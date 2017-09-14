Hot Topics

    Film Room: William Gay Not Dead Yet In Reduced Role

    By Matthew Marczi September 14, 2017 at 07:30 am


    For some, there is nothing that pleases them more than to read of the demise of 11th-year Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay, who to start off the 2017 season is rotating with Mike Hilton in the slot and working as the dime back. You can be your own judge as to what the following evaluation says of him.

    Early in the first quarter, Gay drew the assignment of covering rookie first-round tight end David Njoku out of the slot. Lined out of a three-point stance, Gay played him tight at the line only to see the Miami product win the outside angle and catch the contested ball thrown behind him to move the chains on third and 11. The broadcast review shows him to be closer to defending the ball than the all-22 tape would reveal due to the distance.

    10 minutes into the third quarter, the veteran cornerback helped to blow up a screen pass to the left, reading the play immediately and only narrowly being edged away from making the tackle himself after being picked up late by the blockers. His initial penetration gave the defense the time to swarm and stifle the Browns for a five-yard loss.


    Late in the third quarter, he was in coverage in the left slot out of the dime, dropping back into a zone before the snap. Eventually reading the sideline pass, he raced to the edge and hammered Ricardo Louis, preventing him from making the catch, but drawing a penalty in doing so.

    But he nearly made up for it later in the drive all in one motion as he used his veteran knowledge and film study to jump a route intended for Duke Johnson that he nearly intercepted. He has done this and housed it for six a few times in recent years.

    Unfortunately for him, he drew an impossible assignment in defending a fourth-and-two play two snaps later, hovering behind the defensive line pre-snap with the expectation of carrying Seth DeValve, the tight end, who raced to the flat. Gay nearly got picked, but he never would have gotten there in time anyway.

    Finally, late in the game, with the Browns at the 11-yard line, Gay made his mark in the running game, managing to upend the running back pouncing through the gap and chopping him just above the knees. The back flew over him and landed for just a one-yard gain.

    There was some good and some bad in here, but the bad really wasn’t so bad, and can be partly chalked up to the improbability of succeeding in the given assignment. He may not be a starter anymore, but Gay certainly is not going anywhere just yet.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • RickM

      I’ve never worried a lot about Gay unless he’s playing on the outside. If he can continue to help the team in his reduced role, as it appears above, great. The two plays he got ‘beat’ on would have challenged any DB.

    • francesco

      Yes i was noticing his play and found that he still has game. I think he can play Safety as well because he has intelligence to read plays better than Mitchell ever can.

    • ATL96STEELER

      I think he’d make a pretty good FS as well, but I don’t think we’ll see him in a S role in PIT unless pressed into it.

      The longer completion to the TE…imo, that’s really the problem with Gay…he was in pretty good coverage there, but not able to make a play on the ball. That was well executed by the OFC, but vs Gay I think it will be completed a high % of the time if that ball is on the TE outside shoulder.

      A better CB is going to get beat there as well, but I think they would defend a higher % than Gay.

    • WARisHELL

      Gave up a 1st down on 3rd down. Gave up a 1st down on 4th down. Committed a penalty on a 3rd down stop that gave a 1st down. Dropped a pick. Seems pretty bad to me.

    • capehouse

      Who started in the slot, Gay or Hilton?

    • corduroyninja

      Maybe I missed it, but does anybody know why the Steelers were in their home uniforms? I know Miami has chosen to wear white to force the Steelers to bake in the heat in black, but that logic doesn’t work in Cleveland. Unless Cleveland was like “Yeah, this is more your stadium than ours.”

    • capehouse

      Browns chose whites

    • ayub

      Trying to take advantage of the heat with the steelers playing in black.

    • falconsaftey43

      And that’s why stats aren’t everything. The 3rd down to Njoku he was in decent position and contested (not great, but certainly not a bad play by him either). The 4th down play he has 0% chance of succeeding, that’s just the offensive play call defeated the defensive play call, no defender could have stopped it. Penalty was bad, no way around that. Dropped pick is still a passed defensed and a good play for the defense.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Good perspective, thank you

    • Steel Realist PAul

      He’s smart and isn’t afraid to put his head down. Until Haden came along, there wasn’t anyone else in that group you could say that about.