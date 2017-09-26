Dolphins Reinstate LB Lawrence Timmons One Week After Indefinitely Suspending Him

Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons was suspended indefinitely by his team one week ago but on Tuesday the former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick was reinstated to the roster and now expected to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Dolphins LB Lawrence Timmons reinstated today and will play Sunday versus the Saints, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2017

Timmons, who reportedly went AWOL a week ago Sunday ahead of the Dolphins road game against the Los Angeles Chargers, had has his streak of 101 consecutive games started snapped in Week 2 after the incident and was placed on the Dolphins Reserve/Suspended list a week ago today.





After suspending Timmons indefinitely, the Dolphins immediately traded for Saints former first-round draft pick, linebacker Stephone Anthony.

Last week, a report by Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com indicated that Timmons told his former Steelers teammates he wanted to be back in Pittsburgh when he visited a practice during the Dolphins Week 1 bye that was a result of Hurricane Irma hitting Florida.

Timmons signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins this past March and it included a large portion of his 2018 base salary being fully guaranteed. Timmons’ recent suspension, however, likely voided all future guaranteed money.

A week ago Sunday, Timmons was reportedly tracked down at the Los Angeles airport and he told law enforcement personnel at the time that he was trying to get home to Pittsburgh. He reportedly appeared disoriented at the time he was found.

The Dolphins enter Week 4 with a 1-1 record and it will now be interesting to see if Timmons not only starts against the Saints, but if he plays the entire games as well.