Hot Topics

    Drafting Of Colin Holba A Disappointment, Not A Disaster

    By Matthew Marczi September 4, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You probably knew this was coming at some point, but now it’s that time: the obligatory defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to draft a long snapper, even after said draft pick was beaten by a first-year long snapper.

    Okay, look, it’s not like Jared Retkofsky is still just waiting in the wings. If you remember that name, good on you. He is the player that the Steelers signed to long snap for him after their veteran long snapper, Greg Warren, suffered knee injuries in both 2008 and 2009.

    Originally undrafted out of Texas Christian in 2007, the furniture mover was in camp for the Steelers that year, and also spent time with the Seahawks, so they already had him on speed dial. Retkofsky, by the way, was 6’5”, 260 pounds.

    Outside of those two stints, the long snapper position was one that the team didn’t have to think about for over a decade from 2005 to 2016. But it was because of those two stints, likely, that his career is now over, as those knee injuries have caught up with him, and he can’t risk continuing to play without potentially doing himself long-term harm.

    Facing the prospect of having to find a new long snapper, something they haven’t done since 2005, the Steelers made sure to give quality effort in the pursuit, and in doing so they found two long snappers with rare size and either pedigree or experience to compete with one another, rather than simply handing an unproven player the job.


    So they used a sixth-round pick on Colin Holba, a 6’4”, 248-pounder out of Louisville, and they provided him competition with Kameron Canaday, a 6’4”, 245-pounder who won the job for the Carindals as an undrafted rookie last year, but who was released after three games.

    In all of these players is a clear pattern, long snappers with bigger frames. And that isn’t so easy to find. Soon after the draft, I wrote an article in which I analyzed the long snappers around the league. The majority of them were 6’2” or shorter and under 240 pounds.

    Regarding the specific sixth-round pick used to draft Holba, I also noted that teams who do draft a long snapper don’t wait until the seventh round to do so. Since 2000, seven have been drafted, all in the sixth round or earlier, including three earlier than the sixth round.

    While the Steelers obviously drafted Holba with the hope and expectation that he would win the job, more broadly, they did so in order to do everything they can to ensure that they will not be caught short-handed. He did not win the job, but he was part of a competition that will have made the position stronger for it.

    Bottom line, it sucks when a draft pick doesn’t make the team, and it sucks even more when that draft pick was at a position that usually doesn’t get drafted. But given the situation they were in with Warren, it’s understandable why they took that step in trying to find a solution.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Steve Ayers

      Fire Colbert…

    • alevin16

      Has anyone heard why Holba did not make the team? I am in Florida so I do not get any Pittsburgh news so I am curious if they discussed how he was beat out. From what I saw there was only 1 bad snap but there must have been other issues.

    • Jacob

      I hope the new guy doesn’t give us some bad snaps like he did in Arizona or thr Steelers could be into potential disasters on every 4th down.

    • Chris92021

      Dangerfield has been waived (injury settlement). He gets no respect.

    • Lambert58

      Never gets old.

    • RickM

      The final outcome was not the “solution” I expected the SB-contending Steelers to decide on. I genuinely hope it works out for the young Canaday; but I have reservations based on Arizona’s first 3 ‘real’ games in 2016. Hopefully that was just rookie nerves.

    • Boots

      Demarcus, is that you? Lol

    • Boots

      There have been only 3 strictly long snappers drafted, counting Holba. The others, such as the Giants DiBosse or whatever it is who was a LB in college, were position players coming out. Even if he was the Ray Guy of LS and the position was called Holbas afterwards I still would think it was a dumb pick because what’s the difference between the greatest long snapper ever and an average one in the NFL? Exactly! What I don’t understand is why a guy like McGee is not jumping up and down to work on long snapping!!!

    • Luneth Gardens

      More importantly, if Canaday fails like he did in AZ, is Holba still available?

    • Douglas Andrews

      They drafted Holba and provided competition with Canaday. I don’t look at it as a disastrous draft pick he just couldn’t be out the competition. That’s not on the Steelers it speaks more towards Holba. He had a bad snap or two in the Colts game. Sure that didn’t help his cause.

    • Jon Crissinger

      No it’s clearly Steve Ayers, not DeMarcus

    • Shannon Stephenson

      The thing on all of this that bothers me is the fact that the outcry of the pick when it happened and to be duped into thinking he was a once in a lifetime talent (or that is how I perceived it) and it was not meant to be. A lost 6 round pick is not anything to get really upset about but the way all of this went down is crazy to me.

    • MP

      All draft picks are uncertain. Uncertain longsnappers are wasted picks.

    • James Rogers

      Precisely. The article seems more like an attempt to make an excuse for using a draft pick on a LS than a logical reason.
      It’s not likely that they would have found a useful player at another position if they hadn’t taken Holba, but you never know. Antonio Brown was a 6th round pick, as was some guy named Brady.

    • SouthernSteel

      Son of a…… Now what do I do with my Holba jersey…

    • Labrat0116

      Will still have Debo as a backup !

      Remember how that one worked out ? Poor Debo ! Lol !

    • Darth Blount 47

      Let’s be honest here… when the pick happened, 80% of us instantly disliked the pick. 15% were so befuddled, they couldn’t form an opinion. And the other 5% were busy coming up with excuses/reasons/homerisms as to why the pick made perfect sense. After the spin machine went into full effect, those numbers flipped, and people began to not only understand the pick, but be talked into liking it. Only a few of us quietly were skeptical of the ‘Legend of Snapper Holba.’

      Fast forward, and here we are. After the universe cruelly course corrected, Colin was canned for Kameron Canady. Is there any rejoicing? Of course not. I also assumed that by basic default, Holba would be handed the job and be here for years. But alas, not meant to be. Does that make the pick a bad one, ultimately? Of course it does. Does it make it back-breaking? No. But looking back on this draft, it is pretty clear that if things would have been handled differently, it’s likely all of this tinkering done the past week, wouldn’t have been as necessary or grandiose.

      So one must ask themselves… would I want them to go back and change things or have things as they currently are? And you know what? I kinda like the flurry of activity and the “course correcting” that WE have imposed on the fabric of the universe. And I like this team and where it is at. Haden, McDonald, Wilcox, even Canady. The gains, the losses, I think we are ready to beat the stuffing out of the Cleveland Browns. Punctuated by Bell signing his tender today. The machine is oiled and the pumps are being positively primed.

    • Boots

      I don’t think Marczi makes a lot of excuses, he just has a different perspective on it than I do and that’s what a site like this is all about. I’m not a Colbert hater, but I feel that was a mistake. The difference with me is I think it was a mistake regardless of whether he made it or not bc I just can’t bring myself to the conclusion that a strictly long snapper is a draftable position that’s all.

    • TJ Judson

      Yeah, your thinking… and that of practically every GM in every draft… The delta between the best and an avg LS just isn’t important enough vs other positions.

    • Joseph Shaw

      Could have been worse–could have been a kicker in the second round who flames out spectacularly.

    • Joseph Shaw

      I’m not going crazy over it. But it was a bad pick, period. And you’re right–a sixth-round pick isn’t terribly valuable, but it has value. If you’re going to take the first long snapper off the board in the sixth round, he needs to make the team, period. He didn’t, so that’s a fail.

      But it’s not a catastrophe, just a fail–you’ll have lots of those every draft season. Time to move on.

    • AndreH

      As much as we would like to blame the player and rightfully so, he does deserve a lot of the blame. I think much of the blame lies with the organization. So-called evaluator of talent (Colbert and Tomlin).

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Just proves that they just did not hand the job to the draft pick. I’m okay with this. Camp provided competition and the free agent won out. The front office hedged their bet and will have Holba on speed dial if no one else picks him up.

    • francesco

      I’m also ok how things finally worked out. But now imagine if we did not get Haden or McDonald or Wilcox?

    • LucasY59

      trade up for that kicker and make it even worse

    • LucasY59

      I agree and said the same thing after the draft pick, they tried to explain/make Holba some kinda rare unicorn (when I see lots of 6’5″ish 250#ish guys, TEs and LBs, get cut every year) I think lots of guys (with lots of Athletic talent) could learn to snap, and some guys that arent going to make it in the NFL at different position could still make good $ as a snapper so I am surprised more of the fringe guys dont try to make themselves more versatile and valuable