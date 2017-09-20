Ex-Steelers Off To Rough Start In Post-Pittsburgh Careers

So…it hasn’t gone all that smoothly so far when it comes to former Pittsburgh Steelers players relocating this year. Almost literally not one player who was an unrestricted free agent who failed to re-sign with the Steelers is currently on an NFL 53-man roster, and this is not an insignificant list of players, either.

I’m sure it goes without saying that this is in the wake of the news surrounding longtime veteran Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons, who yesterday was officially suspended by the Dolphins after going AWOL and failing to show up for his first game with the team.

It certainly appears as though he is on his way out of Miami, as the suspension likely voids much of the Dolphins’ guarantees in his two-year, $12 million contract, of which $11 million was guaranteed, which would make him easier to release. The team traded a fifth-round pick to the Saints for linebacker Stephone Anthony, a former first-round pick.

Outside of Timmons’ concerning situation, we also have the case of Jarvis Jones, who signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals, but who failed to make the 53-man roster. after suffering a neck injury, the team ultimately reached an injury settlement with him. Prior to the disc issue, he also landed on the non-football injury list with a quad injury.

The only semi-notable free agent departure who actually remains on a 53-man roster right now would be wide receiver Markus Wheaton, who signed with the Bears in the offseason, but despite the fact that the Steelers will be in Chicago on Sunday, they will not be seeing their former wide receiver there.





Not on the field, anyway, because he is missing time while recovering from a broken finger. He also broke a finger during his rookie season in Pittsburgh. It’s not clear when he will return, but it’s not expected to be this week. He also had to have an appendectomy in July that kept him out of the early weeks of training camp.

And considering that the Bears have already lost their top two wide receivers in Cameron Meredith and Kevin White, well…let’s just say that their most potent target right now is Kendall Wright.

Shamarko Thomas, meanwhile, signed with the Jets but was released as well. DeAngelo Williams never found another team, nor did Ricardo Mathews. Cody Wallace’s career is seemingly over, as is, naturally, Greg Warren’s, who was re-signed. David Johnson, too, was re-signed by the Steelers but did not make the roster and remains a free agent.

Even former Steelers from longer ago have had their issues staying employed. Antwon Blake recently retired after signing with the Giants. They even faced him in the preseason (they made up for it by trading them Ross Cockrell). Sean Spence as well was released but has since been re-signed.