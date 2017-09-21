Film Room: This Is Why Steelers’ Sack Totals Are Skyrocketing

Back to talk to the tape for one of honestly the most important subjects we can cover. The Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for second in the NFL with nine sacks through two weeks. Compare that to having just one last year, tied for last. The key difference? Rush lane integrity. Keeping the QB within the pocket to allow blitzes to be effective and guys to win their one-on-one matchups.

We use the first two games to show several examples of how it works and why it helps. As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below and if you have any issue with the audio/video.