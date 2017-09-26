Hot Topics

    Film Room: Antonio Brown Plays QB And WR For Season’s First Touchdown

    By Alex Kozora September 26, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Antonio Brown got his first looks in the red zone Sunday and the Pittsburgh Steelers fed him his first touchdown. More accurately, Brown fed himself. Let’s break down AB’s score.

    This was a sight adjustment by Ben Roethlisberger and Brown. Normally, it’s Ben giving the signal. We’ve covered his now-seldom used facemask grab as a subtle alert he’s throwing hot. This time, it’s Brown giving the signal.

    The cornerback on him is playing seven yards off. Anytime you get that look, especially near the goal line, it’s worth throwing a smoke screen. Brown signals behind his back to throw him the ball hot. The reduced split helps, too, cutting down the time from throw to catch and giving Brown more space after the catch.

    As Roethlisberger looks to his left, he sees the signal. Right there, it’s a pass.


    The rest is simple. The back and line ell run, because they still think it’s going to be one, and Brown gets the screen with the corner off in space. That’s a matchup you live for. Your best playmaker in the open field, one-on-one with the corner. Brown does the rest, cutting inside and stretching over the goal line for the score.

    There’s not a lot here to examine here but what does exist is really important. That relationship between Ben and AB. Where one can see a favorable look, communicate secretly and quickly and execute.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • NYCSteelCurtain

      Noticed Juju making the read as well and going straight for the block with good timing so AB only had to beat 1 man. Made a nice catch on Sunday too to pick up the first.

      Should get JuJu more involved!

    • Anthony Palmerston

      I’m not sure he made that read. In the tape above he never looked at Brown. If he never looked at Brown then he would never have seen the call. It was a designed run play to begin with which is probably why he ran out blocking.

    • Rob S.

      Since it was originally a running play it’s safe to assume he had that blocking assignment anyway.