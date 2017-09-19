Hot Topics

    First Performance, Now Health A Concern At Tight End

    By Matthew Marczi September 19, 2017 at 06:20 am


    So the Pittsburgh Steelers have a bit of an issue at tight end—perhaps more than one issue. We already knew going in that the team wasn’t all that happy with the quality of play from the position, which prompted them making a trade for Vance McDonald from the 49ers, who didn’t have the most encouraging debut.

    Now we have injuries to worry about.

    McDonald was already forced to miss Sunday’s game with a back injury, and he is already known to be a player with an injury history. Hopefully this will not be a prolonged issue, but we should get an update from Head Coach Mike Tomlin about his status later today.

    Meanwhile, the Steelers’ starter at the position, Jesse James, suffered an ankle injury on the first play of the game. He had to come out, but he eventually worked his way back in and played the majority of the game, probably banging it up a couple more times, including one notable reception in the second half in which he was tackled somewhat awkwardly in the flat.

    James apparently told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that he plans to play against the Bears on Sunday, but admits that the ankle injury is an issue that he is dealing with, so even with him out on the field, they are not going to be getting 100 percent of him.


    With James ailing and McDonald’s status uncertain, Xavier Grimble suddenly becomes a crucial figure. The second-year tight end played only one snap during the season opener, somewhat randomly, but he saw more than a dozen on Sunday, and that is not including the victory formation snaps at the end of the game.

    While he did not record any statistics, he did have a five-yard reception on the third play of the game that ended up being negated by an illegal formation penalty, and for the most part he generally served as a blocker, but if he is needed to play a larger role, the Steelers seem willing to give him the opportunity.

    As we already saw on Sunday, the issues at tight end are also re-opening the vault to the tackle-eligible, meaning that we are likely due for more facetime for Chris Hubbard, who saw a decent amount of work there before being called into action at both left and right tackle during the game due to heat-related issues with their starters.

    While the tackle-eligible was a reasonably frequent feature of their offense in the second half of last season, they did not use it at all during the preseason, nor in the season opener, but clearly it was never off the table.

    • John Pennington

      Jake McGee is next man up get him ready to go and throw some passes to him.We know he can block.

    • Av232

      The tackle eligible definitely limits the options out of the TE position, but I remember Bell being very successful out of that personnel grouping late last year. Am I misremembering?

    • treeher

      McD missed 16 games in his first 4 years, plus at least one already this year.

    • dany

      Time to bring back DJ

    • falconsaftey43

      It was a good formation for them last year.

    • Michel Smiffi

      He’s not even on the roster.
      I don’t want to rely on practice squad guys in week 3 already.

    • MintDragon

      yah, and that requires practice to install … odds are they haven’t gotten around to it yet (since Bell wasn’t around), but agree.

    • Rocksolid20

      And let who go ?

    • dany

      I dunno, that’s their job!

    • falconsaftey43

      I love that James scored 2 TDs against the Browns. But man do I need more out of a starting TE. James has played more offensive snaps than every other skilled player. More than Bell, more than Brown, more than Bryant. He has had a lot of high profile poor blocks against the run and pass already. His 5.23 yards/target are even worse than last year. He’s done well in the redzone and is 3/4 on 3rd down which is great and a key area he needed to improve, but his talent and performance doesn’t justify being the most used offensive weapon. I don’t know what the answer is, more Grimble, more 0 TE formations, more Hubbard. Come on Jesse, let’s get it going.

    • John Phillips

      4 wide + Bell
      Having said that why did we draft a quarterback in the and not a TE in the fourth round?

    • John Phillips

      He got hurt in the Vikings game but they had to keep him in.

    • falconsaftey43

      No they didn’t, they could sub in Grimble, he’s wasn’t the only TE active. I just want him to do better is all.

    • Hagen Rinde

      finally time for Grimble to show up. But obv they don’t trust him enough..

    • VaDave

      Good call. Is he still available?

    • Zarbor

      Exactly. No one has picked him up yet and I doubt anyone besides us will.

    • Jim Foles

      His rookie status on the team makes him sit on the PS.. He reads the D and blocks well. Play him.

    • Zarbor

      I personally don’t see the major concern. We have so much talent on offense and we are worried about the position we have the least talent? We are not devoid of talent at the TE position but with Brown, Bell, Bryant and Rogers in the slot, we can bring DJ back in a heart beat to help block.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Matthew, if you had to guess who is TE starter at midseason?

      Seems to me that we pay McDonald too much not to give him a real shot at starting.

    • Ralph Wagner

      Before making a trade do the Steelers check the background of the player they are interested in? I think not. Another injury prone tight end. It would seem that Colbert and Tomlin are slow learners when it comes to trades. Come on man.

      Go Steelers

    • Guest12

      Ehh, the need for JJ to be a big yardage play guy isn’t really that serious right now. MB looks like he hasn’t lost any steps from where he was before, AB will be his usual self, then once Bell really starts to get going, those are 3 very big targets to worry about, that leaves JJ to man the middle, as long as he is making his 3rd down and redzone catches, and blocking well he should be alright. He just needs to be a good complement to the other guys to make the defense honest

    • falconsaftey43

      It’s not critical, but it’s hard to watch. For as often as he is targeted, it’s borderline historically bad yards per play. The problem is his blocking isn’t good enough for him to be on the field that much AND have that poor of receiving stats. He has, so far, really improved on 3rd downs which was an absolute must. But right now, he’s much more of a liability than an asset. His performance isn’t worthy of being on the field more than anyone else on offense. At least mix it up with Hubbard/Grimble/(and when healthy, McDonald) to get different skill sets out there.

    • Guest12

      Yea I actually like the potential of Grimble and think they should use him more often.