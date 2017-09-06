Dulac: Steelers Close To Reaching Deal With Tuitt

It’s been one of the busiest weeks in recent Pittsburgh Steelers’ history. But there’s still one more move we’re waiting to be announced. A long-term deal with DE Stephon Tuitt. It sounds like that’s going to happen in the very near future.

In his weekly chat, the PPG’s Gerry Dulac had this response to a question about Tuitt getting a deal done with the team.

“JP from Va.: With the trades being done, how close are the Steelers and Tuitt to a extension of his rookie contract?

Gerry Dulac: Very close. Should be any day now.”

It’s been quiet on that front for the past two weeks. Our last update had Art Rooney II expressing a desire to get a contract done but there hadn’t been many updates after that, attention shifted to trades and roster moves the team has made.

It’s unclear exactly what kind of money the two sides will agree to but you can bet it’ll at least be in spitting distance of Cam Heyward’s 5 year, $52.28 million deal he signed in 2015.





Tuitt had a bit of a down year last season. But the difference between his four sacks and what could’ve been eight was fine. He missed finishing several sacks, an area we’ve covered something Keith Butler has talked about in the past.

Over his career, Tuitt has 11.5, including a career high six in 2015. Like Heyward, he plays with a high amount of effort and stepped up as a leader when Heyward was lost to a pec injury last season. Tuitt fits what a Steeler is all about and certainly well-deserving of a deal.

When the deal gets finalized, whether that’s later today or at the 11th hour (Troy Polamalu was signed at the last second), we’ll be sure to pass the info along. Expect it to happen sooner or later and that’s all that matters.