    Film Room: Javon Hargrave Embarrasses J.C. Tretter

    By Matthew Marczi September 15, 2017 at 07:30 am


    Pittsburgh Steelers second-year defensive tackle Javon Hargrave did not log for himself a heaping helping of snaps during Sunday’s regular season opener—just 25 of 66 defensive snaps—but he made the most of the snaps that he did get, and that included registering a sack, while nearly having another to his name.

    It is actually a bit surprising that the former third-round draft pick did not see more playing time in the game, considering the fact that the defense lost Stephon Tuitt on the second snap, but the Steelers seemed mostly to want to keep him in at nose tackle, allowing Tyson Alualu to take over Tuitt’s role.

    In fact, only about a third or so of his playing time came outside of the Steelers’ 3-4 front or at the goal line, and in those fronts he remained at the nose. Given the short notice, however, I would not be surprised if he sees a more diverse role on Sunday should Tuitt miss the game.

    His play, after all, certainly did nothing to dissuade from playing him, and he clearly got the better of Cleveland’s new free agent signing at center, J.C. Tretter, really making him look bad on a few snaps.

    One of those snaps came early in the second quarter, which Hargrave at the zero technique. Off the snap, he took a false step to his right before swimming over Tretter’s right shoulder to burst into the backfield. DeShone Kizer had to spin out of contact and by then could only scramble. Unfortunately, Ryan Shazier drew a penalty here for a late his.


    Later, early in the third quarter, he was again set head over center, this time against the run on first down. While he was ultimately credited for the run stop here following a two-yard gain, the play was really enabled by the cohesion of the front seven retaining their gaps

    Early in the fourth quarter, his persistence finally paid off, embarrassing Tretter once again to record the fourth sack of his career, and the first of year two. Again, lined up right over the center, he tried to swim over the same way as the earlier pressure, but when that failed, he simply bull rushed Tretter into the backfield.

    Kizer nearly tripped over his center’s foot as Hargrave bent him over backward, at which point the nose tackle shed the block and chased the quarterback as he flushed to his left, dragging him down for the sack. The only negative on the play was that he lost his balance on the celebration, and that’s a knock I can live with.

    He wasn’t quite done putting the moves on the Browns’ free agent acquisition though, as later in the quarter he got another pressure, ripping under his right shoulder and using his right arm to create separation as he rushed into the backfield. Kizer ultimately escaped and got off an inaccurate long ball.

    The way that Hargrave has played this preseason and in the regular season opener, as long as he actually gets the playing time, it’s hard to imagine he doesn’t come up with a half-dozen or so sacks this year. He is going to be a nightmare for interior linemen, and can be an important weapon getting pressure up the middle for quarterbacks who like to get the ball out quickly.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • falconsaftey43

      Hargrave might just be my favorite player on this team. I do hope he starts seeing more playing time.

    • Lil Smitty

      I think Javon will be key in stopping the Vikings. He needs to play more snaps

    • The Tony

      Just watching him play really reminds me of Geno Atkins. This kid is going to be a stud. It is going to be really exciting to see what our defensive line can do this year, especially since we just man handled a much improved Browns line

    • Peter MacDonald

      STEAL!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      atkins is the only bungals player ive ever wanted on pitt. because he is just that damn good.

    • nikgreene

      Interior of the Vikings O-Line is definitely beatable too.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Beautiful

    • capehouse

      I’m curious if this is the plan for Hargrave for the rest of the season. 38% of snaps? That’s awfully low for a guy that was logging between 70-80% at the end of last season, albeit while Heyward was on IR. Moving forward this year, and looking at the distribution of snaps in the Browns game, if Tuitt is healthy he’ll takeover the snaps Alualu received, and Alualu will takeover the snaps LT Walton received, so that leaves Hargrave with most likely the same amount of snaps that he received in the Browns game. I think that’s a piss poor plan for a guy looking to have a breakout season.

    • 07mac11

      He may have to vary that move, though, later in the season. His explosiveness is impressive, but he steps right than swims left on 3 of the 4 videos. Once linemen learn not to over-commit initially, they may be able to anchor better. This will start to show up on tape as the weeks go by.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Anyone else that was on the Andrew Billings bandwagon glad they took Hargrave instead ***raises hand***…

    • VaDave

      His ability to pressure the middle of pocket has been sorely missing from the Steeler defense for a long time. It’s exactly what we need vs these QBs taking 2 steps and out comes the ball, not mentioning any names…lol.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Very true, but what I like is that on the sack where Tretter did counter him correctly, Hargrave bullied him with a bull rush straight into the QB. I like that he can win in different ways

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Love this guy

    • Conserv_58

      He certainly dominated the Texans OLman he went against last night. He’s got a great and powerful push-pull move against offensive lineman when he bull rushes them. Once he locks onto them and pulls them forward they are too far off balance to counter it. They end up face planting into the turf.

    • Conserv_58

      Indeed. The Steelers haven’t had a NT be that dominant since Casey Hampton played.

    • Dennis Wright

      This is what the Steelers need to beat New England and disrupt that offense. The blueprint has been out there for years. Pressure up the middle and rush 4. You can play a zone against Brady…..it’s not always so much about the coverages. It’s the pressure and throwing of the timing. Hargrave is a huge key to the Steelers defense being dynamic and multiple and I hope he gets the proper usage going forward depending on who the Steelers play. He may warrant a game plan that is tailored to his pass rushing strengths for certain teams if he keeps this up.

    • CP72

      Pretty amazing he’s this far along in his development considering the level he played collegiantly.

      Burns and Davis are going to be good players, but Hargrave is a going to be the crown jewel of that draft class.

    • 太阳三联

      The Brady killer

    • Michael Mosgrove

      pretty much.

    • Brenton deed

      2016 draft looks like a good vintage