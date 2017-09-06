Hot Topics

    Dulac: Steelers Close To Reaching Deal With Tuitt

    By Alex Kozora September 6, 2017 at 11:55 am


    It’s been one of the busiest weeks in recent Pittsburgh Steelers’ history. But there’s still one more move we’re waiting to be announced. A long-term deal with DE Stephon Tuitt. It sounds like that’s going to happen in the very near future.

    In his weekly chat, the PPG’s Gerry Dulac had this response to a question about Tuitt getting a deal done with the team.

    “JP from Va.: With the trades being done, how close are the Steelers and Tuitt to a extension of his rookie contract? 
    Gerry Dulac: Very close. Should be any day now.”

    It’s been quiet on that front for the past two weeks. Our last update had Art Rooney II expressing a desire to get a contract done but there hadn’t been many updates after that, attention shifted to trades and roster moves the team has made.

    It’s unclear exactly what kind of money the two sides will agree to but you can bet it’ll at least be in spitting distance of Cam Heyward’s 5 year, $52.28 million deal he signed in 2015.


    Tuitt had a bit of a down year last season. But the difference between his four sacks and what could’ve been eight was fine. He missed finishing several sacks, an area we’ve covered something Keith Butler has talked about in the past.

    Over his career, Tuitt has 11.5, including a career high six in 2015. Like Heyward, he plays with a high amount of effort and stepped up as a leader when Heyward was lost to a pec injury last season. Tuitt fits what a Steeler is all about and certainly well-deserving of a deal.

    When the deal gets finalized, whether that’s later today or at the 11th hour (Troy Polamalu was signed at the last second), we’ll be sure to pass the info along. Expect it to happen sooner or later and that’s all that matters.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • falconsaftey43

      Good news, get it done.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      A+ offseason if this gets done.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Excellent, Smithers… Excellent.

      Heyward – Hargrave – Tuitt, need to be together for a long time.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Yes!! Get it done boys!*

    • Chris92021

      Man I hope so. And I hope they have the same (if not better) results as Aaron Smith, Casey Hampton, and Brett Keisel.

    • Bradys_Dad

      Just reading your post has reminded me how much I miss those guys.

    • hoptown

      I have a feeling Moats is going to be cut to clear some cap room for this. Someone has to be cut by Sunday. Could restructure someone but cap getting tight already for 2018.

    • Quan Hurst

      Get it done use whats left on the boz!

    • Josh Gustad

      Dulac deleted the tweet…crap

    • Boots

      That would be a great end to an off-season that right now has the team in a position to be better than last year and that could put us in 7th heaven!!!