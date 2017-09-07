Hot Topics

    Dime Packages Only Increasing Steelers’ Versatility

    By Alex Kozora September 7, 2017 at 08:30 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense doesn’t need to play man-to-man coverage 90% of the time. They don’t need to run a 4-3, 3-3-5, or move Ryan Shazier to safety. The key to their success, beyond obvious bullet points like a strong pass rush, is to be a varied defense. I think we’ve talked about it enough but for old time’s sake, what got this group into trouble last season was their predictability.

    One of the biggest changes we’ve seen with this units is how varied they can be. Staying in base more often against 11 personnel, though for the record, they never came close to the 60% they hit in the first preseason game. Being able to play more man coverage when appropriate. Feeling less compelled to blitz in order to get pressure. And my favorite, showing more dime packages.

    Over the last two weeks in the preseason, as Mike Hilton continued to prove himself and Cam Sutton returned, Pittsburgh ran dime 8% of the time. That’s up a couple percent from last year’s regular season and could increase as it proves itself.

    After trying out Robert Golden the past two seasons, the Steelers have altered their approach. The 6th DB has been a corner and with the way things are shaping up, it’ll be William Gay Week One. Whether or not that will work is up for debate but it’s another tool in the toolbelt Keith Butler can depend upon.

    That’s exactly what Butler said talking about how to beat the New England Patriots.


    “So we’ve got to be able to change up and make Brady read the coverages and not show him the same thing all the time, if we are to beat them.”

    No longer are the Steelers going to be a nickel-only defense. Heck, you might be able to argue their nickel defense will only be a plurality, not a majority, if they stay in base more often and dime defense works as intended. Don’t rule it out.

    On run downs, staying in base will boost the run defense. On passing downs, dime will toss out an extra DB, someone more athletic than Vince Williams. The more this defense can do, the more unpredictable they’ll be, the less of an issue they’ll experience with self-scouting.

    The more the Steelers defense can offer, even if it’s not the best in the league, could be the difference between going home in January or getting back to the Super Bowl.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • StrengthOfVictory

      Versatility is what I’ve been most excited about since Butler took over (with Tomlin in his ear, no doubt). Fast, moveable pieces like Shazier and Davis really make this unit fun to watch. Let’s just hope the whole group takes a step (make that multiple steps) forward this season.

    • Smitty 6788

      I agree but I like the idea of having JJ Wilcox being that extra DB instead of WG and taking VW off the field.

    • RickM

      Two things. Thanks for making me look up “plurality”. Should have known its definition precisely, but now do. Secondly, what do they do with Williams on say 2nd and 10? That would be looked at as a passing down likely 75% of the time in the NFL. I’m assuming that he would stay on the field because the possibility of a run remains, and a “passing down” would be identified as 3rd and long, or say 2nd and 20. Correct?

    • NickSteelerFan

      I agree. If our DB’s are Mitchell, Davis, Wilcox, Hilton, Haden and Burns I think we can really make that work. Plus the pressure and coverage from Shazier, Dupree, Watt/Harrison, Heyward/Tuitt/Hargrave. Looks great on paper, that’s for sure

    • Tim Zernick

      I think this season is an important measure for Butler as Defensive Coordinator. He has the talent he needs, but can he get results?

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I’m excited for the defense this year. It took 7 years, but seems as if they’re finally turning the corner. If they aren’t at least a top 10 unit then somebody needs to be fired.

    • srdan

      They were a top ten unit last year. They’ll be good.

      I’m excited for teh defense every year!

    • Jeff Dudash

      On offense, too. The coaches cannot claim the GM didn’t give them enough to work with.

    • Uncle Rico.

      They employed dime 8 times in the 3rd preseason game, 3 times in the last, and none at all in the first two. Off that alone, I don’t see that as any portend of increased usage. They did us a 4th corner over a 3rd safety on all 11 dime snaps. But to me that tells me they don’t want Golden in dime any more, rather than wanting a corner. They did use a number of moneybacker looks this preseason in both nickel and dime. I would think they want a safety in that role. I do agree that dime will see a fairly significant uptick this season. But based more on the moneybacker looks this preseason and especially the trading for Wilcox. I really don’t think they make that move for just an injury replacement player/STer. I think they intend to work him in, and probably a lot by the end of the year.

    • srdan

      Does Hargrave stay on for dime?

      In my opinion he is the second best pass rusher on this team. I don’t understand him coming off in nickle.

    • nutty32

      match up personnel/substitution s coming off the other side line per usual?

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      True, but to be honest that was more by happenstance.

    • pcantidote

      Yuck. My do you need to remind me of that Denver game. I just had to relive Peyton giving himself up again and then being allowed to get up and convert and a third down…..and then the Fitz fumble.

    • RickM

      That’s a good point. We’ll get Alex’s take on it.

    • Craig M

      Upgrade of personnel, different packages- the only thing I’m concerned about right now is if our coaching staff has everyone on the same page or will we once again come out of the gate unprepared/ out of step and look unprofessional. Even if we would have gotten McLendon I’m still looking at/ hoping for 13-3 season and , I think, the first 3-5 games should tell the basic story for our upcoming season.

    • Michael Conrad

      I think the first thing to do is make Hilton the slot corner. Stop thinking Davis can cover cause he can’t , Get Wilcox involved in the secondary. Play some dime but be ready to mix and match players. I will be watching the inside rushers as I feel this is were wanting to get pressure with four stalls out.

    • nitrous12

      Probably more of a general football strategy question here, but how do they deal with hurry up offenses? If they put the 3-4 base on the field and the opposing offense comes out no huddle hurry up attack, they struggle against a quick passing game. If they get stuck with their dime package out there they get gashed on the ground.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Do you think too much versatility on such a young defense can be a bad thing? Nothing wrong with being versatile but I think it could also be a bit of a detriment in that players may spend too much time thinking instead of just playing.

    • Boots

      In the hurry up the offensive personnel doesn’t change either, and if they do the defense has a chance to also, so if we’re in base and they’re in 11 personnel a guy like Davis will pay dividends with his ability to cover.

    • Kevin Artis

      I still believe pass rush is will cure the majority of our aliments.

    • WreckIess

      It’s not too often when a Hurry up offense is used in the NFL and if it is then it’s more than likely situational like a 2 minute drill when the offense won’t be running too much. You see a lot more no huddle than hurry up. The defense can just call a timeout if they do get caught up though.