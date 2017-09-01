Hot Topics

    Film Room: Josh Dobbs Shows Starter Traits Thursday Night

    By Alex Kozora September 1, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Josh Dobbs has certainly had an uneven camp. As a 4th round rookie, none of that is a surprise. But I thought he saved his best for last, playing well against the Carolina Panthers in last night’s finale. It’s probably – hopefully – the last time we see him on the field this year this season. So it was a good note to go out on, leading a last-second comeback and tossing as 58 yard touchdown pass to Justin Hunter. What Dobbs showed is foundational work on his path to become a starter in this league.

    We’re going to break down that touchdown pass and the positive traits we can take away from it.

    The Carolina broadcast has a great aerial view of the play. Pre-snap, the Panthers show Cover 3 with a single high safety and the corners playing with outside leverage. That’s what Dobbs sees.

    Dobbs knows he has single coverage with a height/weight/speed weapon in Hunter. But if he keys in on Hunter immediately after the snap, he’ll draw the safety, who could squeeze the throw. As Dobbs drops back, he keeps his eyes to the middle of the field to hold the safety between the hashes, unsure of where the QB is going with the ball.


    As Dobbs hitches up, he moves his eyes to the right and heaves the ball down the sideline for Hunter. By this point, the safety is taken out of the equation. He has no chance to make a play on the football, breaking on the football simply too late to reach the sideline. No safety is making up this kind of ground.

    Good, subtle stem to the outside by Justin Hunter to stack the corner and Dobbs’ ball placement is great. Over his shoulder and hits him in stride. Great fingertip catch and Hunter finishes the play.

    It’s simple and yes, any QB worth their weight has to be able to do this. But it’s a smooth play by Dobbs, showing off mental and physical traits for a big-time play. While he’s still going to be the #3 for this season, it’s a great way to enter the regular season and build off that in practice.

    By next year, he’ll be in position to challenge for Landry Jones’ spot.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Dion Johnson

      That play reminds me of a young(old) Charlie Batch throwing deep

    • Steeler4Ever

      I comented last night he looked much quicker and confident in his reads

    • Biggie

      Definitely took step forward. Starter quality I am not sure yet but definitely backup to Ben quality in short order over L. Jones to me.

    • CoaltownSteeler

      I’d bet money he has a preseason next year like L. Jones’ last year, getting a literal ton of snaps.

    • SilverSteel

      That was a pretty play. He needs to work on those short passes now. He has the tools.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      starter is a stretch. he was terrible for 80% of the second half. look at the ayers “target” overthrew him by 15 yards. almost right into a defenders hands.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      well all 3 ( first round qb pick)will be competing next year.

    • SilverSteel

      No offense MM, but don’t you ever wear your black and gold glasses…ever?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i wear them, but i’m also a hard pressing individual because thats how ive been trained to be. to be an overly critical thinker. comes from working in combat zones, and on the flight deck. i have to know every possibility. because its what kept me alive.

      no offense taken. i am not the easiest person to be around or talk to i know this. this type of critical thinking is very hard to change though.

    • Alex Kozora

      I said starter traits. Not that he looked like a starter overall.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      fair enough.

    • Alex Kozora

      That’s basically what happened this year.

    • Boots

      I didn’t get to see the game yet, did he actually show improvement or did he just hit two throws?

    • Michael Conrad

      I think MM is right he was terrible for 80 percent of the game. He is not accurate when he does not set his feet. I also feel the play calling hindered him until they opened it up. He needs to work on something that is very hard to improve his accuracy. The game is slowing down for him. He still put more points on the board then LJ put up in two years.