    Film Room: Milliseconds Changing Outcome Of Bryant’s Go Routes

    By Daniel Valente September 26, 2017 at 03:59 pm


    It was another disappointing road effort for the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday as they were defeated by the Chicago Bears. Though there were many significant moments during Sunday’s affair that can be pinpointed as a missed opportunity, none were perhaps more tone setting than the Steelers’ first offensive play.

    As the football released out of the hands of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, it seemed evident that the Steelers were poised to strike first. The pass’ target, wide receiver Martavis Bryant, had five yards on the nearest Bears’ defender. For a brief few seconds, worries of the Steelers’ road struggles seemed suspended in the air as it headed towards the fingertips of Bryant. And then just as fast as the worries had been put aside, it came crashing back down to earth, falling right through the fingertips of the Steelers wide receiver.

    Though on the broadcast, Bryant’s dropped pass looked to be as close to a pure drop as one could get, perhaps there was more to the missed opportunity than just a pass that slipped through the receiver’s grasp. Taking a glance at Bryant’s route, the lightning-quick receiver seems to slow down for a fraction of a second as he turns to locate the ball.

    That split-second decision is not only important because it is potentially a momentum building play negated but it is also the third week in a row that a split-second decision has cost the receiver.


    Very similar outcome for Bryant who is located on the left side of the offense. The 6’4 wide receiver runs a go route down the sideline, once again turning his head and slowing down in the process. Roethlisberger was visibly frustrated after the play and for good reason. There are not a lot of defensive backs quick enough to keep up with Bryant, meaning every incomplete pass is a missed chance to capitalize on an offensive strength.

    A different approach here but still the same result for Bryant. Running another go route, Bryant opts to cut towards the middle of the field while Roethlisberger expects the receiver to continue down the sideline. More of a communication problem than the previous examples, it is obvious that Bryant and Roethlisberger have still not yet developed their deep ball telepathy.

    In a 60-minute game, a millisecond may not seem like much but for a receiver and quarterback who thrive off the deep ball it is the foundation of their success. With the Steelers’ offense facing scrutiny over their lackluster play, a couple milliseconds could go a long way in improving the production of the unit.

    Daniel Valente
    Steelers fan from birth, spending majority of my free time looking up statistics. Had the honor of meeting Mike Vanderjagt shortly after his infamous missed field goal in the 2005 Divisional Round. Currently pursuing a Journalism degree. Follow me on Twitter @StatsGuyDaniel
      The good thing is that this is an easily fixable problem

      How so?

      Nice observation, it looked as the ball was overthrown.

      That’s a champion play if made. If not your just another team.

      But great film review

      Bryant just has to run his go routes full speed

      Time for Ben and Martavis to get more on the same page. He’s been out a year so…

      Also how about Martavis not slowing up?

      Hello Mr. Glass is Half Empty

      Great review here.
      1) I don’t see a ton of slow up by Bryant from my view. I see a guy who is open by 5 yards and the ball is overthrown by 6 inches. Would like to see Bryant lay out for that but that’s a tough ask for a guy. I’d put the blame mostly on Ben for that one. Bryant did his part and got open by 5 and Ben still over threw him.
      2) Can’t see a whole lot here. Looks like the DB and WR are even and this would have had to be a perfect throw in order to fit it in under the S and over the DB and still in bounds. I can’t tell where it landed but it almost looks uncatchable from this view. If so, wouldn’t that be on Ben. (Pay no mind to AB on the bottom who has room in between coverage for a healthy 25 yd gainer.)
      3) This is a trash play. Not sure what he is thinking taking his route inside toward S. Maybe that was a route meant to cut in and then drift back to the corner of the end zone and the play didn’t have time to develop due to pressure. Tough task to give Ben time when blocking an OLB with JJ. AV does a bad job too. Lucky Ben even got this off without a tip/pick. No route to the MOF, max protect and they still got pressure. 7 vs 6 and the O takes the L.
      I hope the best is yet to come. Need to get him in on more slants man. He can catch and run away with the best of them.

      Another one for the PFF subjectivity debate column, but to my eyes that ball is no where near anything I would consider a “drop.”

      I blame this on Goodell.

      I think you’re over-simplifying it a little.
      Asking Bryant not to turn around at all borders on tunnel vision. If he does that we’re gonna have tons of plays where the ball was thrown to someone else and instead of Bryant trying to make a block. He’s just running his route for 30 yards before turning around. And then we’re talking about how he has no awareness. His peek was very minimal (first gif) and is almost necessary for someone who is asked to run go routes as often as he is. On the 2nd gif, what is down and distance? Ben easily could’ve taken an underneath WR for like 10 yards but appears that would’ve been short if 3rd down. Bottom-line, yes clearly there are instances where he shouldn’t peek and thus slow down but I don’t think you can always say that

      I do understand your bigger point on how our offense is out of sync by fractions of a second and also how Bryant and Ben are so close (but yet so far)

      Thanks for reading

      Horse shoes and hand grenades…