Ex-Steelers Off To Rough Start In Post-Pittsburgh Careers

    By Matthew Marczi September 20, 2017 at 12:00 pm


    So…it hasn’t gone all that smoothly so far when it comes to former Pittsburgh Steelers players relocating this year. Almost literally not one player who was an unrestricted free agent who failed to re-sign with the Steelers is currently on an NFL 53-man roster, and this is not an insignificant list of players, either.

    I’m sure it goes without saying that this is in the wake of the news surrounding longtime veteran Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons, who yesterday was officially suspended by the Dolphins after going AWOL and failing to show up for his first game with the team.

    It certainly appears as though he is on his way out of Miami, as the suspension likely voids much of the Dolphins’ guarantees in his two-year, $12 million contract, of which $11 million was guaranteed, which would make him easier to release. The team traded a fifth-round pick to the Saints for linebacker Stephone Anthony, a former first-round pick.

    Outside of Timmons’ concerning situation, we also have the case of Jarvis Jones, who signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals, but who failed to make the 53-man roster. after suffering a neck injury, the team ultimately reached an injury settlement with him. Prior to the disc issue, he also landed on the non-football injury list with a quad injury.

    The only semi-notable free agent departure who actually remains on a 53-man roster right now would be wide receiver Markus Wheaton, who signed with the Bears in the offseason, but despite the fact that the Steelers will be in Chicago on Sunday, they will not be seeing their former wide receiver there.


    Not on the field, anyway, because he is missing time while recovering from a broken finger. He also broke a finger during his rookie season in Pittsburgh. It’s not clear when he will return, but it’s not expected to be this week. He also had to have an appendectomy in July that kept him out of the early weeks of training camp.

    And considering that the Bears have already lost their top two wide receivers in Cameron Meredith and Kevin White, well…let’s just say that their most potent target right now is Kendall Wright.

    Shamarko Thomas, meanwhile, signed with the Jets but was released as well. DeAngelo Williams never found another team, nor did Ricardo Mathews. Cody Wallace’s career is seemingly over, as is, naturally, Greg Warren’s, who was re-signed. David Johnson, too, was re-signed by the Steelers but did not make the roster and remains a free agent.

    Even former Steelers from longer ago have had their issues staying employed. Antwon Blake recently retired after signing with the Giants. They even faced him in the preseason (they made up for it by trading them Ross Cockrell). Sean Spence as well was released but has since been re-signed.

    • RickM

      It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Timmons’ guarantees. One report I read said that he was back with the team before Sunday’s game (after being found at the airport), but Gase chose not to play him. And of course, there were multiple reports on Monday that LT wanted to play this coming weekend.

      Miami ‘made its bed’ by giving him $11M of the $12M guaranteed. I have a tough time believing any arbitrator would allow the Dolphins to simply release him if he is willing to play, thereby voiding most of his guarantees. My guess is some sort of compromise will be reached if he’s released, as most expect.

    • DSG

      You forgot sammy coates

    • Uncle Rico.

      Can you CC this to LeVeon? Or make a crappy rap out of it so he’ll be sure to take notice?

    • george

      Did he play against us in the first game?

    • Sam Clonch

      He didn’t leave as an URFA, as everyone else in the article did.

    • Sam Clonch

      Well there goes a 5th round comp pick….

    • Steve Johnson

      Hmm! Very interesting. But what does this say about Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin and the Scouting Department? You know, for years it has been rumored that the Steelers system works better for players than the opposite. So, it could be that their system is designed to make an average player look better than they really are.

    • Guest12

      In regards to Bell. I don’t think it is rust. This is not the only season he didn’t participate in training camp or any of that, and those years he had no problem getting going. I think he is purposely not as aggressive as he usually is to avoid an injury that will hurt his long term deal. Him not being in training camp is not a good excuse for not exploding through holes/gaps and making sharp cuts. We have the same offensive scheme, same O line. It’s not like he wasn’t training he just wasn’t in camp or preseason. I think he is just trying to be cautious with himself and it could possibly be a scenario where he doesn’t give a full effort against teams he thinks we could beat without him having a big game and then goes hard against top-tier talent.

    • Steve Johnson

      I thought he was still with the Browns.

    • Steve Johnson

      lol. I like that, good one. Speaking of Bell, I didn’t think he was worth the $12.1M he’s getting this year. I hope the Steelers don’t sign him to a huge contract after the season.

    • Steve Johnson

      You kow, I thought about that as well. If he doesn’t break out this Sunday, I say play the other two guys more.

    • The Chin

      I couldn’t possibly disagree more