    Debut For Smith-Schuster Not What He Had In Mind

    By Matthew Marczi September 11, 2017 at 06:20 am


    While I was not surprised by the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers had rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster active for his first career game, I was surprised that he did not even see a single target, despite playing not far from half of the team’s offensive snaps in the game.

    In fact, while it would require further digging, it likely will not be a debut to remember. His most significant moments in the game, truth be told, were a pair of offensive holding penalties that hurt the offense on both occasions, though he did have two other notable moments.

    Let’s stick with the penalties first. That one came quite early—as a matter of fact, it was the very first offensive play of the game for the Steelers—and it wiped out a seven-yard reception to Eli Rogers that would have made it a second and three, but instead set up a first and 18. They may have run five plays on their opening drive, but two were wiped out by penalties, and was ultimately a three-and-out that was kickstarted by the rookie wide receiver’s hold.

    His second hold was even more damaging. Coming midway through the fourth quarter with the Steelers looking to preserve an 11-point lead, he was flagged on a first-down run on which Le’Veon Bell picked up 12 yards that would have put the offense on the Browns’ 44-yard line.

    Instead, they found themselves back on their own 32-yard line facing a first and 20. Predictably, the drive stalled there—they even lost a yard—and ended up punting. The Browns, starting the ensuing drive from their own 27, scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion to make it a three-point game.


    As mentioned though, he did have two other notable moments, the first of which came after Ben Roethlisberger’s interception that ended the Steelers’ drive previous to the second holding penalty. The quarterback looked to stick one down the seam between two defenders, but the near defender tipped it for the far defender to intercept.

    It was Smith-Schuster, also running deep on the play, who kicked it into high gear and chased the defender from behind to make the tackle on the safety after he advanced the ball about 30 yards, showing the reckless abandon for his body that comes with youth.

    Later, after the Browns’ score, they attempted a pooch kick from the 50-yard line, which the rookie did well to field cleanly. It’s worth pointing out that a recovery by the kicking team on a kickoff would result in an exchange of possession.

    The Steelers really struggled to get on the same page throughout the day, so I’m sure they didn’t get to everything they would have liked over the course of the day, but I would imagine Smith-Schuster shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to actually see a pass come his way.

    • MP

      Didn’t see much holding in the pre-season. Maybe the refs were playing ticky-tac.

    • VaDave

      First game jitters. They will coach him up. No doubt he is a high effort guy, and usually, this type gets it together pretty quick. I understand he was open on a few plays, but Ben didn’t get him the ball. I’m sure in the film sessions, after Ben see him open time and time again, Juju will be seeing some balls.

    • VaDave

      I’m sure after the all-22 films are released, SD will have plenty of gifs for us to puruse.

    • Brenton deed

      He got his feet wet … no major problems… dissapointed with his overall performance… now hunger and steely focus take over from the nerves.

    • 20Stoney

      He was also holding on a play that picked up a first down, that wasn’t called. He seems plenty willing to block, but need to clean things up.

    • Dorian James

      I watch the game I saw them both times and yeah he had hands full of jerseys there was also another time where they could have called them but didn’t

    • Lil Smitty

      On that pooch kick, I remember JuJu going down after taking possession. It looked on the TV as if the sideline was open and he could have advanced the ball at least 15 more yards.
      Was it a smart play to avoid be pushed out if bounds or was it a missed opportunity?
      I guess time will tell(and Steelers Depot with their analysis.

    • Smitty 6788

      The kid just needs to work on his technique bc he is a very good and willing blocker. It will pay dividends as the season unfolds.

    • jl9744

      He was also wide open on the same play Ben threw the interception targeting Bryant who was double covered.

    • RickM

      Well there was the positive that they had the confidence to have him out there. The catches will come, but they really do have to spend some time with him on his blocking as he easily could have had a third holding call. It’s not like he was blocking on every snap and his penalties looked deserved.

    • Steve Johnson

      I didn’t see the two holding penalties, so therefore I can’t comment. But to not have one ball thrown to him? I do know this, on the Steelers 2nd TD Drive, Ben dropped back, looked right at JuJu (Wide Open), looked away and went towards the endzone. Result? Incomplete. The next play was a TD though. I think #7 has got to look for him and get him involved.

    • Steve Johnson

      1st game, but I’m sick of Tomlin using excuses, (September Football). Really? It’s the regular season, time to go. That Front 7 on Defense really did look good. Prayers go out to Tuitt. Mike Mitchell? Can we please draft a better starting Safety in 2018? Artie didn’t look too good either. But it was only the Cleveland Browns?

    • D.j. Reynolds

      He was eager to make an impression! Give him another week or two to settle in – if we continue to see it, only then would I consider it to be something for which we should be worried.