palmer (297 passing yards/game, 7 games played) and Josh McCown (228 passing yards per game, 9 games played) for most passing yards per game (min. 6 games) in FirstEnergy Stadium history.

Though Roethlisberger may take a minute to appreciate his statistical greatness, the Steelers quarterback is only concerned about wins. Sunday’s matchup is not only a chance for the Steelers to open their season 1-0 but it gives Roethlisberger another chance to rub salt in the wound to the team that passed over him during the 2004 NFL Draft. With a win Sunday, Roethlisberger will move to 22-2 all time against the Browns.

What does Roethlisberger’s 22-2 record mean in the grand scheme of things? Well, that question can be answered with another question. How many Browns quarterbacks have achieved 22 wins during their tenure in Cleveland?

Just one. That would be former Browns quarterback Tim Couch, who held a 22-40 record during his brief time in Cleveland.

With a chance to equal the most winningest quarterback in Browns history among other feats, Sunday’s matchup is one to keep an eye on for Roethlisberger.