    David DeCastro Agrees Steelers Play Down To Opponent

    By Alex Kozora September 25, 2017 at 10:55 am


    It’s been one of the recurring themes in the Mike Tomlin era: playing down to the opponent. Dave Bryan had the great stat on Twitter yesterday.

    David DeCastro was asked if he feels the team plays down to those opponents. And he couldn’t disagree.


    “Um…yeah…that’s been proven the past couple years since I’ve been here,” DeCastro told reporters via Steelers.com. “Reminds me of the Jets game early on. Early turnovers, just flat, couldn’t get anything going. It’s tough, just tough. I don’t know if it’s something in the water or the air. I don’t know, I just wish I knew.”

    That Jets game came in 2014, where a 6-3 Steelers’ squad fell to a 1-8 Jets team, 20-13. Pittsburgh would rebound, going 5-1 the rest of the way and finish the year 11-5. But too often, the Steelers have had to rebound instead of avoiding the loss altogether.

    I don’t think DeCastro was taking a shot at Mike Tomlin but a question, and an issue, like that falls at the head coach’s feet. But it’s an issue that doesn’t have an immediate solution as DeCastro struggles, like the rest of us, to come up with an explanation.

    It’s why, frankly, the idea of this team going 13-3 was always pie-in-the-sky. There is always that one “how did that happen?” loss every year to trip this team up: 2016 to Philadelphia (7-9), 2015 to Baltimore (5-11/Ryan Mallet), and 2014 to New York and Tamp Bay (4-12/2-14).

    There are always in-depth explanations for each loss and sure, it happens to other teams, too. Heck, New England got blown out by Kansas City and had to storm back to beat Houston yesterday. There’s only one team in the AFC undefeated right now.

    But the Steelers’ misery joining that company doesn’t make it any more palatable and certainly isn’t the path to trying to obtain home-field advantage come playoffs.

    • Chris92021

      It really does come down to not just the head coach but also Big Ben. He’s part of the problem. Big Ben is capable of having a 400 yard, 5 TD day that makes every Steeler fan and fantasy football owner giddy. Big Ben is also capable of 180 yard, 2 turnover day as well. He puts up about 4-5 bad to meh games a year while elite QBs like Brady and Rodgers might do it 1-2 times a season. I am convinced now this is who Big Ben is going to be the rest of the way. The offense needs to revolve around the offensive line and the running game to ensure more consistency instead of trying to figure out if Big Ben “has it” by throwing one long incompletion after another.

    • srdan

      The road woes in my opinion are in the offensive room. 17 points allowed through 3 quarters when there were two turn overs in your own end is good enough. It should be good enough.

      We always talk about bens splits on the road. The defense plays well in these games. As hard as it is to say that the defense played well, when getting gauged like that. They played well enough to win when you look at the scoreboard. Stats are for fantasy, points are for the NFL. And 17 points in 4 quarters when your offense lets you sit on the field for that long, is good enough.

      The epitome of our road woes was the ben throw to Jesse James in the end zone. It’s like me when I play madden. I suck. I pick a player I will throw the ball to before I even snap the ball. That throw by ben looked to me like what I do.

    • Steelerfan56

      The O line blocking has sucked too so I don’t know if running the ball more will help.

    • Chris92021

      I like to believe those men will get better. If they don’t, it is going to be a long season for all of us.

    • The Tony

      These articles make me sad lol

    • srdan

      I dont know man. I saw holes yesterday. I may be wrong, but there were holes in my opinion. I’m a big advocate for Bell, but to me he doesn’t look like the same back.

    • Chris92021

      Almost like he’s afraid of getting injured and losing money in the offseason.

    • srdan

      Maybe. I’d chalk it up to surgeries and mileage. Heck man, in 2 years he accrued 4 years of work. And RBs short life is well documented.

    • Michael James

      Exactly. The Bears produced 17 points through 4 quarters. With our talent on offense and the Bears suspect secondary and linebacker injuries, this should easily be good enough for the Steelers to win.

    • JT

      I don’t buy that. Because he loses more money by underperforming. If he gets hurt, we more than likely still tag him. But if he doesn’t play up to his potential, he won’t get the contract OR the tag. Not that it was smart for him to turn down our contract in the first place….but I just don’t buy the logic there.

      I think he was rusty, moreso due to the injury than not playing in preseason. Because you know he would’ve been in bubble wrap even if he was here. And the line certainly not playing up to its levels of late last year. Even if they were average at times yesterday,

    • pittfan

      I’m with you. I’m concerned but won’t give up the ship till the mast goes under.

    • Chris92021

      You are probably right. However, Bell by now should be in football shape. Heck, he’s got 3 games under his belt. Hopefully he will break out and have 150 yards and 3 TDs this Sunday in Baltimore because honestly that is the only way we are beating those idiots.

    • Jones

      The Steelers are not a good team right now. On paper, they’re top of the league, but what they’ve actually fielded is not that on-paper team. Doesn’t mean they won’t get better as the season goes on (they usually do), it just means they are less than the sum of their parts right now. We need to stop daydreaming about “all the weapons” or “30 points per game” until the Steelers show us they can actually do it (which they’ve only done in about 6 games over the past two seasons). As we sit here today, we might as well be the Pittsburgh Antonio Browns. Until someone else not only steps up, but shows consistency, they’ll be a one trick pony (Ben to AB) that struggles to score more than 21 pts / game, made worse by the D not having an answer for the outside zone. I hope that by week 5 or 6, they start to look like a good football team, but for now, they’re just average, despite all the tools at their disposal.

    • Jones

      I mostly agree, 17 points allowed should have been good enough. But they didn’t allow 17 points – they allowed 23, getting absolutely gashed for the last 6 in OT. They wouldn’t have had to worry about it if special teams hadn’t gifted 6 points, but same story in the Dallas game last year. If the run D hadn’t gotten completely embarrassed in the final minutes, we’re looking at a W instead.

    • Rick McClelland

      Well its nice to see someone admitting to what almost every Steeler fan on the planet knows. The real questions are what is the head coach doing to fix this and why has it taken so long for anyone to catch onto the fact that this needs to be fixed? Fans almost get to the point where they look at the bad teams on the schedule and chock it up for a win for that team. The Steelers should have had 400 yards passing from Ben and 100 yards rushing out of Bell yesterday. The whole game was abysmal.

    • Michael James

      That’s true, but if the offense could just get going A BIT in the fourth quarter, we also win. They were granted a very good field position due to the interception and a good field position after the second to last Bears’ punt and all they could come up with were 0 first downs and a field goal.

    • Charles Mullins

      Give me Watson, give me Connor, give me counter, give me power, and give me trap.

    • Rick McClelland

      Bell has been like that skunk I see out by my garbage can every Monday morning. He’s really stinking up the place. So glad he could sit out all summer and not get any real work in.

    • steelburg

      Well he averaged about 4 yards a carry so he ran well by the numbers. He just isn’t running well at key moments IMO. When we hand it to him on 3rd and 1 or 2 we have to be able to get those yards to keep the chains moving. I think he was better yesterday then he had been in the first 2 games. But I still think like you that he looks a little off. But I think with each game he will get better. But the passing game being off like it is, it’s making it harder for both the run and the pass to complement each other.

    • DAWAARE

      past 3 games, Ben’s performance was very mediocre
      and he repeatly made poor decisions
      He simply is not an elite qb like he was few years ago.
      i doubt he has much left in him at this point.

      and on defense, i blame it on coaches, they knew bears were running the ball
      and Chickadillo was clearly struggling against the run.
      but there was simply no adjustment or subs to fix the problem.

    • RMSteeler

      Might be doghouse words.

    • JT

      Agreed we need him more than ever Sunday. But I do think he had some nice runs yesterday. But again playcalling and penalties held him back.

    • Randy

      He has not fix anything for years and nothing gonna change. We will have same old discussion again the next game, next year and so on. Just look at belicheat, 1 game loss and how they are playing now. I hate the patriots but need to give kudos to their coaching staff

    • Ace

      Love it. Nice to see someone be real. He’s carrying the torch from Foster for the guy who speaks the truth and not just typical player talk.

    • francesco

      I’ve said this many times…when you are content in playing to win by 3 points then that is the extent of your effort.

    • Sri N

      Alex – would be cool to look at those 17 games and see if there were differences in terms of controllable factors (first down pass plays, downfield throws, middle of field throws, etc.) my sense is the team calls a much more conservative game. Tomlin seems to like the road formula of limiting mistakes early and then pulling away, but I think it backfires. No data backing that up – just feels like that’s what happens.