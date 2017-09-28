Hot Topics

    Danny Smith Says Eli Rogers Must ‘Do A Better Job’

    By Alex Kozora September 28, 2017 at 03:56 pm


    Though Eli Rogers is no Antonio Brown, the standard is still the standard. And Danny Smith just put him on notice. Speaking with Bob Labriola on this week’s Coordinator’s Corner, Smith said Rogers must improve to be the team’s punt returner.

    “He’s got to do a much better job,” Smith told Labriola. “I got to do a better job coaching him, he’s got to do a better job with decision-making. It’s quite obvious.”

    Smith, speaking with the media for the first time since the season began, talked about why the team made the change to go from Brown to Rogers.

    “It’s just another opportunity for another guy…it’s just a matter of the workload that everyone takes. We have a 53 man roster, we’re dressing 46 for a particular game. And 46 guys have gotta play. And everyone has to have a role. We’re trying to make that role for another guy. It’s not a promotion, a demotion, in any way, shape, or form.”

    You know I’m pro-Danny Smith but this is a weaksauce explanation if I’ve ever seen one. In Pittsburgh, it’s always been about who is the best and most capable player. Not giving it to a player just so he has something to do. That’s the equivalent of a teacher handing out “busy work” for the class. Not productive.


    Of course, Smith may not be making those decisions. It wasn’t his choice to make Jacoby Jones the starting return man in 2015. Smith agreed with Antonio Brown that he should’ve remained the guy.

    Here’s what Smith said when Brown expressed frustration at being taken off punts.

    “‘AB, I don’t like it either, but that’s what we’re going to do.’ And it didn’t work and we went back to AB.”

    Jones ended in disaster and while Rogers has spent more time with the team, and his performance remains to be seen, made a disastrous play against the Bears, fumbling away a punt. Chicago wound up scoring on that drive. If those struggles continue, the team will land back on Brown, where they probably should’ve been in the first place.

    Smith was not asked if Rogers will remain in that role this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, though we can presume that he will be given a second chance. Through three games, Rogers has returned eight punts for an average of 5.8 yards.

    Despite always erring on the side of caution, Antonio Brown averaged at least nine yards per punt in each of the last four seasons.

    • John Noh

      Everyone can make mistakes but Eli doesn’t seem all that dynamic of a returner. At least with AB, there was the threat of him taking it to the house. I haven’t seen anything like that from Eli yet.

    • Dewayne Braxton

      To me even at receiver he plays a bit timid. Moreover there is nothing about his game that is dynamic. Albeit the guy has solid hands. He catches the ball a falls before he gets hit. Why put a guy like this in a position that requires a big heart? I don’t understand why they have him back there.

    • John Noh

      Too bad we don’t have the luxury of having a PR/KR specialist on the squad like a Trey Williams. He was fun to watch in pre-season. The Bears RB, Cohen, reminded me of Trey.

    • Steel Your Face

      Thanks, Captain Obvious…

    • Delboka

      I feel that the Dri Archer experiment ended too soon.

      Seems that he didn’t get too many opportunities to shiw what he could do.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Obviously, the Steelers are living in their fears. Since the next man up is below the line, even though the standard is the standard. You don’t get fired on your day off; so in this case the punt returner should have been fired on his day on. But there is a fine line between drinking wine and stomping grapes. Such is life in the National Football League.

      AB, who is the best punt returner, is out of practice. AB 9.7 per return versus Rogers at 6.1. Field position matters.

    • Josh

      Two articles about Rogers’ muffed punt and not a single word about why – the sun.

    • Jason

      damn Danny Smith dropping bombs on everybody, what a critical eye, what a great tactician, how does he get way with leaking that kind of inside information

    • Ace

      If it really was due to the sun, then how about run away and don’t field it? Gotta make the right call; if you can’t see it coming at you, then move away. And how about a tinted visor on a sunny 1pm kickoff? Better to forfeit field position and still have possession. I know, sounds easy. That’s why not giving him full reps all off season adds frustration to the situation. With reps comes the confidence to make the correct decision. Put AB back there asap.

    • cencalsteeler

      So, with this theory, shouldn’t we play Landry and bubblewrap Ben?

    • Alex Kozora

      Try to make those excuses to the coaching staff.