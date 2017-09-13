Hot Topics

    Film Room: Vance McDonald Bobbles First Impression

    By Matthew Marczi September 13, 2017 at 07:30 am


    Considering the short notice with which new Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald was brought in, neither we nor the team get the opportunity to get a good look at him during the preseason, let alone a proper evaluation of what he could bring to the table.

    While there is optimism about the part he has to play for the team going forward, it was obvious on Sunday that he was not yet on the top of the depth chart, as Jesse James saw the vast majority of snaps, the newcomer seeing just two snaps on which he was the lone tight end of 17, and on two of them, he lined up as a receiver.

    His first bit of action came on the third offensive play of the game, on which the Steelers were attempting to run a screen for Martavis Bryant on second and 15. Working out of the slot, McDonald still had a tough assignment attempting to get out into the flat to throw a block, and as a result he ended up being flagged for a hold—though it was almost more of a tackle.

    On the next play, they tried to run a similar play to the opposite side of the field, only this time the tight end was up against the line. On his second try, he actually did get out into the flat in time to pick off the cornerback, but Bryant dropped the ball.


    Early in the second quarter, he saw his first target as a Steeler, Ben Roethlisberger looking for him on a third and 12 play from the Steelers’ 42-yard line. Working out of the near left slot, he ran s quick-hitting inside slant, but he was unable to hold onto the ball through contact.

    I did not rule this a drop, but it is a ball that should still be caught. He is going to have to make plays like these, and in fact this is one of the big areas in which the tight ends disappointed, prompting the trade in the first place.

    Early in the second half, the Steelers asked him to pass protect, which is something that he did not do a lot of with the 49ers. While the end of the play here looks ugly, he really just slipped, and previously on the rep actually did a nice job of mirroring the rusher.

    In all, it was not the most auspicious of beginnings for McDonald in Pittsburgh, and James certainly did nothing to dissuade the coaching staff from continuing to trot him out there, but we should continue to see improvements over the course of the next few weeks.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • NinjaMountie

      I’m happy you didn’t rule that a drop. I agree it would have been nice if he’d have held onto the ball, but sometimes NFL defenders make plays too.

    • Bob Loblaw

      I’d even argue the defender is there a little too early. He’s already got him wrapped up when the ball arrives.

    • Defenders can make plays too? This is a new concept to me. Our guys are supposed to win every battle, every play, no question, no exception!

    • steelburg

      Most will say James impressed but I thought he was already a really good Red zone target and I questioned last year why he wasn’t used more in that area. He has strong hands and he does make catches in traffic. So I thought he played well in an area I already know he was good at it just took Haley a year to figure it out. But I think McDonald will end up being the field stretcher for us James was not able to take advantage of the safety dropping 25 to 30 yards deep. The middle of the field was open for the TE to do some damage and James just doesn’t have that skill set. McDonald with a little more time will make those safeties guard the middle of the field so we are able to attack deep in the future.

    • francesco

      I thought we were fine with what we had at TE position. It was up to Ben and Grimble/JJ to keep practicing together and getting reps in.

    • I’m sure there are some guys chomping at the bit to put James out of his misery. After his performance last week, they’ll just have to wait another week at least.

      The Viking are pretty good a defending the middle against TEs, so we’ll see I guess.

    • NinjaMountie

      I know, right! How dare they even think they can defend a Steeler!

    • Iulo

      exactly… I don’t like James but never denied his capabilities at catching the ball… he has really good hands and as you said, better use him in redzone, where he just don’t need to move a lot to get into the goal line because he is simple not good at it…

    • Blasphemy!!!

    • Eric C. Brown

      When Ryan Clark first signed with us, I wasn’t sure what to think — until I saw Redskins fans were disappointed telling us we got a great player. They were right. With the Vance McDonald deal, I wasn’t sure what to think — but Niners fans have been laughing telling us we got a dude with hands of stone and they were thrilled to be rid of him. Nice guy, can’t catch has been the general consensus from their fan base on social media. So far (and it’s only one game and one target, but) they’re right.

    • MattHat121

      Yeah, I see the same thing. Vance is being brought down while the ball is still in the air.

    • Guest12

      One of the perks for having to go up against a guy like Kyle Rudolph everyday in practice.

    • Guest12

      They threw him the ball 1 time…….1 time!