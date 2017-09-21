Hot Topics

    Film Room: This Is Why Steelers’ Sack Totals Are Skyrocketing

    By Alex Kozora September 21, 2017 at 08:00 am


    Back to talk to the tape for one of honestly the most important subjects we can cover. The Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for second in the NFL with nine sacks through two weeks. Compare that to having just one last year, tied for last. The key difference? Rush lane integrity. Keeping the QB within the pocket to allow blitzes to be effective and guys to win their one-on-one matchups.

    We use the first two games to show several examples of how it works and why it helps. As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below and if you have any issue with the audio/video.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.